Best Wireless Earbuds 2019: AirPods vs. AirPods Alternatives

Truly wireless earbuds are currently the hottest thing in the sound space. With smart controls, seamless connectivity and surprisingly good audio packed into a compact, cordless design, they make listening to music on the go convenient and fashion-forward. Now that more audio manufacturers have joined the movement, we're seeing an abundance of models hit the market, with several great options to consider.

Tom's Guide has done its due diligence and tested every major release in the wireless earbuds category. Based on our testing, the Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds is the best wireless earbuds you can buy. It has great sound quality and premium aesthetics, plus it makes for one of the best wireless-calling headsets. However, that's not the only option worth checking out.

The AirPods 2 are the best wireless earbuds for iOS fans, as they deliver longer talk time, offer hands-free "Hey, Siri" support and come with an optional wireless charging case. Apple's new H1 chip, which was developed specifically for headphones, enables speedier connections when switching between your devices. Check out our AirPods 2 vs AirPods comparison for more details on the differences between these similar-looking earbuds.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds are another strong choice, especially since Samsung has added Bixby support and improved gestures. From models that deliver long battery life and excellent sound quality to those with handy fitness features or a lower price, these are the best truly wireless earbuds we've tested and reviewed.

Best overall wireless earbuds

Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds The best truly wireless earbuds overall SPECIFICATIONS Size: 1.2. x 1.1 x 0.9 x inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours;15 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Doubles as a fitness tracker Secure, comfy fit Great sound customization Quick-charge feature Reasons to Avoid Not the best control scheme Charging case is tough to open

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are a pair of extremely comfortable earphones that are also resistant to water and dust. Using the free app, you can choose which digital assistant you want to use, as well as adjust the equalizer and call volume. The buds deliver up to 5 hours of battery life and provide clean detail and warm, lively instrumentals and vocals.

Read our full Jabra Elite Active 65t review.





Best Fitness Earbuds

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Best Fitness Earbuds SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1.1 x 1 x 0.9 inches, 0.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 9 hours; 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Magically seamless setup, just like with AirPods Lengthy battery life Well-balanced sound Comfortable, stable fit for runningt Reasons to Avoid Bulky charging case

The Powerbeats Pro combines water- and sweat resistance, a low-profile design and signature Apple-y integration, making them a no-brainer for workout buffs with iPhones. If you're looking for a pair of sweat-resistant earbuds that you can wear to the gym, on the trail, on the train or at work, the Powerbeats Pro is worth the money.

Read our full Powerbeats Pro Review.

Best for Samsung users

Samsung Galaxy Buds The first truly wireless buds with wireless charging SPECIFICATIONS Size: 0.9. x 0.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours;15 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Sleek, comfortable design Great battery life Strong audio performance Intuitive companion app Reasons to Avoid Muffled Call Quality

Samsung is pushing the envelope with its new Galaxy Buds. In addition to providing near-instant pairing, the Buds also have wireless charging capability – all you need is one of Samsung's S10 phones and you're good to go. The earbuds also deliver great sound in a lightweight, sweatproof casing with up to 6 hours of battery life.

An update brings some other great features, such as hands-free access to the Bixby assistant and the ability to tweak equalizer settings with your voice. And a new gesture enables ambient sound mode by holding down the touchpad on the earbud.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds review.



Best for Apple users

Apple Airpods 2 Truly wireless earbuds for Apple users SPECIFICATIONS Size: 1.6 x 0.7 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 0.14 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours;13 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Lightweight, comfortable design Faster connection on iOS devices Hands-free Siri integration Good audio quality Reasons to Avoid Limited controls No equalizer Lacks ambient listening mode

If you're fully committed to Apple's ecosystem and need earbuds to keep you entertained on the move, the 2nd Gen AirPods are a sure bet. The near instantaneous connection speeds have gotten even faster thanks to the new W1 chip. And launching Siri is even more convenient thanks to voice activation. The audio quality hasn't improved, but call quality has. The buds still offer an estimated 5 hours of battery life, but now comes with an optional wireless charging case.

Read our full Apple Airpods 2 review.



Best value

Bragi The Headphone The best truly wireless earbuds value SPECIFICATIONS Size: 0.9 x 0.9 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5.5 hours | Bluetooth range: 33 feet. (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Less than $100 Strong wireless performance Adequate sound Decent call quality Reasons to Avoid Need to plug case in to charge earbuds Stiff button scheme

Simply called The Headphone, Bragi's earbuds ditch the bells and whistles of their teched-out predecessor in favor of nearly 6 hours of battery life, steady connectivity and easy usage. The result is one of the better truly wireless sets of earphones that deliver good satisfactory audio quality. The small buttons on the right bud can be difficult to press, and we were surprised to discover the carrying case can't charge the buds without being plugged in. But overall, The Headphone is a very good value.

Read our full Bragi The Headphone review.



Best sound

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Class-leading sound in a sleek, tiny package SPECIFICATIONS Size: 0.5 x 0.5 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 0.5 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4 hours;12 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Excellent sound Solid connectivity Light, comfy fit Attractive charging case Reasons to Avoid Touch controls feel crammed High price

Powered by robust 7mm drivers, the Momentum True Wireless delivers the purest sound experience of any truly wireless model. Spacious, natural sonics combined with incredible transparency make recordings sound like in-studio sessions. The fabric-wrapped charging case also complements the earbuds' premium, clean design. It's easy to overlook any of the buds' flaws knowing that they perform phenomenally on the audio end.



Best design

Master &Dynamic MW07 True Wireless Earphones Upscale sound in a beautiful design SPECIFICATIONS Size: 1.1 x 1 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 0.3 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 3.5 hours;14 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 ft. (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Dynamic audio performance Eye-catching design Comfortable fit USB-C charging Reasons to Avoid Mediocre battery Expensive

Master & Dynamic's first true-wireless model marries beautiful craftsmanship with solid audio quality. High-end materials such as acetate and stainless steel were incorporated into the MW07's design to achieve an elegant, stylish look. The shiny silver charging case, while a fingerprint magnet, does add to their upscale flare and makes up for the poor battery life (3.5 hours), along with USB-C charging, to warrant a full charge in 45 minutes. Crisp highs and punchy lows come together to create a well-balanced soundstage. They're pricey, but splurge-worthy if have you the cash.

Read our full Master & Dynamic MW07 review.



Colorful AirPods alternative

Mobvoi TicPods Free Colorful wireless earbuds with adaptive controls SPECIFICATIONS Size: 1.6 x 0.5 x 0.2 inches | Weight: 0.6 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 4 hours;18 hours (with charging case | Bluetooth range: 30 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Quality sound Effective noise isolation Water-resistant design Vibrant color options Reasons to Avoid No companion app Limited gesture controls

Unlike AirPods with their monotone white color scheme, TicPods come in three shades, including our favorite, Lava. The buds cost $30 less than AirPods, with minimal trade-offs. They offer up to 18 hours of play on a charge with its bundled case and intuitive gesture controls. The TicPods also deliver loud, clean audio, and are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, which makes them more useful to Android users.

Read our full TicPods Free review.



Great fitness earbuds

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 True Wireless Sports Earbuds The ideal truly wireless fitness earbuds SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 1.9 x 1.4 x 1.1 inches, 0.7 ounces | Battery Life (Rated): 5 hours;15 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Damage-proof design Bass-forward signature Can tweak sound via mobile app Strong battery life Reasons to Avoid Bud-to-bud connection is finicky Heavy charging case

Fitness buffs wanting a sporty, truly wireless experience can rely on the BackBeat Fit 3100 to fuel their workouts. Mids and highs don't exactly shine here, but bass does and provides playlists' extra oomph. Using the BackBeat app lets users personalize the controls for convenience; you can enable Google Assistant, Spotify or even start a timer with a simple tap. Battery life is steady at 5 hours, plus the accompanying charging case increases it to 15 hours total.

Read our full Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3100 review.



Dynamic sound in an industrial design

Sol Republic Amps Air 2.0 Dynamic sound in an industrial design SPECIFICATIONS Size and Weight: 3.67 x 1.89 x 1.39 inches, TBD | Battery Life (Rated): 3 hours;45 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 45 feet (15 meters) | Digital Assistant Support: Yes Reasons to Buy Warm sound profile Most powerful charging case out there Sturdy, attractive design Reasons to Avoid Poor battery life Limited controls

Great sound doesn't always come at a steep price. Sol Republic's proved this time after time, and the Amps Air 2.0 is a prime example. Despite bass dominating the sound profile, the drivers are tuned to produce clearer mids and highs for well-balanced audio. The earbuds do retain the rubberized matte finish of the original, but also lack navigation controls. Those looking to enjoy long listening sessions won't be thrilled with its 3-hour playtime, but the bundled charging case supports up to 15 extra charges. The case also doubles as an external battery for other devices.

