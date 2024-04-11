My go-to coffee machine is just $69 right now at Amazon

The rock-solid Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker has been my go-to coffee machine for the past 1.5 years. Yes, there are newer and fancier models, but if you just want a reliable machine that brews good coffee — this is the one I personally recommend.

For a limited time, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $69 at Amazon. It's everyday sale price is usually $79 (which is the price I paid for it). However, it rarely dips below that and it's well worth the $69.

Ninja Coffee Maker (CE251): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FNinja-12-Cup-Programmable-CE251-Stainless%2Fdp%2FB07S98411N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Compact and easy to use, the Ninja CE251 Coffee Machine is a no-fuss, 12-cup coffee brewer with a removable 60-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. The machine lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance. I've been using this machine for the past few months and recommend it to all coffee lovers looking to save money, but who still want a strong cup of joe.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-CE251-Programmable-Brewer-with-12-cup-Glass-Carafe-Black-and-Stainless-Steel-Finish%2F5047122976" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Walmart

I recommend the Ninja CE251 to anyone who wants a simple, delicious, and inexpensive cup of coffee. The machine is very compact and fits in a small nook on my kitchen counter. It has a stainless steel finish, although some parts are made of BPA-free plastic. (The carafe itself is made of glass). It also includes a reusable filter.

In terms of features, the machine has an adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours without burning it. Like many machines, it's also programmable, so you can set it to start brewing your coffee when you first wake up in the morning.

Clean up is very simple (especially if you use coffee filters like I do). My only complaint is that I wish the machine were a tad heavier. Sometimes when making coffee I accidentally jostle the machine with each button press. However, that's a very minor complaint on my behalf.

The Ninja CE251 doesn't hold a spot in our best coffee makers guide, but it's certainly earned a spot in my kitchen counter as an appliance I use everyday.