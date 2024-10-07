This 65-inch Mini-LED TV is one of our top picks of the year — and it’s $500 off for Prime Day

If you've been waiting to score a great discount on an ultra-bright, gaming-ready TV that will undoubtedly wow your friends and family, your time has come. The 65-inch Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV is one sale for just $999 at Amazon. It's one of the best TVs of the year and it just got even better for Prime Day.

When we tested the U8N, we walked away seriously impressed by two things in particular: its overall brightness and its fantastic backlight control. Its Mini-LED display allows for sensationally high brightness, while its local dimming performance is among the best we've seen in its class this year. In other words, it's bright enough for daytime viewing in a sunny room, but still keeps that brightness in check when you want to dim the lights on movie night.

65" Hisense U8N: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set offers crests well over the 3,000-nit mark (in addition to its super-high average picture brightness), so you needn't worry about the U8N looking dim. But brightness is only part of the story, as the U8N is also a well-suited for casual and competitive gaming.

It arrives with highly sought-after gaming features at the ready: Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), as well as additional enhancements for silky-smooth gaming like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Overall, this is one of the best TVs we've tested this year.

The U8N cuts corners by only offering a pair of gaming-optimized HDMI 2.1 inputs, but thankfully, Hisense was wise enough to keep the TV's dedicated eARC port is kept separate from its HDMI 2.1 inputs. If you own more than one gaming device and a soundbar, you won't have to play musical ports to make the most out of your games. And, when it comes to making the most out of your games, we mean it: The U8N can showcase console games at 4K/120Hz or PC games at 4K/144Hz. That's the best most TVs on the market can do right now.

Rounding out the U8N's extensive list of features is its built-in smart platform, Google TV. It's one of our preferred software suites on account of its app support, which paves the way for you to link up all of best streaming services to the U8N's home screen.

Prime Day may just be getting started, but if you've been waiting for a deal on one of the best 65-inch TVs of the year, you'd be tempting fate by skipping this one over.