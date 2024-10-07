I review laptops for a living and I'd buy these 9 Prime Day laptop deals right now

It's Prime Day in October thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day sale, which runs October 8-9 and brings with a ton of great deals on all sorts of products.

I know because I review laptops for a living here at Tom's Guide, and I've already seen some killer price drops and discounts on some of the best laptops you can buy right now.

After pouring over the discounts on offer at Amazon as well as competitors like Best Buy and Walmart, I've rounded up the best deals I can find on the best laptops I and my team have reviewed.

Now is an especially good time to buy a MacBook, for example, because there are already some killer early October Prime Day MacBook deals on offer. If you've been eying a MacBook powered by the speedy Apple M3 chip, this is a good week to buy one.

There are also some choice Prime Day gaming laptop deals live at Amazon and other retailers, including $700 off a beefy Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 with the top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU onboard.

Whether you've got $300 or $3,000 to spend on a laptop this week, there are some great Prime Day deals you should check out if you want to save a little cash. I've rounded up the best I've seen so far below, and we'll keep this list updated throughout the week to keep you in the know!

Prime Day laptop deals

Acer Aspire Go 15: was $299 now $269 @ Amazon

I like the Acer Aspire Go 15 a lot because it's basically a fully functioning 15-inch laptop for under $300. This model is discounted even more for Prime Day, and the Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage drive are good enough for basic work and browsing the web.

Acer Swift Go 14: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift Go 14 was one of the first "AI laptops" to hit the market, and this model is a great Windows 11 ultraportable thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The 14-inch 1200p touchscreen is also nice to have when you'd rather tap than click.

MacBook Air 13 (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

The 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is the latest and greatest Air, so it's great to see you can already get one at a significant $200 discount. For that you get the power of the M3 chip driving the lovely 13-inch screen, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

MacBook Pro 14" (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon

If you're looking for more power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip but can push it harder than the Air can thanks to onboard cooling, and you get 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop is a steal at this discounted price thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD. It's got enough power to make the best PC games run great on its 16-inch WQXGA+ 165Hz display.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: was $2,099 now $1,889 @ Amazon

I really love the Surface Studio 2 because of its unique sliding touchscreen that can slide over to cover the keyboard like an easel. The 14-inch touchscreen is great for doodling or tapping through Windows 11, and with the Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD this 2-in-1 is great for getting work done and some light gaming.

Alienware x16 R2: was $2,699 now $1,999 @ Best Buy

The Alienware x16 R2 is a great thin and light gaming laptop, and this discounted model is a great buy thanks to its RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU. Plus, you get 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD and a speedy 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 (RTX 4090): was $3,699 now $2,999 @ Best Buy

This beefy gaming laptop is on deep discount right now, and it's worth the price thanks to its beefy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and speedy AMD X3D CPU. Plus you get 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, as well as a speedy 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display.