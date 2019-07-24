Best Kindles of 2019

Best Overall Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Now that it's waterproof, the Kindle Paperwhite is the only e-reader you need to know about. View Site

In testing a ton of e-readers, we've looked for the best mix of screen resolution, portability and durability to pick the top Kindles for you. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite (which is now waterproof) is currently the best tool for the task. If you're on a budget, though, the new entry-level Kindle will do, providing access to an identical library and most of the same features.

Those with a lot of spare money, though, will want to check out the 2019 Kindle Oasis, which which we just reviewed! It offers a display warmth setting for reading at night, plus a more elegant design than any other e-reader. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can get three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which includes over 1 million titles, current magazines and thousands of Audible audiobooks.

Best overall e-reader

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Best overall e-reader SPECIFICATIONS Resolution (Pixels Per Inch): 300 | Dimensions (Inches): 6.6 x 4.6 x 0.3 | Weight (Ounces): 6.4 | Claimed Battery Life: 6 weeks | Physical Page-Turn Buttons: No | Built-In Light: Yes | Water Resistance: Yes, IPX8 | Screen Size (Inches): 6 Reasons to Buy Waterproof Bluetooth for audiobooks Same great e-reader as previous model Screen is now flush to bezels Reasons to Avoid Power adapter sold separately $10 price bump over predecessor $129.99 View at Amazon 12 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

In terms of bang for your buck, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite reigns supreme. Not only is its display still a crisp 300-ppi panel supported by solid backlighting, but it also offers waterproof (IPX8-rated) protection and 8GB of storage. The device costs a little more than half as much as the $250 Kindle Oasis, coming in at $129. It's also thinner and lighter than the third-gen Paperwhite, and its display is more flush to its body. While the Paperwhite is not the best Kindle ever (that's still the Oasis), you get more for your money with this model.

Best budget Kindle

Amazon Kindle (2019)

Amazon Kindle (2019) Best budget Kindle SPECIFICATIONS Resolution (Pixels Per Inch): 167 | Dimensions (Inches): 6.3 x 4.5 x 0.3 | Weight (Ounces): 6.1 | Claimed Battery Life: 4 weeks | Physical Page-Turn Buttons: No | Built-In Light: Yes | Water Resistance: No | Screen Size (Inches): 6 Reasons to Buy Solid lighting options Attractive screen Comfortable design Reasons to Avoid Distracting interface Tedious menus So-so text resolution Low Stock $89.99 View at Amazon

The cheapest of the Kindle e-readers now costs just $89 ($10 more than before), but a new perk makes it more interesting for bookworms on tight budgets. This E Ink device is lightweight and easy to use for hours, includes a touch-screen display, and offers Goodreads integration and FreeTime Unlimited.

Best premium e-reader

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) (Image credit: Future)

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) Best premium e-reader SPECIFICATIONS Resolution (Pixels Per Inch): 300 | Dimensions (Inches): 6.3 x 5.6 x 0.13-0.33 | Weight (Ounces): 6.6 | Claimed Battery Life: 6 weeks | Physical Page Turn Buttons: Yes | Built-In Light: Yes | Water Resistance: Yes, IPX8 | Screen Size (Inches): 7 Reasons to Buy Sleek metallic design Water resistant Sharp, well-lit display Physical navigation buttons Reasons to Avoid Expensive Still displays lock-screen ads No charger included Bloated interface Read the full Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) review $249.99 View at Best Buy

The new Kindle Oasis still offers Amazon's most luxurious reading experience, with its machined aluminum back, larger screen, physical buttons, automatic lighting adjustments and very well-lit screen (using 25 LEDs) — screams "first class." Its Oasis moniker is earned from its IPX8-rated water resistance, which allows it to survive hour-long baths. The device also supports Audible's audiobooks, as long as you've got a Bluetooth device handy.

While it's the best Kindle for those who can splurge, we just wish it didn't cost nearly twice as much as the Kindle Paperwhite.

Other e-readers

Amazon makes our favorite e-readers, but it's not the only competitor in the game. While Barnes & Noble's Nook GlowLight 3 features long battery life, its laggy interface gets in the way of reading.

How we test e-readers

In addition to evaluating e-readers' size, weight, claimed battery life and design choices, we test their brightness using our light meter. The experience of reading on the device also plays a huge role in these reviews. For instance, we look at the intuitiveness of the interface, the size of the available library and how well the special features (such as web browsers or dictionaries) work.

What Kindles and e-readers cost

Amazon's Kindles range from the $89 (£69/$139 Australian dollars) Kindle all the way up to the luxe $249 (£229/AU$389) Oasis. Barnes and Noble's only e-reader is the Nook GlowLight 3, which costs $119.

Why Kindles?

Amazon wasn't the first company to release an E Ink e-reader (that was Sony, which launched the Librie in 2004), but when the Kindle released in 2007, it sold out in 5 hours. That initial success was likely due to Amazon's huge library of e-content.

Kindles have remained best-sellers because of their quality and extra features. The sharp displays on Amazon's e-readers are easy on the eyes, thanks to the tablets' glare-free touch screens. And with at least 4GB of storage, these devices can hold thousands of e-books.