Best Black Friday deals 2024 — dates and best sales now

Black Friday deals are officially underway. Although the retail holiday doesn't take place until Friday, November 29, various retailers are already launching sales on TVs, laptops, running shoes, and more.

The Tom's Guide team has decades of experience covering Black Friday, so you can trust us to pull out the deals that are truly worth your attention. For example, the Editor's Choice Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $349 (twin) right now. That's an incredible price on our favorite value mattress. If you're shopping for a new TV, you can get the LG 55-inch C4 4K OLED TV for $1,196 at Amazon. This discount brings it to its lowest price ever.

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a massive sale on Amazon hardware and right now Amazon has its Alexa-based devices on sale from $19. Prices are as low — if not lower — than they were during last month's fall Prime Day. Additionally, many Echo speakers are now bundled with a free smart bulb.

Be sure to bookmark this guide as we'll be updating it with all the best Black Friday deals and sales worth shopping.

Editor's Choice Black Friday deals

Christmas/Holiday decor: deals from $4 @ Amazon

Looking for some new Christmas decor? Amazon has a wide range of holiday decor on sale from $4. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as holiday ornaments. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Walmart has a similar sale with deals from $37, although Walmart's sale focuses more on Christmas trees.

Price check: deals from $37 @ Walmart

GSI Outdoors Glacier Stainless Doppio Mug: was $12 now $7

A double-walled stainless steel mug or tumbler is high up on my list of fire-side essentials; they're also primo for tailgates. This one holds 6.5 ounces, comes with an easy-sipping lid, and promises excellent temperature management whether you're sipping something hot or iced.

Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11.

Toys: up to 50% off

Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.

YETI Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon

For someone who is always on the go, this YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are some of the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $79.

Price check: from $79 @ Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Save $30 on this 4 pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $94 @ Walmart

Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $239 now $149 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $199 @ Best Buy

The 2021 iPad is currently on sale in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and increased storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: was $499 now from $249 @ Amazon

The top pick in our best mattress toppers round up, the Tempur-Adapt topper is an absolute dream for those suffering from aches and pains, with plenty of cushioning comfort from the three inches of Tempur Material. In our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review, our tester felt it was best suited to side sleepers, who will feel plenty of pressure relief at their shoulders and hips. Memory foam is notorious for trapping heat so the upgraded cooling version of the Tempur-Adapt topper will help to keep hot sleepers comfortable at night.

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

40% off Flash Sale! In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.

Black Friday apparel deals

Smartwool Snowflake Crew Socks (women's): was $27 now $7 @ REI

Few things are worse than cold feet, especially when you're out and about on an adventure, whether in nature or bopping around town. Smartwool makes my absolute favorite Merino wool blend socks and $7 is an incredible deal for a pair.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon

Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platformed and fun-to-wear slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree comfort. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price!

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Crocs Classic Hiker Clog: was $59 now from $35 @ Amazon

These shoes prove that Crocs can be worn anywhere — even on the trail. Made of durable and grippy rubber, these Crocs have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them secure on your feet. Note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.

Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover (Women's): was $50 now $24 @ Columbia

This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. Plus, we love this burgundy color for fall.

Gymshark Rest Day Essentials Cargo Joggers: was $56 now $28 @ Gymshark

Gymshark's Rest Day joggers are now 50% off. The men's joggers are super comfortable and casually stylish with a drawcord waist for an adjustable fit. The joggers come in a range of colors and sizes.

Skechers Squad Sr Food Service Shoe (Women's): was $67 now from $44 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

Dr. Martens Women's Vegan Blaire Fisherman Sandal: was $110 now from $62 @ Amazon

Who says Doc Martens is known only for its boots? Made of 100% vegan leather, the women's Vegan Blaire Fisherman Sandals are made with Felix Rub off/soft PU, a non-leather material and have a lightweight, slip-resistant zig-zag sole with a great grip. They'll let your feet breathe and can be worn with socks, perfect for the fall.

Black Friday TV deals

Insignia 32" F20 Smart HD Fire TV: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F20 is geared toward those looking to make the best out of their home office or small kitchen space. It doesn't have 4K resolution, but that means you get a TV well under the $100 mark. Even though it's set at 1080p, you still get Alexa voice controls and Apple AirPlay so you always have your favorite content ready to go.

Roku TV 43" Select 4K TV: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $498 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is one of our favorite TVs. If you want awesome gaming performance on a budget, this TV has 4K/120Hz support for consoles, a 1080p/240Hz gaming mode for PC gaming, HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support and a great smart TV platform.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $649 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Panasonic 65" Z95 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $2,999 @ Amazon

The Z95 is Panasonic's new premium OLED TV. In our initial Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

Black Friday mattress deals

Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress: was $1,063 now $349 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now even cheaper in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever warranty.

The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,130 now $419 @ DreamCloud

Save up to 50% The DreamCloud mattress is one of our favorite hybrid mattresses. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night trial.

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,395 now $995 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review, we found it's fantastic to sleep on, offering hotel-level comfort at a reasonable price. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard.

Extra Thick Queen Mattress Topper: was $109 now $45 @ Walmart

This mattress topper is a total steal. Filled with down alternative filling, it will have you feeling like you're sleeping on a fluffy-yet-supportive cloud that can help relieve back pain. It also has cooling properties, which should make for a comfortable, sweat-free sleep.

Black Friday phone deals

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $0.01 with Boost Mobile unlimited plan @ Amazon

Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 1TB of storage will only cost a penny courtesy of Amazon's offer with Boost Mobile. You get the best camera phone around without having to shell out a lot to pick it up.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,079 @ Amazon

The best Android phone we've tested in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, mainly because it packs more feature than any phone out there. Not only do we love how its cameras perform, which are aided by its helpful Galaxy AI features, but it's one of the only phones out there that can replicate the paper meets pen experience with its included S Pen stylus.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $179 @ Best Buy

I will admit that the iPhone SE (2022) is old at this point, but this 3rd generation model is still the cheapest iPhone that Apple still carries. One of the reasons why I love this phone is because it's incredibly compact and it can still deliver outstanding photos with its single main camera.

Price check: $179 @ Walmart

Motorola Razr 2023: was $699 now $349 @ Amazon

The Motorola Razr 2023 was already proof that foldable phones could be affordable, but the year old device is even more tempting at $349. At this price, it competes against some of the best cheap phones around. I also love how you can still pair the tiny external display with the rear cameras for vlogging — which you can't do on a traditional slate phone.

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $449 @ Best Buy

The base Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2424 OLED display, Tensor G4 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 10.5MP camera. In our Pixel 9 hands-on, we said the new AI features, upgraded cameras, and bigger battery make it the Pixel 9 phone to buy. Note: scroll down and choose the option that says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" to get this deal.

Black Friday laptop deals

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $379 now $304 @ Amazon

For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly.

First price cut! Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $579 at Amazon US Score! Amazon has the just-released Mac mini (M4) on sale for $579. The new Mac mini features Apple's M4 CPU with 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our Mac mini M4 review, we said it's beautifully designed with more ports in the front/back, double the RAM of its predecessor, and more than enough power for most users. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this deal.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $749 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a crisp 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

ASUS TUF F15 (RTX 4060): was $1,199 now $989 @ Walmart

A “TUF” deal to resist. Sorry, not sorry. Asus’ laptop has a RTX 4060 GPU, an Intel Core i7-13620 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory clocked to 4800MHz and a 1TB SSD. The F15 has successfully survived the U.S. military’s demanding MIL-STD-810H force tests, while you also get 90 days of Xbox Game Pass access if you pick up this portable PC.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Amazon

This may not be the biggest saving, but the Katana 15 is an impressive gaming laptop. Nabbing a RTX 4070-powered machine for less than $1,300 is a good deal and Nvidia’s mobile GPU can tame most of the best PC games with ease. This config also comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD and a “Cooler Boost 5” system to keep your laptop chill under pressure.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ B&H Photo

This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an elegant gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.

Black Friday appliance deals

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

This must-have kitchen appliance has five pre-set functions — meat, poultry, stew, soup and chili — and can serve up to 7 people at once. Created by Drew Barrymore, you'll get elegance and functionality in one impressive machine and you can choose from an array of beautiful colors that will look great on your countertop.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.