Prime Day gaming PC deals are live — 5 sales up to $500 off I recommend as a PC gamer

The best gaming PCs cost a whole lot of cheddar cheese. I’ve been building my own rigs for 20 years, but if you want to go the pre-built route there are a ton of fantastic gaming PC deals now that Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now upon us this week.

The latest Prime Day lasts until this Wednesday, and you can all unearth some brilliant gaming desktops at cut prices. Whether you need a mid-range machine that will still comfortably outperform a PS5 or an utter top of the line gaming PC (no doubt housing an Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU), which could knock the stuffing out of a PS6 whenever Sony’s next PlayStation comes out.

If you want a decent gaming PC that won’t break the bank, you can currently save $300 on the Lenovo LOQ deal below. Whereas if you want a machine that’s going to comfortably run many of the best Steam games at frame rates the Xbox Series X could only dream of, I suggest checking out the MSI Aegis RS2. This mighty impressive RTX 4070 Ti-powered rig is a colossal $500 off right now.

Keep checking back to Tom’s Guide for all our laptop and gaming PC Prime Day deals coverage, because I have a feeling the discounts are only going to get that much sweeter over the next couple of days. Now let’s get into these 5 gaming PCs deals that I’m all about.

Prime Day gaming PCs deals

Lenovo LOQ (RTX 3050): was $899 now $599 @ Best Buy

For less than the price of the upcoming PS5 Pro, you get a gaming desktop with an RTX 3050 GPU, a solid Intel i5 14400F, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s not the flashiest-looking gaming PC, but who cares at that price!

ViprTech Rebel 4.0 (RTX 4060): was $1,049 now $824 @ Amazon

Not only does its all-white tower case and clear glass panel make the Rebel 4.0 easy on the eyes, it also packs a console-beating punch. This attractive rig features a RTX 4060 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Corsair Vengeance i7500 (RTX 4060): was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Amazon

A gaming PC that packs all the design class you’d expect from Corsair. This well-specced mid-range rig boasts a RTX 4060 GPU, a liquid cooled Intel Core i5 processor, 32GB of the company's “Vengeance” DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Aegis RS2 (RTX 4070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

A performant gaming PC from a well-respected manufacturer, the Aegis RS2 squashes a powerful RTX 4070 Ti GPU into its case, then gives that GPU all the support it could need with an Intel Core i7 14700KF CPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD.