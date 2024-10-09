I ran a marathon with the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones — and they're 31% off right now for Prime Day

I don't usually like to switch things up on race day, but I took a risk and wore the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones for the first time earlier this year when I ran the Manchester Marathon, and they exceeded my expectations in both quality and comfort. Right now, as part of the October Amazon Prime Big Deal Days shopping event,the Shokz OpenRun Pro are $124, $55 down from the original $179 price tag.

The OpenRun Pro headphones are featured in our guide to the best bone conduction headphones for many reasons, but the standout features include how lightweight they feel around the head and how secure they feel when you wear them. Personally, I was seriously impressed with the sound quality as I ran through the cheering crowds of Manchester—all 26.2 miles of them.

From the moment I hit play on my marathon playlist—an eclectic mix of house music and Abba— I could tell the sound quality was fantastic. Whether it was an upbeat dance tracks or a Swedish pop classic, every note came through crisp and clear.

This was my first time wearing a pair of bone conduction headphones, and I was really impressed with the technology behind this style of headphone. My race bib had my name on it, so as I clocked the miles, many friendly strangers were cheering me on. Thanks to the open-ear design, I could hear every cheer without missing a beat of my playlist.

Comfort was another area where the Shokz OpenRun Pro impressed me. Despite wearing them from the start line to the finish line, I barely noticed they were there. They’re so lightweight and secure that they feel almost forgettable, which is exactly what you want during a marathon when you want to feel as light as you can.

I finished the marathon with a time of 3:48, with the OpenRun Pros easily lasting the whole race. With up to eight hours of playtime, they could have easily run the marathon again without shutting down, even if I couldn't!

