These Prime Day deals are bestsellers on Amazon — here's the ones I recommend

Prime Day is in full swing. And now we're in the thick of the second day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, I've gotten a good grasp of the items that are selling the best on Amazon. Some of them are worth picking up right now, and some are most definitely not.

While you can find some fun stuff in Amazon's bestsellers list, I don't recommend taking a chance on tech from brands you've never heard of. The items below have been tested by us at Tom's Guide or come from brands we trust.

Check out my favorite deals from Amazon's bestsellers section below. To stay up to date on the best deals, check out our Prime Day deals live coverage and our Amazon promo codes guide.

Prime Day Amazon Bestsellers

Hanes Boxer Briefs (6-pack, Men's): was $22 now from $12 @ Amazon

While I haven't tested these boxers myself, it's hard to argue with a 4.5-star rating based on over 150,000 Amazon reviews. Amazon Prime members can get a 6-pack of these cotton briefs starting from $12, though note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It's enough to fill your iPhone 3.5 times over.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $74 now $22 @ Amazon

The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. In our Echo Dot review, we noted it features crisp, full sound with eero built-in for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag takes the frustration of finding lost items and makes it simple, and even enjoyable. You can use your iPhone to track the AirTag (or whatever you've connected it to), with audio and visual cues to point you in the right direction until you’ve found what you’ve lost.

Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Lego Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar: was $44 now $35 @ Amazon

I love these kinds of advent calendars, but this one stands out to me as particularly good value. Some kids' advent calendars come with a lot of filler, but each door in this Lego Star Wars calendar contains either a mini spaceship or figure. When you consider that Lego sometimes charges up to 5 bucks for a single blind-box minifigure, you're making a solid saving here.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $35 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. I'm going to be spending lots of time getting cozy indoors this winter, so these comfy shoes are about to become my best friend. Note, the price may differ between colors and sizes.

Levi's 94 Baggy Jeans (Women's): was $79 now from $37 @ Amazon

I've been searching for the perfect pair of baggy jeans, and I'm convinced I've found it in this pair of Amazon bestsellers. The Levi 94 Baggy Jeans can be found for as much as 50% off in certain sizes and colors. My favorite is definitely the 'Dash of Sugar' distressed gray colorway, but there are a bunch of colors available to match any style.

Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

This video doorbell gives Ring's Battery Doorbell a run for its money since it not only also packs a 1080p picture, but offers local video storage. You don't have to pay a monthly subscription to record events to the cloud since they'll be stored on a USB drive connected to the Sync Module. Plus it works with Alexa to pull up a live view, two-way talk, receive motion and chime alerts, arm and disarm your doorbell, and more.

Skechers Women's Squad Sr Food Service Shoe: was $67 now from $43 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a comfortable pair of work shoes, look no further. Skechers' Squad Sr Food Service Shoe features a slip-resistant sole to help prevent any on-the-job mishaps. Comfort and protection combine with its sporty utility design and a cushioned Skechers Memory Foam insole.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $129 now $59 @ Amazon

While we've not tested this model, we have reviewed and liked several Instant Pot models at Tom's Guide (including the Instant Pot Duo Plus with Whisper-Quiet.) The model featured in this deal is a versatile appliance that can cook rice, yoghurt and even cake. Plus, it's affordable and won't take up too much counter space.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon

Our Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker review called this "an easy-to-use pod machine that serves as the best introduction to the Keurig line." It can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's 50% off for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while it’s still on the shelves!

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74 @ Amazon

If you want a tablet that's cheap, but not crappy, this is the sweet spot of Amazon Fire tablets. Our Fire HD 10 tablet review praised its 10.1-inch screen driven by an octa-core CPU with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It does come with lockscreen ads, but you can pay a small fee to remove them if you don't like them.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

That's right, the AirTag is so good that it appears twice in Amazon's bestsellers list for electronics. The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4-pack.

Price check: $79 @ Walmart

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner: was $123 now $81 @ Amazon

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Prime member deal: In our Beats Solo 4 review, we noted the incredible value even at full price. With a discount, these on-ear wireless headphones are a fantastic deal. We loved the long 50-hour battery life, USB-C connectivity upgrade, conveniently collapsible design, and of course, true-to-life sound quality. However, note that they don't feature active noise canceling.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE can upgrade to watchOS 11, so you get access to many of the latest features. It has the same chip as the Apple Watch 8 and the same 18-hour battery life as the Watch 9 and Watch 10, but doesn't have the ECG and skin temperature sensors of the flagship models. Still, it's a great buy at just $169.

Govee Permanent Smart RGBIC Outdoor Lights: was $279 now $179 @ Amazon

You'll want to take note of this limited-time deal on Govee's permanent — yes, you read that right — outdoor lights. They're great as holiday lights, and at other times of the year you can set the LEDs to basic warm or cool white for extra security and visibility in your yard. One of the only negatives we found in our Govee Permanent review was the fact that they're on the pricier side. Except for right now, they're on sale for a huge $100 discount.