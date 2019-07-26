Black Friday is generally the best time of the year to purchase a new TV. These days, however, TVs have become so inexpensive that you can find excellent TV deals practically any time of the year.

Manufacturers like TCL, Vizio, and Insignia are also helping to push prices down by offering featured-packed TVs at a fraction of what they used to cost years ago.

So we're rounding up our favorite TV deals on everything from budget TCL sets to Samsung's new 2019 QLED TVs. Plus, a killer OLED deal you can still buy! But before you make any purchase, here are a few tips you should know.

Don't buy a TV with less than 4K resolution. 4K is the standard these days, so unless you see a very cheap 1080p set, stick with 4K.

Likewise, don't buy a TV without "smart" capabilities. This makes it easy to stream content from apps like Roku, Hulu, and Prime Video.

Look for HDR compatible sets. They offer more realistic colors and better contrast. There are 5 HDR formats, but the main ones you want are HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

Avoid paying for extended warranties. You should get at least a 1-year warranty and your credit card company usually provides additional protection.

Stay away from refurbished TVs (unless the savings are massive). The problem with refurb TVs is that if your TV has more dents and scratches than you anticipated, return shipping is usually on you, and shipping a large TV can get expensive very quickly.

Check out our full list of TV buying tips.

32-49 inch TVs

Best 32- to 49-inch TV deals

Don't have the space for a mammoth-sized TV? Perfect for a dorm room, studio, or spare bedroom — these affordable sub-49-inch sets should fit in the smallest of rooms.

Toshiba 32" Fire TV Edition: was $179.99 now $159.99 @ Amazon

The Toshiba 32" Fire TV Edition lets you enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. You can even control the TV with an Alexa voice remote. If you've been looking for a cheap smart TV, look no further.View Deal

Samsung 43" QLED 4K HDTV: was $800 now $647.99 @ Amazon

The Q60 is the most affordable TV in Samsung's 2019 QLED series. Currently, all Q60 models are on sale from $152 to $1,002 off. These TVs include edge lighting, built-in Bixby, and Apple iTunes support. View Deal

Samsung 49" QLED 4K HDTV: was $1,250 now $997.99 @ Amazon

Also part of Samsung's 2019 line up, the Q70 family is also enjoying a steep price cut. The Q70 packs the same features as the Q60, but uses direct, full-array backlighting (instead of edge lighting) for better image quality.View Deal

50-59 inch TVs

Best 50- to 59-inch TV deals

They say 55-inch is the new 42-inch, so it's no surprise that we see the most deals for TVs in this size range. Whereas a 55-inch 4K set used to cost over $1,000 a few years ago, these days you can get a solid 55-inch 4K set for less than $600.

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $599.99 now $319.99 @ Walmart

This TCL Smart LED TV offers great performance and everything we love about Roku. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. View Deal

LG E8 55" OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,999 now $1,279 @ Newegg

This deal is so rare one of our editors purchased it. Newegg has the LG OLEDE8P on sale for $1,279. This OLED TV is considered to be one of the best TVs of 2018. It has 4K resolution,Dolby Atmos support, and its Google Assistant and Alexa compatible. It also supports 4 modes of HDR: HDR10, HLG, Advanced HDR by Technicolor, and Dolby Vision.View Deal

60-85 inch TVs

Best 60- to 85-inch TV deals

If you have the room (and budget) for a giant TV, there are dozens of options to choose from. Here are our favorite deals of the moment.

Vizio 65" P-Series Quantum 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,299.99 @ Walmart

The PQ65-F1 is one of Vizio's best 2018 HDTVs. It's been on sale many times before, but it's never dipped down to this price before. It features Vizio's SmartCast platform and quantum-dot tech. View Deal

Samsung 65" QLED 4K HDTV: was $2,197 now $1,497 @ Amazon

If you're looking to go big, Samsung's latest 65-inch QLED is a whopping $700 off. It packs all of the smarts you'd expect from a Samsung set, complete with quantum dot tech for extra-rich color volume.View Deal

Sony 65" X850F 4K Smart TV: was $1,299 now $1,100 @ Amazon

With its X1 processor and 4K X-Reality Pro technology, this Sony TV produces life-like picture quality for an incredible viewing experience. View Deal

Sony 75" X800G 4K Smart TV: was $1,998 now $1,498 @ Walmart

With HDR, Google Assistant, and Chromecast, the Sony X800G series TV puts smart TV functionality at your fingertips. Now at $500 off, its at its lowest price ever. View Deal