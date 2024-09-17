Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 announced — dates and best early deals

The holiday shopping season is almost here. Amazon has confirmed that its Prime Big Deal Days event will return on October 8th and 9th. The Prime member exclusive event promises early Black Friday deals on everything from 4K TVs to our favorite running shoes.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will be celebrated in 19 countries including the U.S. and U.K. It's one of the five biggest sales I look forward to every fall. Naturally, I expect to see dozens of deals on Amazon's own Alexa-powered hardware. I also expect to see aggressive deals on apparel, home appliances, and even Apple's latest AirPods and Apple Watches.

Be sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide for all of the best October Prime Day deals. Additionally, make sure to check out our list of the best Amazon promo codes for even more ways to save.

Best early Prime Big Deal Days sales

Top 10 deals

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Adidas sale: deals from $5 @ Amazon

From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $5. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a 50% off sale with similar prices on different styles.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $54 (was $110, pictured).

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon has Switch games on sale starting from $19. The sale includes titles such as NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption and more. It's one of the biggest Switch sales we've seen at Amazon.

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Crocs sale right now. As part of this savings event, you can save up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs and accessories. After discounts, deal prices start from $20 for Crocs or $3 for accessories. The sale includes slip-resistant clogs, boots, sandals, loafers and more.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $42 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

Right now you can get the Ninja XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker on sale for just $79. The machine features a removable 70-ounce water reservoir and adjustable warming plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to 4 hours. It lets you pick from classic or rich brew settings and it can also be programmed up to 24 hours in advance.

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop bundle: was $109 now $94 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays, and Apple claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Big Deal Days is a Prime Day-like event held in October. In 2022, Amazon called its fall event the Prime Early Access Sale, but now it's referring to the event as Prime Big Deal Days. However, some people will refer to the sales event as "October Prime Day" as it's a much simpler name.

Similar to July's Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days promises discounts on everything from 4K TVs to kitchen appliances. Basically, if Amazon sells it, expect it to be on sale during the event. Expect to see the biggest savings on Amazon's own devices such as Echo smart speakers and Ring security cameras.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will start on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Amazon is known for offering teaser deals the week before the event, but the best deals are traditionally reserved for October 8. The 48-hour event will then wrap up on October 9.

Do I need Amazon Prime?

In order to access the full range of deals during Prime Big Deal Days you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. We expect some of the sales to be open to all, but there will almost certainly be a selection of deals that are only available to those with a Prime account.

If you want to partake without paying for a Prime account, You can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial or a free 6-month trial if you're a student. Additionally, EBT and government assistance recipients can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get 50% off their membership should they keep it.

Are Prime Big Deal Days sales any good?

As with every major sale, there will always be good deals and mediocre deals. We don’t expect Prime Big Deal Days to be any different. In addition to deals on Amazon hardware, the retailer has previously offered deals on major brands like Nespresso, Samsung, iRobot, LEGO and Skechers. Amazon claims that Prime Day features their lowest prices of the year, and in some cases, that's certainly true.

Nevertheless, we still advise proceeding with caution as every retailer has its fair share of overhyped deals. So we recommend that you always price-check deals using a site called CamelCamelCamel. The site lets you track the price history of select items sold on Amazon.