Best Prime Day Ring Video Doorbell deals 2022

Now is the time to start shopping Prime Day Ring video doorbell deals. Amazon owns Ring, so Prime Day deals typically offer the strongest discounts on some of the best video doorbells around.

Ring video doorbells come in a variety of sizes and configurations to fit your home. For starters, they can be wired, or battery-powered, and they can even capture high-quality so you can always see exactly what's happening at your front door. Ring also makes indoor security cameras which are typically discounted during the Prime Day sales event, and often are bundled with a video doorbell for an even better deal.

If you're on the hunt for a new Ring video doorbell make sure to keep this page bookmarked as we'll be refreshing it with the biggest deals as they go live to ensure you don't miss an all-time low price. Below are the best Prime Day Ring video doorbell deals you can shop right now.

Prime Day Ring Video Doorbell deals — best sales now

Prime Day Ring video doorbell deals

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was $64 now $48 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring's cheapest video doorbell is is on sale for just $48. It features a 1080p camera and two-way talk. You'll also want to pick up a Ring Chime or Amazon Echo Dot, as this doorbell doesn't work with existing chimes.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot: was $104 now $66 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Right now you can get the Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker for just $66. You'll appreciate the compact design as well as the good video quality from the 1080p camera.

(opens in new tab) Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Spotlight Cam isn't the only Ring security camera on sale for Prime Day. Amazon is also taking $30 off the cost of the Ring Stick Up Cam. Don't expect great audio or night vision with this camera, but it did deliver good daylight video in our testing, and some users will appreciate the integration with the Neighbors social network.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Ring Indoor Cam: was $124 now $93 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best Prime Day Ring Video Doorbell deals come in bundles and this sale is no exception. Amazon is combining its Ring Video Doorbell Wired with the Indoor Cam security product from Ring. It's priced at $93, which is 25% off.

(opens in new tab) Ring Spotlight Camera: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Add a touch more security to your home with this Ring Spotlight camera, now 30% off its normal price. This battery-powered camera also features LED lights and an alarm siren, as well as the usual suite of Alexa and Ring features.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Stick Up Cam: was $199 now $144 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal gets you the Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can see who's at your door, as well as elsewhere around your house. This Ring Video Doorbell is only one of two Ring Video Doorbells with package detection, too.

(opens in new tab) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ring's updated floodlight cam has a 1080p camera, 105dB siren, two 2000 Lumen floodlights, and color night vision. It's a good way to not only keep an eye on the outside of your house, but add some lighting, too.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell 4: was $219 now $169 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 packs a new feature called Pre-Roll, which gives you a better glimpse at who's coming to the door by continuously recording a 4-second video loop. As soon as there's an event recording — such as someone coming to your front door — this four-second clip is added to the front of the event video, which in theory gives you a better view of who's coming to your door. It's particularly great if your front door looks out on a partially obscured view. In our Ring Video Doorbell 4 review (opens in new tab), we found the cam's 1080p video and audio to be solid.

(opens in new tab) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro w/Echo Show 5: was $334 now $214 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This floodlight camera has a 1080p resolution, 3D motion detection, two-way talk, a 110-decibel siren, two 2,000-lumen floodlights, and connects to both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi. This deal also includes the Echo Show 5, so you can use the smart display to see who's at your door.

(opens in new tab) Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Video Doorbell: was $339 now $224 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $115 on this bundle, which combines the Ring Alarm home security kit with a second-generation Ring Video Doorbell. This particular doorbell offers good quality video and customizable motion zones, while the Ring Alarm kit is easy to install.

(opens in new tab) Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 14-piece alarm kit is discounted $199 for Prime Day, and includes one base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender. It's a good deal if you have a lot of doors and windows.

How to find the best Ring video doorbell deals

There's only one place to shop if you want to score the best Ring video doorbell deals and sales on other Ring home security products: Amazon. While Ring products are sold at competing retailers such as Best Buy and B&H Photo, as an Amazon-owned business the mega-retailer saves the best discounts for itself.

Amazon tends to take anywhere from 25% to 30% off its video doorbells, with the biggest savings usually reserved for either Prime Day or Black Friday. We've also noticed that Ring video doorbells are sometimes bundled with other products, whether that's other Ring security products or an Amazon Echo smart speaker.

Shop more sales at Amazon