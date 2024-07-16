Amazon Prime Day mattress deals 2024: The 7 best sales, with prices from $151

This year’s Amazon Prime Day mattress deals are live and there are a handful of really strong discounts among a sea of generally quite mediocre offers. The best deal so far sees a Zinus 10” Hybrid Mattress on sale for $254 at Amazon, saving you $125 and beating the previously cheapest price by over $60. In fact, this deal is better than Black Friday prices.

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is also on sale, with the best discount landing on the king size. Nectar Sleep is price-matching Amazon on this one, so you can buy a king Nectar Memory Foam Mattress for $649 at Nectar itself or via Amazon’s Nectar Store. The year’s trial and forever warranty are the same at both.

If you’re shopping this year’s Prime Day deals for a new bed but don’t know where to start, read our guide to the best mattress for every sleeper and budget as it contains our top recommendations for what to buy, plus our expert tips for how to choose.

Amazon Prime Day mattress deals 2024: 7 best sales

1. Zinus 10” Fiberglass–Free Hybrid Mattress: was from $199 now $151 at Amazon

This is one of the cheapest hybrid mattresses from a well-known brand in today’s Prime Day deals event. The medium firm Zinus 10” Hybrid Mattress uses CertiPUR-US memory foam and individually wrapped coils to relieve pressure across the body and provide good spinal support. It only supports a combined weight of up to 500lbs, so look at the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (above) if you need an affordable mattress with a higher weight capacity. A king size Zinus 10” Hybrid Mattress is on sale for $254 (was $379) today, with the previously cheapest price being $321 – so the mattress is over $60 cheaper today.

2. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress king size: was $1,199 now $649 at Amazon

This all-foam Nectar mattress is great for back and stomach sleepers, with average to heavier weight side sleepers also sleeping comfortably on it. Unlike other memory foam mattresses we’ve tested, the Nectar doesn’t retain much heat, making it a good choice for hot sleepers. Edge support is average at best, but the pressure relief is excellent and it stops most motion transferring from one side of the mattress to the other – so you’ll enjoy deeper sleep. Today’s price is $150 cheaper than previous sale prices on the king size, making it a great Prime Day deal. Nectar Sleep is running a price-matching sale too, so you can also buy a king Nectar Mattress for $649 at Nectar Sleep if you’d rather shop direct. Comes with a year’s trial and forever warranty.

3. Sweetnight 12” Memory Foam Mattress: was from $279 now $233 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a taller memory foam mattress and ideally want a queen size for under $300, then this is the best Prime Day deal for you. Sweetnight makes good cheap mattresses for all sleeping positions and this 12” Memory Foam Mattress offers a lot of pressure relief and contouring comfort for the lower price. A queen size Sweetnight 12” Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $259 (was $319) at Amazon today, beating the previous sale price of $282 last October. Memory foam does retain heat, so if you’re a very hot sleeper we’d recommend the Nectar mattress above or the Zinus Hybrid below instead.

4. Kin by Tuft & Needle Mattress: was from $549 now $384 at Amazon

Tuft & Needle is one of the original and best mattresses in a box for all sleepers, and the 10” Kin by Tuft & Needle is exclusive to Amazon. It’s made using Adaptive foam that absorbs then dissipates excess heat through the night to maintain a neutral bed temperature so that you don’t overheat. It has very high user reviews scores on Amazon, averaging 4.7 out of 5, with sleepers rating it for pressure relief and motion isolation in particular. A queen size is on sale for $489.30 (was $699) in this year’s Prime Day deals, which exactly matches the previously best price we spotted during Black Friday last year. You’ll get a 100-night trial on the Kin by Tuft & Needle, with free returns and a 10-year warranty.

5. Casper Sleep Element Mattress: was from $395 $296 at Amazon

If you’re shopping Amazon’s Prime Day event for the cheapest Casper mattress, you just found it – the Casper Element is on sale for $416 (was $595) in a queen size, offering fantastic value for a top-rated memory foam bed. The 10” Casper Element uses the brand’s own perforated AirScape foam to boost airflow, dissipating heat so that it doesn’t pool in the mattress and cause you to overheat while sleeping. It’s on the softer side of medium firm, so we’d recommend it more for all side sleepers, plus lighter to average weight stomach sleepers. Looking for a comfy dorm room mattress? A twin XL Casper Element is also on sale for $311 (was $445) today.

6. 12” Amazon Basics Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: was from $318 now from $254 at Amazon

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without a deal on Amazon Basic mattresses, and this is a good one for people shopping for a cheap hybrid mattress ($308 for a queen) – either to use on their main bed or for a guest room upgrade. Gel memory foam delivers two benefits: it relieves pressure, and helps to regulate in-bed temperature to prevent overheating. The use of individually-encased coils will also boost airflow, creating a cooler sleep surface overall. The downside with the 12” Amazon Basics Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is that it takes up to 72 hours to fully expand and you can’t sleep on it during that time. So if you need a new bed urgently, want a hybrid and for a bargain price, pick the Zinus 10” Hybrid instead as that inflates faster.