Run, don’t walk! One of our favorite carbon fiber running shoes is 47% off for October Prime Day

We swear by the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 as one of the best women's running shoes for race day, especially when a PR is on the mind. It's not just responsive, but it feels light and fast underfoot, making it an ideal carbon-plated shoe for everything from 5Ks to marathons. If you're looking for a top-tier running shoe this Prime Day, the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 is currently discounted to $139 at Amazon with an impressive 47% off its usual $225 price tag.

Compared to its predecessor, the Endorphin Pro 2, this model is a big improvement. Saucony has lightened the shoe, increased the stack height to 39.9mm (just under World Athletics’ limit), and added more PWRRUN PB foam, which offers a softer, more efficient ride.

Saucony Endorphin Pro 3: was $225 now $139 @ Amazon

Secure this excellent race day shoe while it's nearly half-price off! Whether this is your first or fifth carbon fiber-plated running shoe, it's a great option for all runners looking for an extra boost. It's also available in men's sizes but for $10 more — check the equivalent men's deal out here.



As you can read in our full Endorphin Pro 3 review, the shoes' added stack height provides extra cushioning, but without impacting responsiveness, making it easy to pick up the pace during races. Plus, the mesh upper is nearly see-through, providing fantastic breathability, which was one of the standout features during our testing. However, we did find the fit runs a little short, so you might want to size up if you’re in between sizes.

