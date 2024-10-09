I play way too many board games — and my favorites are up to 50% off this October Prime Day

If I had a nickel for every time my friends or family and I have had an argument while playing a board game... Well, I'd have more than two. Who hasn't fought with their compatriots over a heated game of Monopoly? With Thanksgiving and Christmas knocking on our doors, now's the time time to get your holiday shopping done, and there's no better time than during Amazon's October Prime Day deals.

For example, Catan is arguably one of the best board games of all time, and I've spent playing it into the small hours with my cousins. Similarly, the very well-loved Risk is currently available, and with its Lord of the Rings theme, it's the perfect gift for LOTR fans looking to venture to Middle-Earth.

And there's more where that came from. I've found some of my favorite board games to share with you.

Board games

Like I said, this, to me, is arguably one of the best board games of all time. This highly addictive strategy game for three to four players turns you into hard-nosed settlers, competing to conquer an island. You need to collect resource cards to build roads, villages and cities. And acquiring these resources ain't a walk in the park — I'm talking about dice rolls and trading with other players. Oh, and there's a resource-stealing robber too. On average, one game takes up to 90 minutes. Are you up to the challenge?

Looking for a cozy game that takes just 45 minutes to play? I love Namiji: Tokaido Universe, where you play as fishermen from Japan of yesteryear who need a fruitful day at sea to emerge victorious. You and up to four other players will move around the board to take actions such as fishing, catching crustaceans, and viewing the vistas of the sea. Improve your equipment, make offerings to the sea gods, and even complete sets of panoramas to earn extra points. This is a chill board game for those aged eight and over.

The years of 2020-22 weren't pleasant for any of us, but the 2008 Pandemic board game is an awesome cooperative game where two to four players must work together to defeat the worldwide affliction. You're part of the CDC and each player plays a different team member: think medic, researcher, and the like. Your competitive edge will come in handy here, as you must act quickly to combat outbreaks around the world. Working together for the good of all.

YOU SHALL NOT PASS up on this deal! Alongside The Game of Life, this was my introduction to the world of board games. This LOTR edition transports you to Middle-Earth, and the goal? Conquer your enemies' territories by building an army, moving your troops in, and engaging in battle, with the outcome depending on the roll of the dice. This edition comes with adventure cards to help or hinder a quest, offer secret missions, or make a difference in strategy. Risk is won by those willing to risk it all.

Granted this isn't a board game per se, You Can't Say Umm is one of the most fun card games I've played. My friends and I laughed to the point we had tears in our eyes. The goal is simple: you have to describe an object to your teammate without saying "Umm" or "Err." The opposing team can catch you out and penalize you. And there's a twist: opponents can add "rules" to your turn, such as, "Swap seats with a teammate after every correct guess." It's harder than it sounds, and it's a barrel of laughs.

Good morning, Night City! This is the perfect board game for fans of CDPR's hit video game. Similar to Risk, you and up to three other players compete to conquer the ruthless streets of Night City. Choose one of four gangs to be part of, each with asymmetrical styles and customization options for diverse strategies and experiences. Like the video game, the board game features multiple replayable endings, where every choice impacts the narrative, offering a unique experience every game. Become a Netrunner if you want, and meet characters from Netflix's Edgerunners too.

Mother of Dragons? This is the Mother of Monopoly deals. For up to six players aged 17+, this Monopoly edition is a great gift for fans of the HBO series. The board features iconic locations from the show, so journey through Westeros and Essos taking control of as many strongholds, lands, and bays as you can. The more your control, the more rent you can collect. Dragon eggs and dragons replace houses and hotels, and HOTD-themed money replaces bank notes. Battle for the Iron Throne with six unique golden tokens — which house will you pledge your loyalty to?

Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City is a board game that came out earlier this year. I've also played Namiji: Tokaido Universe at board game cafes and now I'm excited to own it.

Whatever you decide, act fast — these deals may or may not come back on Black Friday. And remember to stay locked to our Prime Day deals live blog for the latest coverage of the sales event.