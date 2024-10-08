LIVE: Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals — today's top QLED, OLED and Mini-LED TV sales

Don't wait for Black Friday to roll around when there are plenty of amazing Amazon Prime Day TV deals to be had today. From first-rate OLED TVs like the LG C4 OLED to massive Mini-LED TVs like the 85-inch Hisense U8N, there are plenty of deals to be had that will rival what you'll find after Thanksgiving.

To help you find the best deals today, I've been hard at work trolling through the sales to find the best and brightest TVs at the lowest price.

I've put together this guide with your usability in mind. There's dedicated lists for the best OLED TV deals, best large-screen TV deals, best medium TV deals, and best small TV deals. At the very bottom is a live blog where I'm posting new deals as I find them. Steep savings are just a few scrolls away, so don't miss this opportunity to grab a super-sized TV at a bottom-of-the-barrel price.

Amazon might be holding the spotlight hostage over the next two days, but it's not the only place in town with awesome TV deals. In fact, almost every major retailer has some sort of sales week going on. If you have an aversion to Amazon, check out deals from Best Buy, CostCo, Target and Walmart.

While I recommend going to each retailer to see what they've got available, you can also just keep scrolling to see the top deals I've found at each shop. I've been covering TVs for the better part of the last decade and I like to think that I know a great deal on an OLED when I see one.

If nothing catches your fancy right now, swing back over in a few hours as the deals will constantly be refreshed throughout the day.

Best Prime Day TV Deals

OLED Prime Day Deals

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 65" OLED C2 4K TV: was $2,496 now $1,355 @ Amazon

ACT FAST! The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in another epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV we reviewed in 2022. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the top streaming services you could need.

LG 55" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,397 @ Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility and built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,599 @ Amazon

Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

60-85 inch TV deals

65" Hisense U8N: was $1,499 now $999 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,598 @ Amazon

Released earlier this year, the Sony Bravia 7 Mini-LED TV takes the best of what makes Sony displays so sought-after and makes it value intensive. It's the cheapest Mini-LED in Sony's 2024 TV lineup, which makes it perfect for some incredible savings. The Bravia 7 comes kitted with an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGen TV access, plus support for almost all of the HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

50-59 inch TV deals

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $448 @ Amazon

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is one of our favorite TVs. If you want awesome gaming performance on a budget, this TV has 4K/120Hz support for consoles, a 1080p/240Hz gaming mode for PC gaming, HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support and a great smart TV platform.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

32-49 inch TV deals

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon with prices normally reserved for major retail holidays.