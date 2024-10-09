These are the 7 yoga mats and accessories I recommend for beginners this Prime Day

Yoga is an excellent activity for both your physical and mental well-being. Whether you're practicing at home or joining a class, having the right equipment can significantly improve your comfort, focus, and enjoyment.

I've been doing yoga for over four years now, and there have been some accessories that have really helped me improve and enjoy my practice. To help you get started, I've rounded up all you need from mats to blocks.

What’s even better is that today is the final day of Amazon Prime Day, and many (but not all) of the products I’m recommending are currently on sale. This is a great opportunity to kit yourself out for less, whether you’re on the lookout for one of the best yoga mats, blocks, or other handy accessories.

So, let’s dive into my top picks for beginner yoga gear. Whether you're aiming for relaxation or flexibility, these essentials will help you stay comfortable and focused as you explore your practice.

My favorite yoga essentials

YOGAER Yoga Mat Carrier Strap: was $7 now $5 @ Amazon

There are plenty of yoga mat bags on the market, but since yoga mats come in various sizes, an adjustable carrier strap like the YOGAER Yoga Mat Carrier Strap is a versatile option. It easily adjusts to fit any rolled-up mat, and as a bonus, it doubles as a stretching strap to help improve flexibility during practice.

Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon

Yoga blocks provide support and stability during poses, making it easier to modify or deepen stretches, improve balance, and reduce the risk of injury. The Syntus set includes two yoga blocks and an 8ft strap which will help you to deepen stretches and improve flexibility.

Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon

You don't have to break the bank to get a high-quality yoga mat. The Gaiam Print Yoga Mat provides excellent joint cushioning and features a sticky, non-slip texture to help enhance your grip throughout your practice. Made from non-toxic materials, it's also a healthier choice for both you and the planet.

Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads: available @ Amazon for $22

These small pads provide soft cushioning to sensitive areas like knees, wrists, and elbows, and stave off any unwanted joint pain and discomfort. The Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads are designed with a non-slip grip, so you can stay secure on your mat and focus on your flow.

Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle: available @ Amazon for $25

A water bottle is essential for yoga practice to help you stay hydrated, especially during intense sessions or hot yoga, where you can sweat a lot more and lose fluid quicker. The Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle is an excellent option for yogis. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping between poses effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.

Lululemon Align Full Length Leggings: was $128 now $104 @ Amazon

Wearing the right clothing during yoga practice allows you to move freely through poses without restriction. The Lululemon Align leggings are a great option for yoga practice. Made from soft, lightweight fabric, they offer a barely-there feel while providing excellent stretch and breathability.