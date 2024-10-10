PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary restock — live updates as Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart take pre-orders of new PlayStation consoles

Second chances don’t come around very often, but if you were hoping to secure a PS5 Pro or an item from the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection you’re in luck. Today (Oct. 10) at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart will begin taking pre-orders for Sony’s new Pro console, and the limited-edition 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim.

Unfortunately, the uber-limited PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle won't be restocked and we’re not expecting more stock of the anniversary-edition DualSense Edge or PlayStation Portal. However, the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition will be available, and we’re hopeful that the base DualSense in the retro range will be restocked too.

PlayStation Direct took pre-orders for the PS5 Pro and the Anniversary Collection last month, with the latter selling out in less than 24 hours. So, don’t miss your chance to secure a limited-edition PS5 Slim, or order the PS5 Pro from your preferred retailer.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ve got a wealth of expertise tracking restocks of difficulty to buy gaming gear, and we’re going to be on hand in this live blog to assist you in securing your new PlayStation hardware. Below are rolling updates and those all-important buying links.

PS5 Pro pre-orders

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Amazon

The PS5 Pro is set to be the most powerful PlayStation ever, and Amazon has confirmed it will be stocking the anticipated new console. However, while the retailer's listing page for the upgraded PS5 is live, pre-orders will not go live until Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. ET. At this stage, all you can do is add the PS5 Pro to your Amazon wishlist and then get yourself ready for next month.

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. Building off the base PS5, it packs upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive, and a very slight visual redesign. It also comes with a standard DualSense controller. Pre-orders at Best Buy are expected to go live on Oct. 10, and the site currently has a November 7 release date listed.

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Target

Target's PS5 Pro listing page is officially live. The new consoles packs upgraded internal components, a 2TB SSD hard drive, and a very slight visual redesign. Preorders at Target will go live on October 10.

PS5 Pro: $699 @ Walmart

Walmart has confirmed it will be stocking the PS5 Pro, and the retailer's listing page is now live. For $699 you're getting the most powerful PlayStation console ever, alongside a DualSense controller. Walmart PS5 Pro pre-orders go live on October 10.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection pre-orders

PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle packages together a PS5 Slim Digital model in a stunning retro gray style and limited edition extra includes an exclusive poster. Plus, you get a vertical stand and a console grey in the same PS1-inspired hue if you want to add a disc drive (though you will have to purchase the drive separately).

PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle: $499 @ Target

Target is taking pre-orders for the PS5 Slim Digital Edition in the hugely popular 30th Anniversary Edition colorway today (Oct. 10). This PS5 has been given a retro makeover and comes with several limited-edition extras. It will cost $499, and stock is expected to go fast so lock in yours ASAP.

PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

Walmart will be taking pre-orders for the PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle. However, to purchase the limited-edition package at Walmart you will need a Walmart Plus membership. Pre-orders go live at 10. a.m. ET on Oct. 10.

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): for $79 @ Amazon

Amazon is not currently taking pre-orders of the DualSense controller in this attractive PS1-themed gray casing. However, we're keeping an eye out for a restock to mark the second wave of PS5 Pro pre-orders starting today (Oct. 10).

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): for $79 @ Best Buy

Best Buy begun taking preorders of the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller on September 26, but sold out very fast. However, this limited-edition PS5 pad may be restocked later today.

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): for $79 @ Walmart

Walmart currently lists the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller as "out of stock" but that could be set to change later today, as there are whispers of a restock on the way.