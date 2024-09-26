Amazon's early Prime Day deals are up to 90% off — here's my favorite power banks and chargers

You can never go wrong with a handy power bank or charger, especially when your phone's battery is near empty after downloading an episode of the Rings of Power. I’ve had something similar happen on multiple occasions, so I can’t stress enough how helpful it is for me to have a portable charger or power bank in my backpack. Right now is an excellent time to consider one, thanks in part to Amazon's latest sale.

I know what you’re thinking: Why buy them now when Prime Big Deal Days is on the horizon? Well, that’s because you never know when the best deals happen. It could be today, it could be tomorrow, many months down the road, or perhaps the best deal has already happened.

But the reason why I recommend shopping for them now as opposed to actual Prime Day is because of Amazon’s return policy. If a price happens to be less come Prime Day, you can at least use this to your advantage to get the savings — and oppositely, get the savings now if it doesn’t get any cheaper come October Prime Day.

I’ve been testing many of the best portable chargers, power banks, batteries, and more to know what to look for. For example, how their charging speeds differ and what kinds of ports they offer. There are even multi-chargers that can charge some of the best wireless earbuds around, like the new AirPods 4, as well as ones that come with integrated Apple Watch chargers. You’ll find savings upwards of 90% off with the deals I list down below. (For more ways to save, check out today's best Amazon promo codes).

Best early Prime Day power bank and charger deals

Charmast 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

With its compact design, 20W charging speed, and integrated charging that also doubles as a lanyard, this Charmast portable charger offers a lot of utility in a small package.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy right now. Combining its compacr size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.

INIU 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $32 now $18 @ Amazon

Big things come in small packages. That's certainly true with the INIU 10,000 mAh Portable Charger because it manages to fit two USB-A and one USB-C port into a design that's roughly the size of a playing card. Plus, there's a pull out holder that can hold your phone in place while it's charging. Note: Use coupon "KJZOZ5OO" to get this price.

Anker 321 MagGo Battery: was $25 now $19 @ Amazon

For iPhone owners who need on-the-go charging, the Anker 321 MagGo Battery is a simple 5,000 mAh power pack that fastens to the back of the iPhone for convenience.

Newdery 10,000 mAh Portable Charger: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

Flaunting a transparent design, the Newdery 10,000 mAh Portable Charger packs enough USB ports to charge several gadgets at the time, including an embedded Apple Watch charger. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

UGREEN 65W USB-C GaN Charger: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

Prime members only! For powering most of your gadgets while on the go, the UGREEN 65W GaN USB-C charger has everything you need including two USB-C and 1 USB-A ports. Its compact design makes it an easy companion on your trips. Sign into your Prime account to see this price.

iWALK MAG-X Magnetic Wireless Power Bank: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

Part MagSafe charger for your iPhone, part Apple Watch charger, the iWALK MAG-X Magnetic Wireless Power Bank offers the convenience of charging your two favorite Apple gadgets simultaneously.

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $299 now $32 @ Amazon

It's not often you find a power bank with exception utility, nor this kind of discount. Yet, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank has it all, including a handy LED flashlight when you need it. And with its integrated solar panel, you can even recharge it with sun power.

Mophie 10,000 mAh Powerstation Power Bank: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

More of a traditional power bank, the Mophie 10,000 mAh Powerstation has enough gas in the tank to give most phones two charges, all without being too bulky in size for travel.

Cuktech 30 Power Bank: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

It's the biggest, most massive power bank on our list, but the Cuktech 30 Power Bank features a 40,000 mAh battery that's enough to power a MacBook Pro, so you won't need to rely on an outlet. There's also a built-in 20W wireless pad for your phone. Don't forget to apply the $30 coupon to bring it down to $119.