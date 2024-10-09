These are the 7 yoga mats and accessories I recommend for beginners this Prime Day
Here's what you'll need to begin your yogi journey
Yoga is an excellent activity for both your physical and mental well-being. Whether you're practicing at home or joining a class, having the right equipment can significantly improve your comfort, focus, and enjoyment.
I've been doing yoga for over four years now, and there have been some accessories that have really helped me improve and enjoy my practice. To help you get started, I've rounded up all you need from mats to blocks.
What’s even better is that today is the final day of Amazon Prime Day, and many (but not all) of the products I’m recommending are currently on sale. This is a great opportunity to kit yourself out for less, whether you’re on the lookout for one of the best yoga mats, blocks, or other handy accessories.
So, let’s dive into my top picks for beginner yoga gear. Whether you're aiming for relaxation or flexibility, these essentials will help you stay comfortable and focused as you explore your practice.
Quick Links
- Shop all yoga equipment at Amazon
- YOGAER Yoga Mat Carrier Strap: was $7 now $5
- Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set: was $19 now $14
- Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $16
- Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads: available @ Amazon for $22
- Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle: available @ Amazon for $25
- Lululemon Align Full Length Leggings: was $128 now $104
- Liforme Original Yoga Mat: was $149 now $127
My favorite yoga essentials
YOGAER Yoga Mat Carrier Strap: was $7 now $5 @ Amazon
There are plenty of yoga mat bags on the market, but since yoga mats come in various sizes, an adjustable carrier strap like the YOGAER Yoga Mat Carrier Strap is a versatile option. It easily adjusts to fit any rolled-up mat, and as a bonus, it doubles as a stretching strap to help improve flexibility during practice.
Syntus Yoga Block and Yoga Strap Set: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon
Yoga blocks provide support and stability during poses, making it easier to modify or deepen stretches, improve balance, and reduce the risk of injury. The Syntus set includes two yoga blocks and an 8ft strap which will help you to deepen stretches and improve flexibility.
Gaiam Print Yoga Mat: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon
You don't have to break the bank to get a high-quality yoga mat. The Gaiam Print Yoga Mat provides excellent joint cushioning and features a sticky, non-slip texture to help enhance your grip throughout your practice. Made from non-toxic materials, it's also a healthier choice for both you and the planet.
Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads: available @ Amazon for $22
These small pads provide soft cushioning to sensitive areas like knees, wrists, and elbows, and stave off any unwanted joint pain and discomfort. The Gaiam Yoga Knee Pads are designed with a non-slip grip, so you can stay secure on your mat and focus on your flow.
Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle: available @ Amazon for $25
A water bottle is essential for yoga practice to help you stay hydrated, especially during intense sessions or hot yoga, where you can sweat a lot more and lose fluid quicker. The Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle is an excellent option for yogis. Its easy, one-handed flip lid makes sipping between poses effortless, while the leakproof design ensures no spills in your gym bag.
Lululemon Align Full Length Leggings: was $128 now $104 @ Amazon
Wearing the right clothing during yoga practice allows you to move freely through poses without restriction. The Lululemon Align leggings are a great option for yoga practice. Made from soft, lightweight fabric, they offer a barely-there feel while providing excellent stretch and breathability.
Liforme Original Yoga Mat: was $149 now $127 @ Amazon
If you have a bigger budget to work with and want a mat that excels in comfort, improves your alignment and is durable — I can't fault the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, which I've been using for yoga practice and home workouts for two years now. Save 15% on this premium-quality mat while the Prime Day sales last.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Jessica is an experienced fitness writer with a passion for running. Her love for keeping fit and fueling her body with healthy and enjoyable food quite naturally led her to write about all things fitness and health-related. If she isn’t out testing the latest fitness products such as the latest running shoe or yoga mat for reviewing then she can be found writing news and features on the best ways to build strength, active aging, female health, and anything in between. Before then she had a small stint writing in local news, has also written for Runners World UK (print and digital), and gained experience with global content marketing agency, Cedar Communications.
Born and raised in Scotland, Jessica is a massive fan of exercising and keeping active outdoors. When at home she can be found running by the sea, swimming in it, or up a mountain. This continued as she studied and trained to become a PPA-accredited magazine journalist in Wales. And since working and living in London, she splits her time between weight training in the gym, trying new fitness classes, and finding scenic running routes. Jessica enjoys documenting this on her fitness-inspired Instagram page @jessrunshere where she loves engaging with like-minded fitness junkies.
She is a big fan of healthy cooking and loves learning more about this area with expert nutritionists she has met over the years. Jessica is a big advocate for building healthy relationships with food rather than building restrictive attitudes towards it. When she isn’t eating or running she also enjoys practicing yoga in her free time as it helps her to unwind and benefits her performance in other sports.