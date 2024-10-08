I ditched my Bose QuietComfort for these earbuds — and they're just $65 in October Prime Day deals

As a self-professed music nerd who grew up playing the guitar and burning CDs, I know what to look out for to determine whether a pair of earbuds is good or not. Some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds will leave you hundreds of dollars short. Fret not! I've found a fantastic deal on the EarFun Air Pro 4 — and they're a pair of the best cheap wireless earbuds in the market.

As part of this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are currently up to 40% off at Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K. so you can save about $35 / £40. I love these earbuds so much that I ditched my Bose QuietComfort for them and regretted nothing. Once this deal is gone, you'll have to wait until Black Friday — and it might not come back even then. Time to grab it with both hands while you can!

The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds boast five different effective ANC modes, gorgeous and well-balanced sound across genres, and they support advanced codecs for better audio quality. They’re extremely comfortable too — these are the perfect budget earbuds for audiophiles.

So what makes the EarFun Air Pro 4 praiseworthy? Even at their retail price of $99 / £99, these earbuds are very easy to recommend to audiophiles on a budget. Firstly, the long stem body is coated in a glossy finish which makes them look pricier than they are, and they're extremely comfortable to wear, weighing just 0.17 ounces each. They're so comfy that I often forget I'm wearing them.

Of course, the main event is the sound quality. What use are comfortable earbuds if they don't sound good? But you don't have to worry about that with the Air Pro 4 buds. Utilizing Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC, SBC, aptX lossless, LDAC and Bluetooth LE, you get best-in-class sound — from thumping basslines to crystal clear vocals.

Equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, the Air Pro 4s offer an outstanding listening experience. For example, the various instruments in Porcupine Tree’s ‘Fear of a Blank Planet’ and System of a Down’s ‘Holy Mountains’ sound balanced and never as though the drums are overpowering the guitar solo. 'Money' by Pink Floyd gains new life through these earbuds, as you can feel the basslines in your jaw — especially when you boost the bass via the user-friendly app.

As for ANC, the earbuds use Qualcomm’s QuietSmart 3.0 adaptive hybrid ANC, to block out sounds up to 50dB. For budget earbuds, this is phenomenal, and it's rare you'll get any better for sub-$100.

If you're on the hunt for new earbuds, there's no better time than October's Prime Day to get the EarFun Air Pro 4, as they're currently up to 40% off at Amazon U.S. and Amazon U.K. Big sound, big savings.

