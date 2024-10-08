Protect your property with 5 of the best Blink and Ring camera Prime Day deals

This year's second round of Amazon Prime Day deals drastically slashes the prices of some of the best security cameras and video doorbells we've tested. Since Amazon owns Blink and Ring, models from both brands are seeing some of their deepest discounts. These easy-to-use cameras add video monitoring and a two-way intercom throughout your property. Even better, they integrate into the Alexa smart home platform so you can pull up live video feeds across devices like Echo Shows and Fire TVs.

Keep in mind that both brands require a subscription to record and store video in the cloud. Without a subscription you still get notifications and can view live feeds but won't be able to record suspicious activity for later. However, Blink stands out for its Blink Sync Module (sold separately), which allows you to record video locally to a USB drive.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Amazon Echo Show 5: was $190 now $59 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless outdoor home security camera that records in 1080p, lets you store video either in the cloud or locally (if you buy the separate Blink Sync Module), and offers a two-year battery life. This Editor's Choice camera is on our list of the best home security cameras. The Echo Show 5 smart display provides a place to view your camera feed, watch videos, and control your smart home from a compact touchscreen with the Alexa assistant built-in.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $140 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. Its 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $89 @ Amazon

This full-home kit includes the weatherproof Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2 cameras and Blink video doorbell so you can monitor your property indoors and out. Each camera boasts a 1080p resolution but the Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2 have onboard computer vision for advanced person detection as well as color night vision. The star of the show is the included Blink Sync Module which allows you to store and access clips locally with a USB drive.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro (Battery): was $180 now $89 @ Amazon

This weatherproof wireless Ring camera has pro-level features that the models above lack. The biggest is 3D motion detection which uses radar to verify motion events and cut down false alerts. It also features Ring's Bird's Eye View feature which animates someone's path on an aerial map of your home. That way you can see where they came from and where they went after they approached. It works well whether you place it indoors or outside so you can swap it around as needed. Plus, it even comes equipped with color night vision and a built-in spotlight, which is impressive for an option under $100.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera: was $90 now $59 @ Amazon

If you have the wiring for a floodlight above your garage or on the side of your house then Blink's outdoor security camera is worth a look. The HD camera's wide 143-degree field of view captures more of the scene, which is ideal for keeping an eye on cars in your driveway or the land on the side of your home. Meanwhile, its bright built-in 2600-lumen LED spotlight scares away threats and provides color night vision for true-to-life vehicle and clothing tones. You can control the lights, siren, and detection settings directly from your phone or Alexa device.