19 Halloween gift ideas — our favorite Boo Basket picks starting at $9

I don't know about you, but I think Halloween is the best holiday of the year. With spooky season comes witchy decorations, fall-themed treats, classic movie marathons, and more. So, if you're looking for the best Halloween gifts to get into spirit, you've come to the right place.

In recent years "Boo Baskets" have become a big internet trend. A Boo Basket is a collection of Halloween-themed goodies that ideally fit inside a cute basket, but as long as it's a bounty of spooky gifts it totally counts. Although the concept came from giving Boo Baskets to your "boo" or significant other, they're thoughtful surprises for friends and family, too. There are no rules, why not treat yourself to a selection of Halloween gifts?

As a resident Halloween super fan, I've found the best Halloween gifts and Boo Basket items you can order online. From advent calendars and cozy plushes to home goods and board games, see all my favorite finds below.

Best Halloween gifts — Boo Basket inspiration

Dash Pumpkin Mini Waffle Maker: was $14 now $9 @ Amazon

This compact waffle maker pumps out pumpkin-shaped waffles in minutes. For just $9 on sale, breakfast time during Halloween season can get a big upgrade.

Halloween Ghost Candles: was $15 now $13 @ Amazon

These adorable mini ghost candles come in a pack of 10, so you can give them as little gifts to everyone in your life for Halloween. I've personally bought these as party favors, and they were a huge hit.

Trick or Treat Jibbetz (5-pack): $14 @ Crocs

Decorate your Crocs with these Halloween-themed, glow in the dark Jibbetz. This pack comes with five Jibbetz total, which is an awesome deal because Jibbetz normally cost $5 each.

Galison Halloween Parade: $14 @ Amazon

This 500-piece jigsaw puzzle illustrated by Michael Storrings captures the famous Salem Halloween parade, complete with cute costumes, decorated store fronts, and even witches flying past the moon.

MoveActive Halloween Grippy Socks: $15 @ MoveActive

For the pilates and barre-lover that knows how to get into the Halloween spirit, MoveActive's collection of spooky grippy socks are the perfect gift. There are four styles total, featuring jack-o-laterns, black cats, and simply the word "BOO."

Zombie Kittens: $19 @ Amazon

Popular party game Exploding Kittens gets an eerie refresh for Zombie Kittens. While playing Zombie Kittens, players can come back to life in this fun, family-friendly game that embraces the undead.

Scrub Daddy Fall/Halloween Bundle: $21 @ Amazon

These spooky sponges can even make cleaning feel spirited. Scrub Daddy's fan-favorite sponges are a major improvement from your basic sponge, adapting texture based on water temperature.

Horror Rubber Duckies Advent Calendar: $22 @ Amazon

This Halloween season advent calendar gets you thirteen days of terrifying rubber duckies — yes, you heard that right. Your gift recipient can open a new one on the days leading up to October 31st, creating a complete collection by the big night.

Zombear Body Bag: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

Forget teddy bears, Deddy Bears are all the rage these days! This 12-inch plush is equal parts cute and creepy. There are six total styles you can shop from here. Each one comes with an autopsy report, so you can learn just how this teddy — err, deddy — met its demise.

OTOTO 2-in-1 Wine & Beer Opener: was $34 now $29 @ Amazon

If you're going to have any Halloween celebration, why not have a beer and wine opener fit for the occassion? This one has cute bat wing flaps and bat ears. Pair it with a bottle of wine, and you have the perfect gift for the person hosting a Halloween party!

Coffin Letter Board: was $44 now $32 @ Amazon

This coffin-shaped letter board lets you customize your Boo Basket, while also giving you a personalized piece of Halloween decor. It comes with 500+ characters (including emojis) for endless messaging options.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Squishmallows (20"): from $37 @ Amazon

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas might toe the line between Halloween and Christmas movies, but for the sake of spooky season, these Squishmallows are the perfect gift. There are four characters to choose from: Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie. You can also pick up 8-inch versions for as low as $8.89 at Walmart.

Halloween iPhone accessories: From $38 @ Casetify

Casetify has a huge collection of Halloween-themed iPhone cases and accessories starting as low as $38. There are many designs to choose from, compatible with plenty of different iPhone models.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt: was $54 now $41 @ Disney Store

No Boo Basket is complete without some kind of cozy clothing. This Mickey Mouse pullover is on sale at the Disney Store, and it's too cute to pass up. It's currently available in sizes XS through 3X.

CLUE: Wednesday Edition: was $44 now $41 @ Amazon

The classic board game CLUE gets the Wednesday treatment, inspired by the hit Netflix show starring Jenna Ortega. Nevermore Academy students are the characters, and it's up you to figure out Hyde's next victim.

Simple Modern Halloween Ghost Tumbler: $44 @ Amazon

This 40-ounce straw tumbler offers a subtle spooky flair, with shiny white ghosts swirling around the insulated stainless steel cup. It also comes in a version with dancing skeletons and spooky bats.

Casper the Friendly Ghost Glow Crossbuddies: was $60 now $54 @ Loungefly

Loungefly has a great collection of Halloween bags, some of which are even on sale now. I adore this Casper the Friendly Ghost crossbody that glows in the dark. Alternatively this Michael Myers Pumpkin Glow Mini Backpack for 10% off is a killer (heh) find.

Gus the Ghost Pillow: $79 @ Pottery Barn

Gus the Ghost is basically a celebrity at this point. This adorable pillow is the cutest piece of Halloween home decor you'll find, making it the ultimate addition to any Boo Basket. Our advice? Grab one while it's still in stock.