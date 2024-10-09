Amazon Prime Day New Balance deals — 9 sneaker and apparel deals I'd buy right now up to 40% off

New Balance apparel and sneakers are available at slashed prices during Amazon Prime Day sales, and I, for one, am excited.
Right now, you can access New Balance discounts @ Amazon for a limited time and while stocks last. For example, this deal slashes the price of the New Balance 997H V1 sneaker to just $59 and the New Balance Women's Athletics Packable Jacket down to just $66 from $100.
New Balance Prime Day deals typically don't last long, so shop my favorite deals below while they're still available.
Prime Day New Balance deals — quick links
- View all New Balance Prime Day deals
- New Balance Tech Knit Shorts (men's): was $35 now $20
- New Balance Men's Athletics French Terry Jogger: was $65 now $46
- New Balance Women's Shape Shield 7/8 High Rise Pocket Tight: was $85 now $50
- New Balance Men's 237 V1 Sneaker: was $79 now $56
- New Balance Men's Sport Essentials Fleece Hoodie: was $75 now $58
- New Balance Mens 997H V1: was $94 now $59
- New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers (women's): was $74 now $64
- New Balance Women's Athletics Packable Jacket: was $100 now $66
- New Balance Men's NB Heat Grid Long Sleeve Shirt: was $90 now $72
Prime Day New Balance deals
New Balance Tech Knit Shorts: was $35 now $27 @ Amazon
These ultra-comfortable and sweat-wicking Tech Knit gym shorts provide an excellent range of motion while keeping a slim fit.
New Balance Men's Athletics French Terry Jogger: was $65 now $46 @ Amazon
Hang out in style with these simple yet super comfy joggers. They have side and back pockets and an elasticated bottom hem for a baggy look.
New Balance Women's Shape Shield 7/8 High Rise Pocket Tight: was $85 now $50 @ Amazon
B DRYx premium, fast-drying technology helps wick moisture with a super-fitted silhouette that doesn't impact on your range of motion.
New Balance Men's 237 V1 Sneaker: was $79 now $56 @ Amazon
I love the oversized N and soft color palettes on these sneakers, which are understated but on-brand. It's a statement piece.
New Balance Men's Sport Essentials Fleece Hoodie: was $75 now $58 @ Amazon
Head into fall in style with the laidback Essentials hoodie. It's cozy and made from 100% cotton. I'd wear this under a jacket or coat or to the gym every day of the week.
New Balance Mens 997H V1: was $94 now $59 @ Amazon
I'm a big fan of chunky '90s-style sneakers and these fit the bill. The New Balance 997H lifestyle shoes use a heritage-inspired design, which is a spin on the classic 997 style from the '90s.
New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers (women's): was $74 now $64 @ Amazon
The New Balance 515 is another trendy, retro-inspired sneaker with an all-leather upper, EVA foam midsole and durable rubber outsole. It's the perfect trainer for doing, just about anything.
New Balance Women's Athletics Packable Jacket: was $100 now $66 @ Amazon
Defy the elements with this lightweight and packable women's jacket. Water Defy water-resistant technology and Wind Defy wind-resistant technology help you battle the fall season and the packable hood tucks into the collar.
New Balance Men's NB Heat Grid Long Sleeve Shirt: was $90 now $72 @ Amazon
Perfect as a base layer under a jacket or as a standalone half zip, this stylish and stripped-back shirt uses NB HEAT technology to keep you warm while wicking away moisture.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 fitness trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.