Epic Walmart laptop sale slashes up to $1,700 off Apple, HP and Lenovo — 9 deals I'd shop now

Having the right laptop can make all the difference in the office, at school or when it comes to completing tasks for your personal life. And while we've seen tons of great device deals from Amazon over the past few days, Walmart also has its own set of impressive savings on laptops that will get the job done (regardless of what that job may be).

If you're in the market for a dual design, look no further than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, which boasts a nearly $1,700 markdown. Looking for a lightweight ultrabook? We recommend the Apple Macbook Air for just $649.

No matter what kind of web-surfer you are, here are 9 laptop deals that won't disappoint. For more ways to save, see our Walmart promo codes guide.

Best Walmart laptop deals

KUU FHD Laptop (15.6-inch): was $859 now $307 @ Walmart

Save $551 off this power-saving laptop, which comes with an Intel Alder Lake N95 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 of SSD storage. This ultra-slim laptop lasts up to 8 hours on a charge, striking an excellent balance between performance and low power consumption. There’s a fingerprint reader for an additional layer of security, and a spacious backlit keyboard for enhanced productivity — even in low light.

Lenovo V15 G2 (15.6-inch): was $999 now $379 @ Walmart

Save a whopping $620 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a basically excellent price.

Asus Vivobook Go (15.6-inch): was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

Save $150 off this config of the Asus Vivobook Go, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. The eye-catching 15.6-inch OLED NanoEdge display features 500-nit peak HD brightness, and you get lots of connectivity options: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 1x USB 2.0 Type A, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, and 1x DC-in.

Auusda Laptop (15.6-inch): was $849 now $482 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch gaming laptop for less than $500? Believe it. This modest machine comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage to power your favorite titles. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Pro, and there’s a built-in fingerprint reader to complement the backlit keyboard.

Apple MacBook Air (13.3-inch): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the excellent MacBook Air, which features Apple’s M1 CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Apple’s M1 chip delivers up to 3.5 times faster performance than the previous generation, and colors practically pop off the 13.3-inch Retina display. If you already own an iPhone and/or iPad, you’ll appreciate how well your Apple tech plays together.

HP 15 (15.6-inch): was $1,249 now $899 @ Walmart

Save $349 on the HP 15 laptop, which comes with an 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 CPU (featuring Intel Turbo Boost technology), Intel Irix Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display boasts 250 nits of brightness, and the integrated HP True Vision 720p HD webcam features dual array digital microphones for high-quality video conferencing.

MSI Katana (15.6-inch): was $1,199 now $977 @ Walmart

Save $222 on the MSI Katana, which comes fully loaded with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Featuring the uber-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, you get AI-powered DLSS 3 to enable lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing. Bonus: the Max-Q suite of technologies optimizes system performance, power, battery life, and acoustics to maximize efficiency.

Asus TUF Gaming (17.3-inch): was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Walmart

Save $299 off this powerful gaming laptop, which comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. You get plenty of ports (HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), and the 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) anti-glare screen is perfect for extended gaming sessions — or movie night!