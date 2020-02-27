Trending

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X might escape coronavirus, but Microsoft Surface Duo won't

By Matt Evans

Microsoft posts an update for its Surface fans, but gamers waiting for Xbox Series X can breathe a sigh of relief

Dell cheap laptop deal

Dell cheap laptop deal takes $279 off Alienware gaming laptops

By Hilda Scott

Dell's cheap laptop deal takes 17% off all Alienware gaming systems.

iPad Pro 2020

iPad Pro 2020 getting keyboard with touchpad — MacBooks be damned

By Henry T. Casey

The 2020 iPad Pro might get an unexpected but often requested new feature: a touchpad.

baldur's gate iii

Baldur's Gate 3 is the deep, gorgeous RPG I've been waiting for

By Marshall Honorof

Based on an early demo, Baldur's Gate 3 looks extremely promising, featuring faithful Dungeons & Dragons gameplay, and plenty of choices.

Anthony Mackie in Altered Carbon Season 2

Altered Carbon season 2: Release date, cast, reviews and everything we know

By Kelly Woo

Altered Carbon season 2 returns to Netflix with new star Anthony Mackie. Get the details on release date, trailer, cast and more

Walmart deals

Best Walmart deals in March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

The best Walmart deals you can score right now on everything from 4K TVs to gaming consoles.

Apple Powerbeats 4 launching soon

Apple Powerbeats 4 launching soon: What we know so far

By Kate Kozuch

Apple Powerbeats 4 received the FCC's approval this week, suggesting the new buds are launching soon.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV channels, cost, supported devices and more

By Henry T. Casey

Our guide shows you all the YouTube TV channels, and everything else you need to know about this streaming service.

iPhone 12 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 blasted for camera issues, Samsung promises update

By Matt Evans

As reviewers tear into Samsung Galaxy S20's camera issues, Samsung insists an update is on the way.

Android malware

Scary Android malware can steal your 2FA codes and swipe patterns

By Kate Kozuch

New Android malware can remotely access smartphones to steal credentials and 2FA Google Authenticator codes.

Cheap headphones deal

Amazon cheap headphones deal knocks Jabra Elite 85h to $192

By Louis Ramirez

This cheap headphones deal takes over $100 off the Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones.

Marvel's Avengers will work on PS5 and Xbox Series X

PS5 and Xbox Series X exclusives: Why Square Enix says no

By Michael Andronico

Square Enix has revealed that it has no plans to build PS5 or Xbox Series X exclusives for the time being.

Apple AirPods

Best cheap AirPods deals in March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

Check out the best AirPods deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers.

iPad deals

Best cheap iPad deals in March 2020

By Louis Ramirez

Cheap iPad deals can be found just about anywhere these days. Currently, we're seeing excellent iPad deals that save you up to $100.

we saw The Undertaker return on the 2020 WWE Super Showdown live stream

2020 WWE Super ShowDown live stream: Start time, Undertaker return, how to watch online now

By Henry T. Casey

Getting a WWE Super ShowDown live stream will help you follow the action and see who heads to WrestleMania as champ.

Google Pixelbook Go

Best Chromebook deals in March

By Hilda Scott

The best Chromebook deals right from budget machines for students, to premium Pixelbooks.

BRAZIL - 2019/07/17: In this photo illustration the Quibi logo is seen displayed on a smartphone.

What is Quibi? Shows, launch date, trailers and about this streaming service

By Henry T. Casey

The Quibi streaming service will deliver short-form content from big names.

the friends reunion is coming

Friends reunion on HBO Max: Release date, cast and everything you need to know

By Henry T. Casey

Friends reunion: The one where the Friends cast secures the bag

Love Is Blind season 2: will the pods come back?

Love Is Blind season 2: Release date, cast and everything we know

By Kelly Woo

Will Love Is Blind season 2 get made by Netflix? All the info you want about Love Is Blind season 2 release date, cast, trailer and more

Cheap 55-inch 4K TV deal

Walmart cheap 55-inch 4K TV deal sees Roku TV slashed to $268

By Louis Ramirez

Walmart is ending the month with one of the best cheap 4K TV deals we've seen in a long time.

Timex takes on Garmin and Fitbit with new GPS watch

Timex challenges Garmin and Fitbit with GPS watch that lasts 25 days on a charge

By Kate Kozuch

Timex's new budget GPS fitness tracker could challenge Garmin and Fitbit.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may get this secret weapon for amazing battery life

By Mark Spoonauer

The Note 20 could get a new 5G-optimized OLED display that uses less power and emits less blue light.

Love Is Blind cast

Love Is Blind cast: Who got married in the finale?

By Kelly Woo

The Love is Blind cast update: Are the couples married and still together? Where are they now?

Restoring your iPhone

New iOS feature will be a lifesaver for iPhone owners

By Kate Kozuch

Restoring an iPhone might become much easier soon. Apple is working on over-the-air recovery for iOS devices.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X: new "Quick Resume" feature leaves PS5 in the dust

By Matt Evans

The Xbox Series X will allow you to jump right back into games even after rebooting the console

PS5

Key PS5 features finally confirmed by GameStop

By Matt Evans

Backwards compatibility is 100% coming to the PS5 in a move set to rival the Xbox Series X

Huawei phone Google ban

Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 battle is ON as Google asks US to lift ban

By Jesus Diaz

If Huawei P40 Pro comes with Google apps, Samsung Galaxy S20 could be in for a fight

Clearview AI facial recognition

Yikes! 3 billion images stolen from facial recognition database

By Kate Kozuch

Clearview AI, the facial-recognition firm that contracts with law-enforcement agencies, reported its client list data has been breached by an intruder with “unauthorized access.”

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

New Samsung Galaxy Note 20 designs show off never-before-seen specs

By Matt Evans

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could have advanced health metrics, a built-in projector and more