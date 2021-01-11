Best foldable phones of 2021

Competition for the best foldable phones is heating up as a growing number of device makers try their hand at new and innovative smartphone designs. While the first foldable phones had their share of stumbles, the devices that have come out in the past year have come closer to delivering on the blend of productivity and portability that foldable designs promise. And even more phones are on their way.

With phone makers focused on rolling out more foldables this year, the newcomers will have a high bar to clear. Early devices from Samsung, LG and others have already helped establish foldable phones as an alternative to more conventional handsets.

We've tested a number of foldable phones to find out where they excel and where they still come up short. Here's our look at the best foldable phones you can buy right now.

What are the best foldable phones?

The best foldable phone you can buy right now is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which corrects many of the mistakes that dogged the original Fold when it launched in 2019. More importantly, Samsung has introduced improvements to multitasking that finally make the case for getting a foldable phone — you really can do more with the larger display.

Samsung delivers a one-two punch in the foldable space with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which features a clever flip phone-style design. But the most innovative approach to dual-screen devices has to be the LG Wing, in which the second screen is hidden behind the main display. When you need the extra screen space, you just swivel the secondary panel into place. It sounds pretty weird, but the Wing proved its worth in our testing.

The jury's still out on the other major foldable phone release, the Motorola Razr 5G. While we certainly appreciate the blast-from-the-past design, the original Razr failed to live up to the hype. This new model, which introduces several key improvements while also adding 5G connectivity, just arrived in stores, so we're waiting to review it still.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 The best foldable phone you can buy Main screen size: 7.6 inches (2208 x 1768 pixels; 120Hz) | Secondary screen size: 6.2 inches (2260 x 816 pixels) | CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus | RAM/Storage: 12GB/256GB | Size, opened: 6.2 x 5 x 0.27 inches | Size closed: 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.66 inches | Weight: 9.9 ounces Flex Mode adds versatility More durable design Big, useful cover display Quite expensive Relatively heavy

You won't find any traces of the design flaws that marred the original Galaxy Fold's launch. Samsung went back and redesigned its first foldable, making improvements to the hinge and the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The result is the best foldable phone available, and one that should help you get more done on the go.

As before, Samsung's phone opens up to reveal a large display inside. But because the hinge now features a cam mechanism, you can open the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at different angles, enabling a new Flex mode feature that splits the display into viewing and action areas. Multitasking has also been improved, as you group together app pairs for launching three apps at once.

The exterior cover display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has expanded to 6.2 inches, giving you ample workspace without ever having to open up the phone. When you do, continuity mode means you can pick up where you left off on the now larger interior display.

Samsung's likely to release a new Galaxy Fold in the second half of next year, reportedly with S Pen support. But until that arrives, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 sets the standard for what a foldable phone is capable of.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review .

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G The best foldable flip phone Main screen size: 6.7 inches (2636 x 1080) | Secondary screen size: 1.1 inches (300 x 112) | CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus | RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB | Size, opened: 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.28 inches | Size closed: 3.4 x 2.9 x 0.61-0.68 inches | Weight: 6.46 ounces Compact design Flex mode support 5G connectivity Subpar battery life Smudges easily

If the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is all about getting work done, then the Galaxy Z Flip 5G focuses on style. Samsung repurposes the flip phone design that was popular nearly two decades ago, but outfits it with a foldable screen. The result is a compact device that fits neatly into your pocket with the ability to expand into a 6.7-inch screen when you flip the phone open.

There's substance to this phone as well. Even before the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Z Flip introduced us to Flex mode and the ability to access different parts of an app on a split-screen. The small exterior screen may not be as useful as the full cover display on the Fold, but it can flash notifications and even serve as a viewfinder when you’re shooting a selfie and don't want to flip open the phone.

We reviewed the original Galaxy Z Flip, but Samsung subsequently came out with a 5G version powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. (The original Flip used a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.) Apart from that and some improvements to multitasking features, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is essentially the same phone as the Z Flip we tested, though the 5G version costs about $70 more.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review .

3. LG Wing Best dual-screen phone Main screen size: 6.8 inches (2460 x 1080) | Secondary screen size: 3.9 inches (1240 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 765G | RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB | Size, opened: Not applicable | Size closed: 6.67 x 2.93 x 0.43 inches | Weight: 9.74 ounces Clever dual-screen experiences for apps Solid swivel mechanism Gimbal camera is useful So-so battery life Very bulky

The LG Wing is less a foldable phone and more like a rotating one. Instead of opening up to reveal a second screen, the second panel is there behind the main one, swiveling out when you need additional display real estate. If nothing else, give LG points for coming up with one of the more unique designs for phones that we've seen in the past year.

The secondary screen is more than a gimmick, adjusting what you see on the displays based on how the phone is oriented. Watch a YouTube clip with the second screen deployed, for example, and the small 3.9-inch display houses playback controls. It can also become a control panel for certain games. We ran into a few problems with the Wing not orienting apps properly on a few occasions, but for the most part, we enjoyed the experience of having a secondary panel at the ready when we needed it.

That second screen makes the Wing thicker than most phones, and it's nearly as heavy as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. You also may have a hard time paying top dollar for a phone but only getting a Snapdragon 765G processor and not a more powerful chipset in return. Still, this is a cleverly designed device, and we particularly appreciate the LG Wing's gimbal camera for easy one-handed video capture. LG deserves credit for trying something different with its smartphones.

Read our full LG Wing review .

4. LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen Cheapest dual-screen option Main screen size: 6.4 inches (2340 x 1080) | Secondary screen size: 6.4 inches (2340 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM/Storage: 6GB/128GB | Size, opened: 6.27 x 5.96 x 0.33 inches | Size closed: 6.27 x 2.98 x 0.33 inches | Weight: 11.42 ounces Good price Fantastic battery life Dual-screen software has limitations Unremarkable cameras

LG's first attempt at a dual-screen phone is still available, and at a greatly reduced price. Many retailers now offer the LG G8X for less than $500, which is a very good bargain considering that the Snapdragon 855 processor powering the device is still plenty powerful and that you're getting a phone with multiple displays.

Specifically, the LG G8X has a 6.4-inch main screen that's not all that much different from any other phone. But you also get a case with a second 6.4-inch display attached. Fit your LG G8X into that case, and suddenly, you've got two panels side-by-side. It's not a seamless experience — there's a big hinge separating the two panels — but dual-screen mode lets you run multiple apps at once and some games can turn the second screen into a controller.

Foldable phone fans who want a more powerful device should look elsewhere, but the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen is a clever, cost-effective way of getting more screen onto a standard-sized phone.

Read our full LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen review .

5. Motorola Razr 5G A foldable blast from the past Main screen size: 6.2 inches (2142 x 876) | Secondary screen size: 2.7 inches (800 x 600) | CPU: Snapdragon 765G | RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB | Size, opened: 6.7 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches | Size closed: 3.6 x 2.9 x 0.63 inches | Weight: 6.77 ounces Quick View display supports gesture controls 5G-capable Expensive Won't work with Verizon's mmWave network

Motorola is hoping it can pull off the same trick with the Motorola Razr 5G that Samsung did with its Galaxy Z Fold 2 — follow-up a lackluster product debut with a more successful sequel. We haven't yet had a chance to review the Motorola Razr 5G, but having tested the original for our Motorola Razr (2019) review , the only direction Motorola can go in is up.

The original Razr was a sleek-looking phone that hearkens back to the flip phone designs of yesteryear. But the build quality didn't impress, the camera disappointed, and the phone petered out after just 6 hours on our battery test. Motorola looks to have addressed some of those issues with the 5G version of the Razr, which introduces crucial design changes like a tapered chin, durable hinge and teardrop folded display that keeps the two sides of the phone flush when it's shut. The exterior Quick View screen now supports gesture controls and you can use that screen to do more. A more powerful Snapdragon 765G processor should improve performance while adding 5G connectivity.

Will those changes help the Motorola Razr 5G live up to its $1,399 price? We'll know for sure once we test the new version once and for all.

What to look for in a foldable phone

Before you buy a foldable phone, you'll need to consider what that kind of device will be able to do for you that a standard phone can't. Prices remain pretty lofty for foldable phones, so unless you really need the extra screen real estate, you may be better off with a phablet or one of the other best big phones that we've tested.

If you do think a foldable phone will help you get more done, though, be sure to pay attention to the device's construction. Early foldable phones like the Galaxy Fold and original Motorola Razr had design quirks that led us to pan those handsets. With the Galaxy Z Fold 2, though, Samsung made some critical changes that made the $1,999 phone more likely to withstand everyday use. (Even then, it's still not water resistant.) So research a foldable phone's hinge and just how many times a phone maker says the device will open and close.

There are two screens to consider when buying a foldable phone — the larger internal display and a secondary screen, usually on the outside of the device. Find out just what you can do with that exterior screen — can you run full apps or is it just there for notifications and a few other features? And does the screen support something like Samsung's continuity feature where the app you're using on the cover screen is waiting for you when you open the device?

Apart from size — you'll want to make sure a closed foldable phone is something you're comfortable carrying around — you're looking at a lot of the same criteria you'd use to judge conventional phones. That includes the processor, cameras and — especially — the battery life. After all, there are usually multiple screens to keep powered up on a foldable phone.

Be aware that foldable phones are a pretty new category in the world of smartphones, and we expect to see a lot of change come to this segment. Samsung is promising more affordable foldable devices in 2021, and it reportedly has new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip in the works.

In addition, Samsung is rumored to be working on a device with a scrollable screen called the Galaxy Scroll . LG also has such a device in the works, only its version features a rollable screen that expands a phone into a tablet. We saw a teaser of the LG Rollable at CES 2021. Other phone makers, including Apple , are said to have foldable devices of their own at various stages of development.

How we test foldable phones

We test for the best foldable phones the same way we review any smartphone. We conduct lab tests, including synthetic benchmarks as Geekbench 5 and 3DMark to measure graphics performance. We also run a real-world video transcoding test on each phone using the Adobe Premiere Rush app and time the result.

To measure the quality of a phone's display, we perform lab tests to determine the brightness of the panel (in nits), as well as how colorful each screen is (DCI-P3 color gamut). In these cases, higher numbers are better. We also measure the color accuracy of each panel with a Delta-E rating, where lower numbers are better and a score of 0 is perfect.

We run a custom battery test in which we have the phone surf the web over cellular with its screen set to 150 nits of brightness. We then time how long it takes the phone to run out of power. For foldable phones, we conduct this test on the phone's main display.

We also test the cameras on each foldable phone, taking them out into the field to perform comparative shots, usually with another device that features comparable specs. In some cases, that's a foldable phone or another device in the same price tier.