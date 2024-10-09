Walmart anti-Prime Day sales event is live — 31 rival Black Friday deals I'd get now

Who cares about Prime Day? Especially when Walmart's deals are just as good, if not better.

Walmart's holiday sale preview couldn't have come at a better time. With plenty of time left to get your holiday orders in, Walmart is setting you up for a great season. You can get laptops for under $200, massive $132 savings on cookware sets, and a wide range of Dyson vacuums majorly discounted. One of my favorite deals is the LG 48-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $996 at Walmart ($200 off.) It's one of the best OLED TVs and I bet it'll be a hugely popular purchase this Prime Day.

Walmart Plus members get a 12-hour early access to the deals, so sign up for a membership if you want to get them before everyone else. For even more savings, check out our Walmart promo codes guide. Also check out the Prime Day deals I'd buy that are 50% off or more and the deals I'd get in Best Buy's sale ahead of Prime Day.

Walmart Plus: $98/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month). Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart Plus members also get early access to Walmart deals.

Walmart Toy Shop: deals from $5 @ Walmart

It's official! In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Walmart's Toy Shop is now live. The Toy Shop has hundreds of gift options for children of every age, including toys featuring their favorite brands, characters and activities.

Seasonal decor savings: deals from $5 @ Walmart

With tons of Halloween costumes and decor reduced to under $10, there's never been a better time to get last-minute Halloween savings. And if you're prepping for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year (who isn't?), Walmart has your back with loads of holiday decor, too.

Nintendo Switch games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering big discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario + Rabbids, FC24 and more.

Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Walmart

From classic Crocs to sandals, Walmart has various Crocs for men, women, and children on sale. Amazon has a similar sale on, so I recommend checking both sites to see which sale has the style you want.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

PlayStation 5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Walmart

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. The console is currently $50 off.

Appliance sale: up to $500 off @ Walmart

Get huge savings up to $500 on select appliances at Walmart. From refrigerators and washing machines to ovens and air conditioners, don't miss out on these savings from brands like Frigidaire, GE, Dyson and more.

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Controller Xbox was $149 now $59 @ Walmart

The perfect gift for the gamer in your life. With massive $90 savings, this Xbox controller is compatible with the Xbox Series X. The controller comes with a 1 year warranty and swappable buttons and joysticks, so your gamer will be able to customize this controller to their heart's desire.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen - Space Gray - 64GB was $499 now $389 @ Walmart

I love my iPad and use it every day for everything from journaling to watching TV. This is the perfect gift for your teenagers who need to make notes but are prone for losing paper. While this deal doesn't include the Apple Pencil, you don't actually need the Apple branded one — I have a $6 dupe and it's just as good.

JBL Pulse 4 was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The Pulse series is JBL's waterproof speaker range with an IPX7 durability rating, meaning this is a perfect speaker for taking to pool parties. While the 4 isn't the newest version, it still holds up well, with awesome JBL sound quality and PartyBoost, meaning you can pair up multiple JBL speakers for even more power.

HOVERMAX Electric Scooter was $599 now $249 @ Walmart

This full-size foldable electric scooter by Hovermax is discounted by over $300 in this incredible Walmart sale. I don't know how much longer this flash deal will stick around for, so I'd be quick. The battery lasts for up to 19 miles and the speed tops out at 18 miles per hour, making this an ideal scooter for zooming around the neighborhood.

Real Relax Massage Chair was $999 now $599 @ Walmart

I know, I know. A massage chair? I've only ever used massage chairs at train stations and airports. But imagine having one in your house. You'd have to pry me from this thing. Of course, this is only a suitable gift for someone with a large house or a finished basement gaming cave.

Smart TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $78. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

TCL 98" Q Class 4K Smart TV was $3,999 now $1,798 @ Walmart

This massive 98 inch TV is still pricey, don't get me wrong — but you're snagging savings of $2,201 in this amazing Walmart deal. The TCL Q Class has crystal-clear 4K resolution, Dolby Visual, QLED Pro display, 4 HDMI ports, and Wi-Fi for smart home connection with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

Note: this TV is the same price of $1,798 @ Amazon

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $228 @ Walmart

The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. This is a Walmart exclusive.

Lenovo LOQ 15: was $999 now $599 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $187 @ Walmart

The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $46 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 @ Walmart

The Sony LinkBuds S are among the most intuitive wireless earbuds we’ve ever reviewed. They have a lot to offer: active noise cancellation and ambient awareness (or transparency) modes that switch automatically based on your activity, auto-play and auto-pause features, plus the company's respected reputation for sound quality and performance. In our Sony LinkBuds S review, we said they're comfortable enough to wear all day and have a great transparency mode and intuitive controls.

Price check: $128 @ Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299 now $228 @ Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we loved their smaller and lighter design that's comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest active noise cancelling around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $289 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, these amazing headphones give you up to 40 hours of battery life.

Better Homes & Gardens Scented Wooden Wick 14.3oz Jar Candle: was $10 now $5 @ Walmart

Nothing makes things cozy like a scented candle. This one is perfect for fall, with a farm apple and pumpkin scent. Plus, it comes in a subtle brown glass jar that won't distract from your home decor.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Geek Chef Espresso Machine Coffee Maker: was $169 now $85 @ Walmart

Premium coffee machines have come down in price quite a bit in recent years. But even considering that budget-friendly trend, this Geek Chef model at Walmart stands out as an especially great deal. Packed with enough features to put Starbucks to shame, the espresso and cappuccino latte maker will make those costly coffee runs a thing of the past.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum: was $399 now $259 @ Walmart

If you act fast, you can take advantage of this saving on the Dyson V7. It packs plenty for this price, including up to 40 mins runtime, a Combination Tool which converts it to a handheld design and a 2-year warranty. Plus, at less than six pounds, it’s lightweight and maneuverable.

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499 now $329 @ Walmart

This powerful robot vacuum features incredible suction power, Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping. It pulls trapped debris, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hardwood floors, leaving no mess behind. The robot empties itself into a bagless base after each clean and holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $396 @ Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $13 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $13. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $43 @ Walmart

Upgrade your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black. This controller is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $16 off, this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.