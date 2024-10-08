Run, don’t walk! One of our favorite carbon fiber running shoes is 47% off for October Prime Day
The Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 running shoe is nearly half-price off this Amazon Prime Day.
We swear by the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 as one of the best women's running shoes for race day, especially when a PR is on the mind. It's not just responsive, but it feels light and fast underfoot, making it an ideal carbon-plated shoe for everything from 5Ks to marathons. If you're looking for a top-tier running shoe this Prime Day, the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 is currently discounted to $139 at Amazon with an impressive 47% off its usual $225 price tag.
Compared to its predecessor, the Endorphin Pro 2, this model is a big improvement. Saucony has lightened the shoe, increased the stack height to 39.9mm (just under World Athletics’ limit), and added more PWRRUN PB foam, which offers a softer, more efficient ride.
Saucony Endorphin Pro 3: was $225 now $139 @ Amazon
Secure this excellent race day shoe while it's nearly half-price off! Whether this is your first or fifth carbon fiber-plated running shoe, it's a great option for all runners looking for an extra boost. It's also available in men's sizes but for $10 more — check the equivalent men's deal out here.
As you can read in our full Endorphin Pro 3 review, the shoes' added stack height provides extra cushioning, but without impacting responsiveness, making it easy to pick up the pace during races. Plus, the mesh upper is nearly see-through, providing fantastic breathability, which was one of the standout features during our testing. However, we did find the fit runs a little short, so you might want to size up if you’re in between sizes.
At one of the lowest prices we've seen, now is a great time to grab the Saucony Endorphin Pro 3 while stocks last. For more savings, check out our Prime Day Asics sneaker deals, and don’t miss our live blog for more top discounts on all kinds of products.
How long is Amazon Prime Day here for?
Amazon’s October Prime Day takes place on October 8th and 9th, 2024, with fresh deals appearing throughout the two-day event. While many of the best offers are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, there will still be plenty of discounts available to non-members, and some deals may even extend beyond the main event.
