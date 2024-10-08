I use this 12-in-1 docking station to lift up my monitor and keep my desk tidy — and you can pick one up for 32% off for Prime Day

Having a messy desk not only looks bad but it can also mess up your productivity as your brain just can’t focus with all that clutter. That’s why I love multipurpose accessories like this 12-in-1 laptop docking station that doubles as a monitor stand and thanks to Amazon Prime Day , you can pick one up at its lowest price yet.



Right now, you can get the Anker 675 USB-C docking station for $169 on Amazon . That’s 32% off its normal price and you’re saving $80 overall. You don’t have to worry about powering this laptop dock either as Anker includes a massive 180W power supply to charge all your devices and even a few cable ties to keep everything tidy.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Anker 675 is a 12-in-1 docking station that lets you charge all of your devices, lift up your monitor to eye level and of course, dock your laptop or even your tablet. On the underside of this dock, you get a USB-C host port capable of delivering 100W of power and a way to keep all of your cables managed. Then on the outside you get two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an SD/microSD card reader and there’s even a wireless charger for your phone on top.

Unlike other laptop docking stations that move about freely, this one sits firmly in place on your desk thanks to the rubber strips under both of its legs. You can also place a monitor on top or use the Anker 675 like a shelf for your other accessories. It holds up to 22 pounds and during testing, I used it both ways without any problems.

A multi-purpose docking station

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition to a monitor stand, the Anker 675 also packs in an integrated wireless charger so that you can put your phone down to top off its battery while you're working. Likewise, you can also plug in your phone or one of the best tablets to the USB-C and USB-A ports on the right side of this dock which supply a combined 80W of power.

As for docking your laptop and keeping it charged, there’s a USB-C host port on the bottom of the Anker 675 along with an additional USB-A port and an Ethernet port. One of my favorite things about this dock is that there’s a square with a raised edge on its underside that you can wrap any excess cables around so that they’re not cluttering up your desk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the side of the Anker 675, you get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an SD card reader and a microSD one along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. I really liked using these two USB-A ports for the 2.4 Ghz dongles for my wireless mouse and keyboard. This way, even when I switched from one laptop to another, I could still use the same mouse and keyboard without having to repair them over Bluetooth.

The Anker 675 is a bit on the expensive side at full price, but this deal knocks its price down considerably and is absolutely worth it in my opinion. Sure, you could buy a laptop docking station, a monitor stand, a USB hub and a wireless charger separately for cheaper but having them all in one place is really handy and saves a lot of space.



If you want to give your desk a major overall and are looking for a way to dock your laptop, the Anker 675 is the perfect solution, especially when you can save $80 thanks to Prime Big Day Deals.