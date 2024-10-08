21 best Apple Prime Day deals — $168 AirPods Pro, $749 MacBook Air M2 and more

Prime Day deals are in full swing, and with it brings big discounts on many of Apple's devices, including AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs.

Our experts at Tom's Guide have reviewed virtually every Apple product there is, and, having covered Prime Day since it began, can spot a great deal when it comes around. For example, the MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB) is now $749 at Amazon, its lowest price ever. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro 2 have crashed to $168, which is a killer discount and even cheaper than the new AirPods 4.

Read on for all of the best deals we found on Apple's products.

Top Apple Prime Day Deals

iPhones

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 models are now available.

MacBook Air 13 (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

You can save $100 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $1,000, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.

MacBook Air 15" (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 is perfect for anyone looking for a big-screen MacBook without the premium price of a MacBook Pro. It delivers fantastic performance and amazing 15-hour battery life. It sports a 15.3-inch Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's new M3 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air 15" (M3/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,234 @ Amazon

If you need more storage space on the 15-inch MacBook Air, this 512G model is also on sale for a nice discount. Besides storage, it has the same display and RAM as the model listed above this deal.

MacBook Pro 14" (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you're looking for more power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Though it's missing an extra USB-C port, this is an excellent all-arounder to buy.

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,899 now $2,739 @ Amazon

Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale right now. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 36GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 16” (M3 Max/48GB/1TB): was $3,999 now $3,499 @ Amazon

The ultimate MacBook is on sale. This is a serious monster of a laptop for creative professionals on the go — sporting an M3 Max chip with 14-core CPU and 40-core GPU, 48GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD. It also has a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and comes in the sleek Space Black color option.

AirPods

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature an H2 chip, deliver clearer calls with Voice Isolation and have a new hands-free way to interact with Siri. They have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. As the first deal we've ever seen on the AirPods 4, this is their lowest price ever.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode. Note: these have sold for $119 in the past.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model includes a USB-C charging case. Note: these have sold for $168 in the past.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $376 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 10 has only been out for a few weeks but you can already save $23 on this flagship smartwatch. It has a larger, brighter OLED display and a thinner, lighter case. Plus, there's improved noise suppression on phone calls, on-wrist translations, and the new sleep apnea detection feature. Like its predecessors, it only has 18 hours of battery, but it's still the top Apple Watch available right now.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $734 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.



iPads

iPad mini 6: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The 6th generation iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Note: this has sold for $299 in the past.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $547 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Price check: $549 @ Best Buy