Forget Prime Day and Black Friday — get up to 70% off REI apparel including Arc’teryx, Obermeyer, HOKA and more

In a world with so many Prime Day deals , separating what is a good price and what isn’t can be an insurmountable task. Thankfully, I’ve been scouring REI — one of my favorite places to find affordable outdoor apparel — for the best deals.

These apparel items are some of the best hiking essentials . I personally own the HOKA Speedgoat GTX trail shoes, and the non-GTX version HOKA Speedgoat 5 trail shoes are on sale for just $124 right now. The shoes are $184 on Amazon, so REI is really showing Amazon up.

Big names such as Arc’teryx, Obermeyer (I also own an Obermeyer jacket, which I love), The North Face, and Cotopaxi, are also discounted by up to a massive 70% in this REI deal rivaling even Black Friday prices.

About the author

Erin Bashford Staff Writer Erin Bashford is a long-time outdoor enthusiast. She has summited Mount Fuji in Japan wearing her Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket, Patagonia R1 fleece, Tsunami waterproof pants, and Merrell Accentor Sport hiking boots. In less thrilling but still wonderful pursuits, she has hiked mountains in the U.K.'s Peak District, Lake District, Snowdonia, and across the Pennine Way.

Best REI deals

The North Face Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover - Women's was $220 now $87 @ REI

This women’s jacket is available in XS and S at time of writing. According to the REI user reviews, it runs true to size, so would be best for those wanting a snug fit. The color choices are gorgeous — I would personally go for the almond butter shade. The jacket is treated with a durable water repellent (DWR) so should keep you dry during inclement weather, too. It’s packable into a bag so perfect for those days when you don’t know if it’s going to be sunny or rainy!

Obermeyer Ridgeline Insulated Jacket with Faux Fur - Men’s was $399 now $118 @ REI

I have an Obermeyer jacket — but it’s a bit older than this one! It was my dad’s in the ‘90s — there are old pictures of him wearing it while holding baby me — and now it’s mine, which just proves how well made Obermeyer’s products are. I hope this jacket will last you as long as mine has! This is on sale in burgundy only, and the faux fur hood is oversized, meaning you can fit your skiing/snowboarding helmet underneath.

Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie - Women’s was $300 now $210 @ REI

The titan of outdoor gear, I feel like Arc’teryx is hardly ever on sale, so this is a great discount. The pricey hooded jacket is DWR-treated and insulated, which means it’ll keep you warm and dry during skiing and winter hiking. The hood is suitable to be worn with hats and helmets, too, making this a great option to snag before winter. The jacket is available in a lovely dark sage green color and magenta in sizes ranging from XS-XXL.

HOKA Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running Shoes - Women’s was $155 now $124 @ REI

As I mentioned earlier, I personally own and use the HOKA Speedgoat GTX trail running shoes, which are the Gore-Tex version of these shoes. I love my HOKAs — they actually make me feel like I want to run when wearing them. The soles are so bouncy and propel me across the sidewalk or trail ground. These sale shoes are available in the following colors: blue and coral, fuschia, harbor mist (a grayish blue/green). These awesome trail shoes are $184 @ Amazon , so this REI deal is much better.

Cotopaxi Abrazo Fleece Hooded Full-Zip Jacket - Men’s was $135 now $94 @ REI

The famous Cotopaxi is mostly known for its bright-colored backpacks, but it makes amazing jackets, too. This fleece-lined jacket is hooded and insulated, making it perfect for leisurely walks in fall and early winter. While it’s not waterproof, you could pair this with a waterproof jacket for the ultimate layering situation. I love the brightly colored zip portion and the muted colors of the fleece. This jacket is available in all sizes right now, which I don’t expect will last long.

As I personally own and use HOKA Speedgoat GTX trail shoes, I wholeheartedly recommend these sneakers. They feel like walking on clouds and I have worn them for up to 16 hours (on a really long day trip!) and my feet were pampered the whole time. I’m also obsessed with the Cotopaxi fleece jacket and the Arc’teryx hooded jacket — make sure you snap these up while you still can!