Best water bottles 2019

In 2016, bottled water became the No. 1-selling drink in America, outpacing soda for the first time in U.S. history. We drink about 12.8 billion gallons of bottled water a year, or about 39 gallons of water per person. That's a lot of money spent on water that is probably no safer than tap water — and that's a lot of plastic bottles.

In other words, it's definitely time to invest in a more environmentally friendly and (ultimately) cheaper option: reusable water bottles.

Luckily, this is the perfect time to do that, because reusable water bottles have grown in popularity. There are tons of options to choose from, in different sizes, colors, designs and materials. Insulated stainless-steel bottles keep water icy cold and don't sweat, while tritan plastic water bottles are durable and dishwasher-safe. In case you do happen to live in an area where the tap water isn't safe to drink, some bottles have built-in purification and filtering systems. Don't discount style, either; if you have trouble staying hydrated, a fun, stylish bottle may actually motivate you to drink more water.

Here are the 10 best water bottles you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Hydro Flask)

Hydro Flask standard-mouth water bottle with flex cap, 21 ounces

The best overall water bottle

Capacity: 18, 21, 24 ounces | Insulated: Yes | Material: Stainless steel | Cap/lid type: Screw on with handle; optional sport cap | Mouth size: 1.91 inches/48.5mm

Good insulation

Easily adapts to a variety of situations

Very visible branding

Hand-wash only

Hydro Flask's standard-mouth water bottle is just about everything most people want in a reusable water bottle. It's durable, stylish and insulated, and it offers a variety of colors, sizes and cap options for lots of different situations. The standard-mouth bottle comes in 18-ounce, 21-ounce and 24-ounce sizes, and you can buy the 21-ounce size with your choice of the flex cap with a handle or the sport cap with a spout and a loop. (You can purchase the sport cap separately for the other sizes, too.)

While this bottle is stainless steel and therefore not dishwasher-friendly, it does have a wider mouth (48.5mm) that makes it easier to clean and fill with ice. The Hydro Flask comes in a variety of attractive colors, but not everyone will be a fan of the big logo on the front.

(Image credit: Klean)

Klean Kanteen insulated classic water bottle, 20 ounces

A solid runner-up

Capacity: 12, 20, 32 ounces | Insulated: Yes (50 hours cold, 20 hours hot | Material: Stainless steel | Cap/lid type: Screw on with loop (optional: sport cap, bamboo cap, steel loop cap, kid sippy cap) | Mouth size: 1.75 inches/44mm

Good insulation

Lots of cap options

Very visible branding

Hand-wash only

The Klean Kanteen insulated classic water bottle is pretty similar to the Hydro Flask (right down to the big logo on the front). This bottle also comes in a variety of colors and sizes and has several optional cap styles (including a sport cap and a kid's sippy cap, as well as more-stylish caps made of bamboo and stainless steel), so it's also very flexible.

Klean Kanteen claims that its insulated bottles will keep liquids cold for up to 50 hours and hot for up to 20 hours, about twice as long as other insulated stainless-steel water bottles can do. But it seems to perform on par with competitors in third-party tests and reviews. The Klean Kanteen and Hydro Flask bottles are similar enough in design and price that it mostly comes down to which colors and cap options you're looking for.

(Image credit: Nalgene)

Nalgene wide-mouth bottle, 32 ounces

Budget bottle for people who like room-temperature water

Capacity: 32 ounces | Insulated: No | Material: Tritan plastic | Cap/lid type: Screw on with attached loop | Mouth size: 2.48 inches/63mm

Inexpensive

Easy to clean

Durable

Lots of colors

Not insulated

Can get funky smell if not cleaned frequently

The original 32-ounce Nalgene wide-mouth bottle is a classic for a reason: It's durable, easy-to-clean and inexpensive, and it comes in a large variety of bright, attractive colors. This bottle isn't insulated, but that's not necessarily a bad thing; not everyone likes to drink liquids that are ice cold or piping hot. Plus, the lack of insulation means this bottle's lighter and dishwasher-safe.

The Nalgene wide-mouth bottle indeed has a very wide mouth, at 63mm, and large threads, making it an ideal bottle for when you're in freezing temperatures. The wide mouth makes it easier to break through ice if your water freezes.

(Image credit: Thermos)

Thermos Hydration bottle with meter, 24 ounces

Best bottle for tracking water intake

Capacity: 24 ounces | Insulated: No | Material: Tritan copolyester | Cap/lid type: Push-button flip top | Mouth size: 1-inch mouthpiece

Easy-open lid

Meter for tracking water intake

Grippy sides

Not insulated

Not for hot liquids

The Thermos brand name is synonymous with insulation, but this Thermos bottle isn't insulated. The 24-ounce hydration bottle is made of tritan copolyester and features a sporty design: grippy, textured sides; a flip-top lid that can be opened with one hand (it has a metal locking ring so it doesn't get accidentally opened in your bag); and a rotating intake meter that you can use to keep track of how often you're filling up your bottle each day. The Hydration bottle is dishwasher-safe and inexpensive, and it comes in several bright colors (purple, magenta, olive green, teal and smoke gray).

(Image credit: Takeya)

Takeya Originals insulated water bottle, 24 ounces

A great water bottle with spout lid

Capacity: 18, 24, 32, 40, 64 ounces | Insulated: Yes (24 hours cold, 12 hours hot) | Material: Stainless steel | Cap/lid type: Spout lid with handle | Mouth size: 2.28 inches/58mm

Spout lid makes it easy to drink and pour

Wide mouth

Inexpensive

No nonspout sport cap

Hand-wash only

If you're looking for a bottle that's easy to drink from while you're moving but that lacks the typical sport-cap feel, the Takeya Originals insulated bottle is a good choice. It has a spout-style lid that gives you the best of both worlds. This bottle comes in a rainbow of colors and a range of sizes, from 18 ounces all the way up to 60 ounces, and it's less expensive than similar insulated, stainless-steel bottles.

The bottle has a wide mouth (58mm) that makes it easy to clean and fill with ice, and while the bottle itself isn't dishwasher-safe, the lid is. The Takeya lid does use silicone O-rings in its lid for insulation, and if you don't take these out and clean and replace them periodically, you may end up with mold.

(Image credit: S'well )

S'well vacuum-insulated stainless-steel water bottle, 17 ounces

Most fashionable bottle

Capacity: 9, 17, 25 ounces | Insulated: Yes (24 hours cold, 12 hours hot) | Material: Stainless steel | Cap/lid type: Screw on (optional: sports cap, cap with handle) | Mouth size: 1.14 inches/29mm

Many colors/patterns

Stylish design

Narrow mouth

Hand-wash only

If you're looking for an everyday water bottle that doesn't scream "workout" or "camping," S'well's original vacuum-insulated stainless-steel water bottles make good picks. They are sleek and iconic and come in a wide variety of pretty colors and patterns. The original S'well bottle design comes in 9-ounce, 17-ounce and 25-ounce sizes and is made of triple-walled stainless steel that will keep liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. Fashion comes at a price, though. S'well bottle mouths are pretty narrow (29mm on the 9-ounce and 17-ounce models and 30.2mm on the 25-ounce bottle), so you won't be able to fit a lot of ice (the crescent-shaped ice found in most home refrigerators will fit, though).

(Image credit: Yeti)

Yeti Rambler bottle, 26 ounces

Best wide-mouth insulated bottle

Capacity: 18, 26, 36 ounces | Insulated: Yes | Material: Stainless steel | Cap/lid type: Screw-on cap with handle (optional: straw cap, chug cap, MagDock cap, cup cap, hotshot cap) | Mouth size: 2.75 inches/70mm

Extra-wide mouth

Good insulation

Lots of lid options

Heavy

Expensive

Insulated bottles keep liquids cold and hot, but you may not want to sip piping-hot coffee from a narrow-mouthed bottle. The Yeti Rambler has such a wide mouth (70mm) that it's basically just a large mug. In fact, Yeti sells a variety of additional caps and lids for when you need extra insulation to keep your hot drinks hot. Most vacuum-insulated stainless-steel bottles have similar insulation ratings (24 hours cold, 12 hours hot), but mouth size makes a difference, because the lid is the weakest area insulation-wise. Yeti's insulation is on point thanks to the company's top-notch lid game. This bottle is tougher and more durable than the other stainless-steel bottles on our list — it's tough enough to be dishwasher-safe, which is useful — but it's also heavier and more expensive.

(Image credit: Hydaway)

Hydaway bottle with spout lid, 17 ounces

A great collapsible bottle

Capacity: 17, 25 ounces | Insulated: No | Material: Silicone, plastic | Cap/lid type: Spout (can also get with cap lid included)

Collapsible

Lightweight

Relatively sturdy

Silicone/plastic can retain odors

Not insulated

Most collapsible bottles, while convenient to travel with, aren't all that user-friendly. They often have no structure, which makes them hard to drink from and difficult to clean. The Hydaway bottle, which comes in two sizes (17 ounces and 25 ounces) is a pop-up silicone bottle that keeps its shape even when it's not full of liquid. This bottle comes with both screw-on and spout lid options and collapses down to a disc that's about 1.5 inches thick. It's not the most collapsible bottle, but it's small enough to be convenient.

The key feature of this bottle is portability, so it's not necessarily going to give you the drinking experience of a normal, noncollapsible bottle; it's still a little floppy, and the silicone and plastic construction means this bottle may retain odors.

(Image credit: Larq)

Larq bottle, 17 ounces

Stylish, travel-friendly water bottle that cleans itself

Capacity: 17 ounces | Insulated: Yes (24 hours cold, 12 hours hot) | Material: Stainless steel | Cap/lid type: Screw on with built-in UV-C LED | Mouth size: 1.5 inches/38mm

Self-cleaning cap

Doesn't require filter changes

Expensive

Heavy when empty

I'll admit I was initially skeptical that the self-cleaning Larq bottle was worth its $95 price … until I traveled overseas for three weeks. The Larq bottle's cap has a built-in UV-C LED that eradicates up to 99.9999% of biological contaminants (e.g., the bacteria that make your water bottle smell funky), so it's perfect if you're going to spend more than a week away from your kitchen sink and bevy of bottle brushes.

The Larq's cap has two cleaning modes: a 1-minute normal mode and a 3-minute "adventure" mode. That mode eradicates up to 99.9999% of bacteria and 99.99% of viruses, but it doesn't filter the water. You can use this bottle to purify visibly clear water from human-made sources, but you should not use it to drink water from a stream or a lake.

Fancy cap aside, the Larq bottle has similar specs to other insulated, stainless-steel bottles. It doesn't sweat and it keeps liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. This bottle is not dishwasher-safe, but as long as you're using it only for water, you shouldn't have to deep clean it very often (though you should hand-wash the mouth frequently). The Larq comes in five colors (black, white, navy, pink and mint green), as well as a larger size (25 ounces), which sells for $118.

(Image credit: LifeStraw)

LifeStraw Go

Two-stage filtering water bottle for hardcore adventurers

Capacity: 22 ounces | Insulated: No | Material: Tritan plastic | Cap/lid type: Silicone screw on with straw | Mouth size: 2.5 inches/63.5mm

Two-stage filter removes bacteria

Microplastics

Parasites

Chlorine and organic chemical matter

Filter requires strong sucking action

Filter needs to be changed frequently based on use

If you want to drink water from a stream, you're going to need something more intense than the Larq's UV-C purification system. So check out the LifeStraw, an innovative water-filtering straw that was initially designed for humanitarian efforts. It's distributed to people in developing nations and as part of disaster relief, because its two-stage filter removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics; reduces chlorine and organic chemical matter; and improves taste. You can use this straw to drink water from just about any source except the ocean (the LifeStraw doesn't remove salt).