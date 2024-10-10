Prime Day may be over, but you shouldn't wait to buy holiday smart lights — now's the time while deals are still going on

Halloween isn’t here yet, but I bet you’re finding it hard to track down proper lights and decorations for the occasion. While it’s a lost cause at this point trying to find Halloween decor, now’s actually the time to start looking at smart lights for all the other upcoming holidays. Before you know it, stock of the best Christmas lights could be all gone before Halloween even gets here.

Even though October Prime Day has come and gone, I’ve been keeping an eye out on smart lights to outfit your home to accommodate all the upcoming holidays — like Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and more. I’ve tested more than a dozen smart holiday lights over the years and always keep my eyes glued on retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and many more to uncover the best deals.

From smart string lights that can be arranged in unique patterns and animations, to more unique things like star projectors that make rooms in your home glow as if the northern lights were there, these smart lights have plenty of utility in getting you ready for the holidays. And best of all, many of them are attached with incredible discounts and sales — so it’s best to get them now before they’re out of stock for the season

Best Deals

Twinkly Strings 100 LED RGB: was $74 now $36 @ Amazon

I've used the Twinkly Strings 100 LED RGB lights for the last 4 years now, and they've proven to be resilient to the harsh winter weather. Not only do they still look bright and colorful, but I love how I can customize the colors and animations so they can synchronize with my other Twinkly lights.

Twinkly Candies Pearls 100 RGB: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon

Perfect in outfitting your existing decor and furniture, like wreathes or bannisters, the Twinkly Candies Pearls are easy to fasten to just about anything and have the same level of customization as other Twinkly lights. In fact, you can sync it up with the string lights to have a cohesive animation running between them.

Govee Curtain Lights: was $99 now $57 @ Amazon

String lights can be time consuming to install, but the Govee Curtain Lights are a breeze because you simply just need to hang them — that's all. Since they're curtain lights, all the string lights dangle from a main line and you'll be able to use the Govee app to run cool looking animations and effects.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights H7021: was $99 now $57 @ Amazon

If you prefer bigger sized lights, then the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights are more than suitable. They're water resistant, so they can be left out in inclement weather. They're also shatter-proof so they'll withstand being dropped. But what's neat about these outdoor strong lights is that there's a DIY mode that I've used to create custom lighting animations for any holiday.

Enbrighten Eternity Permanent Outdoor Lights: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the hassles I've come across setting up smart Christmas lights is having to take them down for the season. Luckily I won't be doing that this year because I've set up the Enbrighten Eternity Permanent Outdoor Lights outside of my home. What I really like about them compared to other permanent outdoor lights is that I can both fasten them with an adhesive and screw them in for additional support. That way, they won't sag or come off when warmer weather gets here.

BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve: was $34 now $27 @ Amazon

If you want a quick way to have your home in the holiday spirit, the easiest way is to use the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve. I have this set up in my attic with a window fully exposed to allow people to look up at my home and see how the room's blanketed by these mesmerizing lights that emulate the look of galaxies and nebulas. Since I'm able to customize the colors and patterns, I can tune them to match whatever holiday I'm celebrating.