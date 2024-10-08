Amazon October Prime Day Croc deals — 13 deals you can get right now from $17

Amazon Prime Day is here, and so are some unbeatable Crocs deals. Whether you love them or hate them, it’s hard to deny that Crocs have earned a place in everyone’s wardrobe. From slipping on a pair for gardening, wearing them as cozy house slippers, or accessorizing with funky Croc charms for a street-ready look, Crocs are all about comfort and practicality.

The iconic Classic Croc has stood the test of time, and during Prime Day, you can snag a pair for just $29. For a more refined look, the guys reading this might want to check out the Crocs Men’s Santa Cruz Loafer, now reduced to $41.

Below, I've rounded up our top Prime Day Croc deals. Take a look!

Best Crocs Amazon Prime Day Deals

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Let your toes breathe in the Crocs Platform Slides or slip into them with a pair of socks on and continue wearing them all the way through Winter. Swipe up a pair of Crocs for less than $20 with this Prime Day deal.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now $29 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from. Note, the price may differ between colors and sizes.

Crocs Mcdonald's X Classic Clog: was $74 now $29 @ Amazon

Whether you're picking up a morning McMuffin or a late night McFlurry, the Crocs Mcdonald's X Classic Clog is the most fitting pair of shoes you could have on your feet for the occasion. They will make any outfit pop, turn heads, and most importantly keep your feet ultra comfy. Nab a pair now for $45!

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now $29 @ Amazon

The Crocs Crocband Clog is basic in style yet a shoe that's big on cushioning and practicality. The classic navy, white and red colorway blends in nice with a mix of outfits and there is plenty of space to jazz things up with some Crocs charms if you so wish!



Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Add a little height to your step with the Crocs Womens Classic Platform Clog. This style features the standard Classic Clog upper and maintains a lightweight feel on foot but the shoe boasts a 1.6-inch / 41mm wedge height. Buy this Prime Day and save 34%.



Crocs Mellow Clog: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

The Crocs Mellow Clog cups the foot and provides a foamy feel for the ultimate 'recovery shoe'. This shoe is perfect for melting your feet into after a long day of hiking, for changing into after a big race or simply for shuffling around the house in.

Crocs Ralen Clog: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

Breathable, durable, lightweight, easy to clean, the list goes on. The Ralen Clog can be worn indoors or outdoors, with socks or without, and they'll be sure to deliver on comfort. Buy a pair in the Prime Day sale event for 30% off the list price.

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now $38 @ Amazon

The Crocs Classic Glitter Clog is made with the same lightweight and cushioned materials we see in the standard Croc design but adds an additional sparkle and shine to your step. Grab a pair now and save $16.

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Winter is on its way and the standard Croc can get a little bit airy, which is why we are so excited to see the Crocs Classic Lined Clog discounted over Prime Day. The soft fuzzy lining will keep your toes nice and cosy, while the heel strap will keep your feet locked into the shoe as you move around.

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now $32 @ Amazon

The Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs are styled like a more classic leather mule but are designed wit Crocs signature comfort. The deep heel cups in the shoe will support and enhance your overall comfort in the clog. Take advantage of this deal and save $22.

Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer: was $54 now $41 @ Amazon

The Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer can be worn for many occasions, whether that be to the shops, around the office or to dinner in. This is a Croc made for gents to feel comfy, supported and stylish in.

Crocs Classic Ombre Clog: was was $54 now $35 @ Amazon

What happens when you combine the Crocs Classic Clog with a funky design? You get the Crocs Classic Ombre Clog. Available in various colorways, this is a very happy looking shoe that can be worn for a whole host of indoor and outdoor activities.

Crocs Echo Clog: was $69 now $51 @ Amazon

Bold in style and structure, Crocs Echo Clog is designed to be worn as streetwear. If you like to stand out from the crowd of Classic Croc Clogs, this is the shoe for you and you can get your hands on a pair now for $18 less!