Apple March event LIVE: iPhone 17e, low-cost MacBook and every big announcement

<a id="elk-d926b5d9-6013-4a81-aa81-2c062fb65697"></a><h2 id="it-all-begins-today-2">It all begins today!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="8b741e45-ae58-4ad4-ac73-6d4300b0f801"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:6000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="U6k9vsxvoKWdm7p98qVrDR" name="Apple event" alt="Apple event" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/U6k9vsxvoKWdm7p98qVrDR.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="6000" height="3376" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="ef6ec97e-de05-48c5-9521-76dbbd1f6f30">And Apple&rsquo;s big week begins! This is the first time we&rsquo;re seeing the Cupertino tech giant kick off its spring showcase with multi-day announcements in a row, and we can expect at least <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/macbooks/apple-tipped-to-launch-at-least-5-new-products-in-the-coming-weeks-heres-everything-we-expect-to-see">5 products to be unveiled</a>.</p><p>While the Special Apple Experience is set for March 5, we already know the first launch is happening today (March 2), with Tim Cook stating on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://x.com/tim_cook/status/2027020842396475410">X</a>, &ldquo;it all starts Monday morning!&rdquo;</p><p>With the number of products we&rsquo;re anticipating, it&rsquo;s anyone&rsquo;s guess what the first reveal will be. For now, we&rsquo;ll be keeping our eyes open for anything to drop from 9 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. GMT onwards. Stay tuned!</p>