Amazon Prime Day 2024 LIVE — Our shopping experts' best deals right now, including headphones, tablets, TVs and more

It's October 8 and the holiday season is officially here. Amazon is kicking things off with the return of Prime Big Deal Days. For the next two days, Amazon will offer Prime members exclusive Black Friday like deals to encourage early holiday shopping.

I've been covering deals for over 15 years, which means I've covered every Prime Day Amazon has ever launched. While it's true that Prime Day deals offer better than average pricing, not every deal that's live on Amazon's website right now is Black Friday worthy. In fact, the vast majority of deals I've seen so far are fairly mediocre.

That's where Tom's Guide comes into the picture. Our team of experts has reviewed everything from the best TVs to the best running shoes. Likewise, our expert deals team has over 20 combined years of finding the best deals on laptops, Apple gear, kitchen appliances, and everything in between.

On this page I'll highlight the best Prime Day deals on devices we've reviewed, recommend, or have purchased with our own money. Likewise, I'll be keeping an eye on alternative Prime Day sales, such as the Walmart Holiday Deals event and the Best Buy 48-hour Flash Sale.

As someone who owns multiple Echo speakers and Alexa-powered devices, one of my favorite Prime Day deals this Tuesday knocks up to 60% off Amazon hardware. The sale includes Blink security cams, Ring devices, Echo speakers, and Fire TVs from $59. If you need new kitchen gear for Thanksgiving, Amazon also has Ninja appliances on sale from $49.

Make sure to bookmark our Prime Day live blog to see the best sales now through the end of the week. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Written by Written by Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering deals for over a decade and I'm here to help you find the best bargains this Prime Day. Whether you're looking for the best affordable running shoes or hoping to replace an old laptop with a small budget, I'm rounding up all of my favorite deals on the best items worth buying.

Top deals October 8

Editor's Choice

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Price check: up to 30% off @ Adidas

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The current-gen Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it's a good streaming stick at a decent price if you use Alexa a lot, but it becomes a better bargain when it's on sale.

Echo Spot 2024: was $104 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art, and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said it sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we've tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $110 on the entire package.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $134 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover, although Black is currently the most discounted. It has 16GB of space that will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Ninja 12-Piece Cookware Set: was $399 now $269

Featuring 7 pans and 5 lids, this cookware set from Ninja has some of the best non-stick technology I've tried. You can use metal utensils while cooking and put these pans through the dishwasher without having to worry about flaking or damaging your pan. They're even oven-safe up to 500°F.

Oura Ring Gen 3: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Since its release in 2021, the Oura Ring 3 has been the gold-standard for smart rings. It's comfortable, lasts up to a week between charges, and comes in two designs (circular or flat-topped) and in several colors. It monitors your sleep, activity, steps, and heart rate to generate a Readiness Score for the day and track changes in stress, with actionable advice to help you get more rest at night, movement during the day, and a calmer headspace.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon

Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Smart home

Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $57 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): was $174 now $84 @ Amazon

The newest Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people. Its sharp 13MP lens has a wide-angle lens that can center you when you're on video calls. Combining speedy performance, improved speakers and a dedicated smart home hub for Matter and Zigbee devices, this is our favorite smart display Amazon has made yet. It's now bundled with a free TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent sqaured video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Echo Show 5: was $189 now $109 @ Amazon

This deal combines the Ring Video Doorbell with the Echo Show 5, saving you over $70. Both the satin and bronze colorways are available at this price. With the included Echo Show 5, you’ve got a home hub through which you can view and talk to your visitors.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Its 1080p camera is plenty sharp to make out details like the text on a shirt. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren. Unlike the pricier Ring Floodlight Cam Pro, it lacks 5GHz Wi-Fi and the Bird's Eye View feature which marks a subject's movement along your property atop an aerial map. Otherwise, this provides steady protection with a crisp image for $80 off its regular price.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $124 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Since its launch, Amazon has sold its Echo Hub for $179. So we're naturally excited to see it get a price drop. If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Apparel

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. (Croc accessories are also on sale). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $22 @ Walmart

Adidas Men's Essentials Feel Ready Training T-Shirt: was $25 now from $14 @ Amazon

Stock up on the essentials with this Feel Ready Training T-shirt — an absolute steal on a major label. Made of Adidas AeroReady fabric, it manages your body's moisture levels to keep you focused on your workouts.

Carhartt Women's Loose Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve: was $19 now from $13 @ Amazon

You'll feel super comfortable and casual sporting this t-shirt with an oversized fit. The crew neck is rugged and durable while still being super soft and lightweight. The shirt comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

Columbia Benton Springs Vest (Women's): was $45 now $34 @ Amazon

If sleeves ain't your thing but feeling warm and comfy is then consider the Columbia Benton Springs fleece vest. It's extra plush and boasts two zippered hand pockets for good measure.

Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $60 now $36 @ Amazon

A high-quality fleece jacket for this price is a total steal in my book. This cozy and stylish full-zip is available in a wide range of sizes and colors and comes highly rated by Amazon users.

Carhartt Men's Rugged Flex Relaxed Utility Work Pant: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt utility pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. Stretchy, flexible and relaxed are a few words to describe these durable work pants. The right leg features a secure cell phone pocket, while the left leg has a utility pocket, allowing you to keep all your belonging close by. Plus, they're machine washable so you don't have to worry about getting them dirty on the job.

Carhartt Men's Force 5-inch Lightweight Sneaker Boot: was $139 now from $79 @ Amazon

This pair of shoes is hands down the work boot of choice for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full feature work boot design. The footbed is made with Insite technology that's engineered to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long days on the job.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $239 now $139 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

Insignia 75" F50 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $439 @ Amazon

Who says big-screen TVs have to cost a fortune. This 75-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $467 @ Amazon

If you want a high-quality, affordable setup for your gaming consoles, this beauty from Vizio is a great pick. It boasts stunning 4K resolution and QLED display tech, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate (or 240Hz at 1080p), AMD FreeSync Premium, and ultra-low input lag. Plus, Vizio’s WatchFree+ service gives you access to a lot of free content.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 @ Best Buy

Here's a deal Amazon doesn't have. The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Panasonic 65" Z95 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon

I loved my old Panasonic plasma, so I'm super psyched to see Panasonic back in the U.S. market with new OLED TVs. The Z95 is their new premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

PCs & laptops

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433: was $479 now $364 @ Amazon

Asus' 2-in-1 Chromebooks are favorites, and this one should enable some pretty great productivity. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 64GB hard drive, this Chromebook deal makes it easier to level up your purchase. Of course, it packs a touchscreen for optimal Android app usage.

Lenovo LOQ (RTX 3050): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy

For less than the price of the upcoming PS5 Pro, you get a gaming desktop with an RTX 3050 GPU, a solid Intel i5 14400F, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s not the flashiest-looking gaming PC, but who cares at that price!

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Acer Swift Go 14: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift Go 14 was one of the first "AI laptops" to hit the market, and this model is a great Windows 11 ultraportable thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch 1200p touchscreen is also nice to have when you'd rather tap than click.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Record price low! The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

ASUS ROG Strix G16: was $1,399 now $1,288 @ Amazon

This ASUS laptop is colorful thanks to its lighting, but it's all business with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. It uses bespoke cooling for sustained performance over long gaming sessions and comes with 90 days of Xbox Game Pass. You also get a Core i7-13650HX CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon has Switch games on sale starting from $19. The sale includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption and more. Note Best Buy and Walmart have similar sales on with different titles.

$349 at woot.com Nintendo Switch OLED: was $349 now $299 @ Woot

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but right now it's selling at its lowest price ever.

PS5 NBA 2K25 Bundle: was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

This PS5 bundle includes a digital copy of NBA 2K25 along with the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and a PS5 DualSense controller. Note: The Digital Edition lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive.

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon

This isn't a deal, but more of a reminder that PS5 Pro preorders at Amazon will go live on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. The new PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made and will boost loads of the best PS5 games to make them look and perform better than ever. It'll be released on November 7.

Headphones

1More SonoFlow SE: was $54 now $43 @ Amazon

They may cost less than $55, but the 1More SonoFlow SE are still an incredible pair of headphones. Packing 50-hour battery life, robust sound, great ANC and excellent sound quality, these 'phones delivery pretty much everything you could want for a very low price. In our 1More SonoFlow SE review, we rated them 4/5 stars.

OnePlus Buds 3: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Buds 3 made our list of the best wireless earbuds as the best option under $100. Right now, they've fallen to an even lower price. Our OnePlus Buds 3 review praised their excellent sound quality, active noise canceling and excellent touch controls. They're also great on calls and you get features like up to 44 hours of battery life and IP55 rated water resistance.

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The new AirPods 4 have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. Note: This model doesn't include ANC.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

These headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them well worth a look. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading active noise canceling with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Best Buy