PlayStation just beat Prime Day with the best PS5 games from $2 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

The second Prime Day event of 2024 is in full swing, but other retailers aren’t letting Amazon enjoy the deals spotlight unchallenged. Case in point, the PlayStation Store is running a rival sale with huge discounts on must-play PS5 games including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and loads more.

My favorite deal in this current PlayStation sale is Demon’s Souls for $29 . That’s more than 50% off one of the console’s very best exclusives, and the challenging action RPG is confirmed to get a PS5 Pro update later this year, so now is the perfect time to buy. Other unmissable savings include the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $19 and the Resident Evil Raccoon City Collection for $19.

These are just some of the 137 pages of deals on the PlayStation Store right now, and I'm rounding up all my favorite picks below. I’ve also included some of the best Prime Day PS5 game deals, as Amazon offers the best price on a few must-play titles.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $18 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art collections and novels. This is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: was $49 now $19 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

No Man's Sky: was $59 now $23 @ Amazon

Once considered among the biggest disappointments in gaming history after a very rocky launch, No Man's Sky is now the ultimate redemption story. Packing more than eight years' worth of free content updates, this sci-fi adventure has become an instant recommendation for wannabe sci-fi explorers. Travel to distant galaxies, discover new lifeforms and trade, fight and survive in an infinite universe.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: was $69 now $26 @ Amazon

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon

After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated. However, if you're more of a pro ball fan, Madden NFL 25 is also on sale for $42 as part of Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Diablo IV: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Take on legions of enemies in procedurally-generated dungeons and scoop up loot to outfit yourself for harder runs as you fight your way towards Mephisto's daughter, Lilith in this latest installment of Blizzard's much-loved dungeon-crawling series. Plus, with the game's first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, launching this month there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Diablo.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $44 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.