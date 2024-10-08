Prime Day Bose deals — save up to $135 on Bose headphones, earbuds, and speakers

It's that time of year again — Amazon's second Prime Day sale has arrived, and with it has come a whole host of new deals that will save you money on some great devices and gadgets.

This time around there are some great Bose deals, with savings on the likes of the QuietComfort Ultra headphones, the SoundLink Max Bluetooth speaker, and even newer products like the Ultra Open Earbuds. There are savings of up to $130 off, so you'll save money no matter what Bose product you want.

Read on to find out which Bose devices have been reduced in the Prime Day sales, and then head over to our Prime Day live blog to see how much you can save on everything from TVs, laptops, and more over the next couple of days.

The best Prime Day Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

Filling the middle ground of Bose's product lineup, the QuietComfort headphones bring the firm's signature noise canceling to a less premium price point. And what ANC it is — you'll never worry about noisy buses, commutes, or offices ever again. They sound good too, and they're comfy: And as an extra added bonus, this is their lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

Bose's top-of-the-line ANC headphones are a sight to behold, and joy to wear. The noise canceling is the best we've ever tested, they're supremely comfortable, and they sound excellent to boot. This $100 discount brings them down to their lowest-ever price as well for a monster Prime Day deal.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

If you want the opposite of noise canceling — a kind of natural, always-on transparency mode, if you will — then the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are going to be the pick of the bunch. They've a unique design that plays music into your ears without the need for them it go in your ear. Instead, they sit just outside it. They're surprisingly effective, and sound pretty good too — and this is one of their first discounts.

Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The perfect party speaker, the SoundLink Max Bluetooth speaker brings Bose's signature sound with some epic loudness. You can take it anywhere too, with water and dustproofing keeping it safe from beach and pool parties. It'll last you all day as well, with up to 20 hours of battery life. This $100 discount is the lowest price we've seen the speaker hit.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+: was $329 now $195 @ Amazon

Combining portable Bluetooth convenience and WiFi smarts, the SoundLink Revolve+ is a great-sounding smart speaker for your home. Thanks to its in-built battery you can even move it around — just remember that you won't get the benefit of the WiFi connection if you take it outside. It looks cool, sounds great, and you'll currently find $130 off in the Prime Day sales.

