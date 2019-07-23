Best Wireless Earbuds 2019: AirPods vs. AirPods Alternatives

Jabra Elite Active 65t
Upgrade your workouts with the sweat-resistant version of our favorite wireless earbuds.
Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro
The Powerbeats Pro deliver excellent sound and seamless iPhone integration in a low-profile package.
Apple AirPods
The new AirPods bring wireless charging and hands-free Siri into the mix with longer call times and clearer audio.
Truly wireless earbuds are currently the hottest thing in the sound space. With smart controls, seamless connectivity and surprisingly good audio packed into a compact, cordless design, they make listening to music on the go convenient and fashion-forward. Now that more audio manufacturers have joined the movement, we're seeing an abundance of models hit the market, with several great options to consider.
Tom's Guide has done its due diligence and tested every major release in the wireless earbuds category. Based on our testing, the Jabra Elite Active 65t Wireless Earbuds is the best wireless earbuds you can buy. It has great sound quality and premium aesthetics, plus it makes for one of the best wireless-calling headsets. However, that's not the only option worth checking out.
The AirPods 2 are the best wireless earbuds for iOS fans, as they deliver longer talk time, offer hands-free "Hey, Siri" support and come with an optional wireless charging case. Apple's new H1 chip, which was developed specifically for headphones, enables speedier connections when switching between your devices. Check out our AirPods 2 vs AirPods comparison for more details on the differences between these similar-looking earbuds.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds are another strong choice, especially since Samsung has added Bixby support and improved gestures. From models that deliver long battery life and excellent sound quality to those with handy fitness features or a lower price, these are the best truly wireless earbuds we've tested and reviewed.
If you're on a very tight budget, check out our best AirPods deals and best cheap wireless earbuds. And if truly wireless buds are not your style, than check out our best headphones, best wireless headphones and best active noise cancelling headphones roundups.
Best overall wireless earbuds
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are a pair of extremely comfortable earphones that are also resistant to water and dust. Using the free app, you can choose which digital assistant you want to use, as well as adjust the equalizer and call volume. The buds deliver up to 5 hours of battery life and provide clean detail and warm, lively instrumentals and vocals.
Best Fitness Earbuds
The Powerbeats Pro combines water- and sweat resistance, a low-profile design and signature Apple-y integration, making them a no-brainer for workout buffs with iPhones. If you're looking for a pair of sweat-resistant earbuds that you can wear to the gym, on the trail, on the train or at work, the Powerbeats Pro is worth the money.
Best for Samsung users
Samsung is pushing the envelope with its new Galaxy Buds. In addition to providing near-instant pairing, the Buds also have wireless charging capability – all you need is one of Samsung's S10 phones and you're good to go. The earbuds also deliver great sound in a lightweight, sweatproof casing with up to 6 hours of battery life.
An update brings some other great features, such as hands-free access to the Bixby assistant and the ability to tweak equalizer settings with your voice. And a new gesture enables ambient sound mode by holding down the touchpad on the earbud.
Best for Apple users
If you're fully committed to Apple's ecosystem and need earbuds to keep you entertained on the move, the 2nd Gen AirPods are a sure bet. The near instantaneous connection speeds have gotten even faster thanks to the new W1 chip. And launching Siri is even more convenient thanks to voice activation. The audio quality hasn't improved, but call quality has. The buds still offer an estimated 5 hours of battery life, but now comes with an optional wireless charging case.
Best value
Simply called The Headphone, Bragi's earbuds ditch the bells and whistles of their teched-out predecessor in favor of nearly 6 hours of battery life, steady connectivity and easy usage. The result is one of the better truly wireless sets of earphones that deliver good satisfactory audio quality. The small buttons on the right bud can be difficult to press, and we were surprised to discover the carrying case can't charge the buds without being plugged in. But overall, The Headphone is a very good value.
Best sound
Powered by robust 7mm drivers, the Momentum True Wireless delivers the purest sound experience of any truly wireless model. Spacious, natural sonics combined with incredible transparency make recordings sound like in-studio sessions. The fabric-wrapped charging case also complements the earbuds' premium, clean design. It's easy to overlook any of the buds' flaws knowing that they perform phenomenally on the audio end.
Best design
Master & Dynamic's first true-wireless model marries beautiful craftsmanship with solid audio quality. High-end materials such as acetate and stainless steel were incorporated into the MW07's design to achieve an elegant, stylish look. The shiny silver charging case, while a fingerprint magnet, does add to their upscale flare and makes up for the poor battery life (3.5 hours), along with USB-C charging, to warrant a full charge in 45 minutes. Crisp highs and punchy lows come together to create a well-balanced soundstage. They're pricey, but splurge-worthy if have you the cash.
Colorful AirPods alternative
Unlike AirPods with their monotone white color scheme, TicPods come in three shades, including our favorite, Lava. The buds cost $30 less than AirPods, with minimal trade-offs. They offer up to 18 hours of play on a charge with its bundled case and intuitive gesture controls. The TicPods also deliver loud, clean audio, and are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, which makes them more useful to Android users.
Great fitness earbuds
Fitness buffs wanting a sporty, truly wireless experience can rely on the BackBeat Fit 3100 to fuel their workouts. Mids and highs don't exactly shine here, but bass does and provides playlists' extra oomph. Using the BackBeat app lets users personalize the controls for convenience; you can enable Google Assistant, Spotify or even start a timer with a simple tap. Battery life is steady at 5 hours, plus the accompanying charging case increases it to 15 hours total.
Dynamic sound in an industrial design
Great sound doesn't always come at a steep price. Sol Republic's proved this time after time, and the Amps Air 2.0 is a prime example. Despite bass dominating the sound profile, the drivers are tuned to produce clearer mids and highs for well-balanced audio. The earbuds do retain the rubberized matte finish of the original, but also lack navigation controls. Those looking to enjoy long listening sessions won't be thrilled with its 3-hour playtime, but the bundled charging case supports up to 15 extra charges. The case also doubles as an external battery for other devices.