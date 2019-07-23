Best TVs 2019

We're pretty picky about our TVs, which is why we've spent more than 500 hours testing and reviewing more than 40 sets in the last 12 months. In doing so, we evaluated the smart features, lab-tested the displays and ran the apps to find the best TVs out there.

Best Overall Samsung Q9FN QLED TV The Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV is Samsung's best 4K TV, and it shows, with best-in-class LCD performance, excellent sound and plenty of smarts. View Site

Best Value Vizio M-Series Quantum The Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1) remixes Vizio's affordable M-Series with an impressive display and a new, improved version of SmartCast. View Site

Sony Master Series A9F OLED The Sony Master Series A9F OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs on the market with great picture quality, an innovative sound system and updated Android TV. View Site

After testing dozens of smart TVs, our favorite 4K model overall is the Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV, which delivers outstanding picture quality and surprisingly robust audio for less money than comparable OLED systems.

Looking to spend less? The Vizio M-Series Quantum is the best value-priced 4K TV around, delivering a premium smart TV experience and quantum-dot enhanced picture quality for under $1,000. If you want to save the most money, the TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV is the best cheap TV, selling for under $400, but you'll need to settle for a smaller screen size.

There's a lot more out there, from entry-level OLED TVs to giant, 70-inch big screens. You'll even find a great outdoor TV on our list. And if you want to learn more about the latest changes in the TV world, we've got a sneak peek at new models, like the the Vizio P-Series Quantum X and the Hisense H9F Android TV. We also have news, like the announcement of Samsung's 292-inch wall-sized 8K TV, called The Wall. And be sure to check out the latest 4K TV deals.







The best 4K TV overall

Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV The best 4K TV overall SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dots | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.1 x 32.7 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 58.9 pounds Reasons to Buy Sleek design reduces cable clutter Near-OLED levels of picture quality Strong HDR support Excellent 4.2-channel sound Great smart features Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision support Bixby is slightly less polished than competing voice assistants $2,499 View at Appliances Connection 156 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Samsung's 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV is packed with premium touches, from the quantum-dot display to the polished smart-TV experience. The excellent display boasts the superior brightness of LCD and black levels that give OLED displays a run for their money, and Samsung backs it up with the Bixby voice assistant and superb built-in sound.

The Q9FN QLED TV offers strong HDR performance and support for most major formats (well, everything but Dolby Vision), along with killer backlight with full-array local-dimming and proprietary anti-blooming technology. And while this set looks good on the included stand, it's even better up on the wall, where the included One Connect Box and nearly invisible single-cable connection virtually eliminate the tangle of cables that come with most TVs.



Read our full Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV review.





Our favorite smart TV value

Vizio M-Series Quantum Our favorite smart TV value SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dot | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.3 x 35.6 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 53.4 pounds Reasons to Buy Quantum-dot display delivers vibrant color Local dimming for great HDR performance Decent audio quality Flexible smart TV features Free content included Reasons to Avoid Limited app selection on TV Remote design is blah $798 View at Walmart 19 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Vizio M-Series Quantum delivers a premium quantum-dot display for a reasonable price, and adds SmartCast 3.0 – Vizio's evolving smart TV platform – to make it the best you'll get for under $1,000.

With local dimming and color boosting technology, the M-Series Quantum has impressive picture quality and great HDR performance, complete with Dolby Vision support. A built in Google Chromecast opens up a vast landscape of apps and services, and the updated SmartCast software includes support for Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit, making it just as good for iOS users.

Read our full Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1) review.

Top-notch premium OLED

Sony Master Series A9F OLED Top-notch premium OLED SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: OLED | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.1 x 32.9 x 3.4 inches | Weight: 60 pounds Reasons to Buy Superb OLED display Impressive HDR performance Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system is amazing Android Oreo improves smart TV experience. Reasons to Avoid Pricey, even for a premium TV Lean-back design is awkward Disappointing remote control $2,668 View at Amazon 20 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Sony Master Series A9F OLED represents the pick of the litter from Sony's 2018 lineup, and it shows. The A9F combines Sony's sophisticated video-processing hardware with a beautiful OLED panel to offer one of the best viewing experiences we've seen on a 4K TV. The superb OLED panel offers rich color and deep black levels without sacrificing detail or brightness.

The A9F also boasts some great high dynamic range support, with basic formats like HDR10 and HLG supported, along with Dolby Vision and the brand-new IMAX Enhanced format, which has its own standards for color, contrast and picture clarity. And thanks to OLED's per-pixel illumination, it has none of the haloing that plagues even the best LCD systems.

The A9F has excellent sound quality and robust volume, making it one of the best audio experiences you'll get from a TV; no soundbar required. The A9F is also one of the first Sony sets to ship with Android TV 8.0, which keeps everything we liked about Android TV while fixing a lot of the things we didn't.

Between the stunning picture quality, the impressive sound and the refinements offered by the latest version of Android TV, the Sony Master Series A9F OLED offers one of the best TV experiences ever.

Read our full Sony Master Series A9F OLED review.





Our favorite for cord cutters

Vizio P-Series 65-Inch P65-F1 Our favorite for cord cutters SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 5 | Size: 57 x 32.7 x 2.7 inches | Weight: 54.3 pounds Reasons to Buy Excellent picture quality Local dimming with 100-zone backlighting Antenna connection and tuner Reasons to Avoid Limited local app support No voice assistant $628 View at Walmart 199 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Vizio TVs are popular with the cost- and cord-cutting crowd, thanks to inexpensive prices and a good number of free content options that come built in to the company's smart TVs. The Vizio P-Series 65-inch P65-F1 is the best of the bunch. The 4K panel offers 120-Hz refresh rates, excellent backlighting with local dimming and an impressive number of HDMI ports for hooking up your other devices. This set also has great picture quality and HDR support, including Dolby Vision.

You will give up some conveniences, like a voice assistant (Vizio doesn't have one) and a limited selection of local apps. But with built-in Chromecast supporting thousands of apps and easy content sharing from your phone or tablet, there's still a wealth of content for people ditching cable or satellite subscriptions.



Read our full Vizio P-Series 65-Inch P65-F1 review.





The best 4K TV under $500

TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV The best 4K TV under $500 SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 43 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 37.8 x 22.1 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 18.5 pounds Reasons to Buy Super affordable Slick design Great color reproduction and accuracy Dolby Vision support Dolby Atmos support Better-than-average Roku experience Reasons to Avoid Inconsistent backlight Limited port selection $259.99 View at Walmart 461 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Great things can come in small (and affordable) packages. In fact, this is our best cheap TV overall. The TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV is smaller than the 65-inchers we usually recommend, but with an attractive sub-$500 price, great picture and sound quality, and a slew of genuinely exciting features, this 43-inch model is a great deal. (And you can find larger sizes at similarly affordable prices.)

TCL's reputation for better-than-average quality is well-earned, and the TCL 43S517's feature set make this TV one of the best values we've seen. Despite the inexpensive price, you'll get Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio support and integrated Roku voice search, giving you an outsize smart-TV value in a size that's perfect for a second TV or for use in smaller apartments.



Read our full TCL 43S517 Roku Smart 4K TV review.





A great OLED alternative

Samsung 65-Inch Q6F QLED TV A great OLED alternative SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD with Quantum Dot | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 56.9 x 32.8 x 2.2 inches | Weight: 53.4 pounds Reasons to Buy Great color and brightness Decent HDR support Strong audio Innovative smart TV features Reasons to Avoid Edge-lit backlighting No Dolby Vision support Some features need a little more polish $1,799.99 View at Newegg 61 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Samsung's quantum-dot technology just keeps getting better, and the Samsung 65-inch Q6F QLED TV proves it, offering picture quality that narrows the gap with more-expensive OLED TVs. If you want big savings without a huge sacrifice in picture quality, the Samsung Q6F QLED TV is a good choice, boasting strong color and brightness and impressive audio, along with the Bixby voice assistant and super-simple setup for anyone with a Samsung phone.

In addition to being a well-made smart TV, it's also well-designed, with a look that's more sophisticated than that of the average TV. And it has an Ambient Mode that makes the TV both beautiful and functional even when you aren't sitting down for a show.

Read our full Samsung 65-inch Q6F QLED TV review.

The smartest smart TV yet

LG 65SK9500 Super UHD 65 Inch The smartest smart TV yet SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 65 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 57.2 x 32.8 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 59.7 pounds Reasons to Buy Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support ThinQ AI with Google Assistant Great HDR performance Short lag times for gaming Excellent sound quality Reasons to Avoid Unwieldy stand Slightly skewed color Minor haloing $1,500 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Part of LG's line of Super UHD LCD TVs, the LG 65SK9500 is the smartest TV we've ever reviewed. LG's ThinQ AI is the best voice assistant around, combining LG's proprietary content search and Google Assistant for broader voice functionality. It's like having a Google Home without ever setting up a smart speaker. Amazon users are also invited to the party, with full compatibility for Amazon Alexa devices.

And there's more to the LG 65SK9500 than just smarts, with features like Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos audio and short lag times for excellent gaming performance. The 4K display boasts a 120-Hz refresh rate and uses LG's Nano Cell technology for improved color accuracy and black levels. From smart functions to picture quality, it's one of the best LCD TVs we've seen.

Read our full LG 65SK9500 Super UHD 65-Inch Smart TV review.





A very good big-screen TV

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV A great big-screen TV SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 75 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 120 Hz | HDMI ports: 4 | Size: 65.9 x 37.8 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 77.6 pounds Reasons to Buy Sleek design with built-in cable management Strong feature set Built-in Chromecast Android TV 8.0 is excellent Improved remote control Reasons to Avoid Backlighting shows prominent halos Volume and bass are on the weak side

TVs are bigger than ever, but they aren't always great. Thankfully, the Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV manages to avoid most of the big screen pitfalls, delivering great picture quality, wide viewing angles, and a feature set that's just as impressive as the 75-inch display. Sony has also polished up the smart TV experience, updating it's TVs with the sleeker Android TV 8.0 and giving the TV a redesigned remote control. For an extra large screen that's just as big on value, the Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV is a smart buy.

Check out our full Sony X950G 75-inch Android TV review.





The best Amazon Fire TV

Insignia 43-Inch 4K Fire TV Edition The best Amazon Fire TV SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 43 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 38.2 x 22.5 x 3.2 inches | Weight: 19.6 pounds Reasons to Buy Affordable 4K smart TV HDR support Alexa voice assistant built in Reasons to Avoid No far-field mics for Alexa Annoying ads $229.99 View at Amazon

Amazon keeps trying to make Fire TV work as a competitor to Roku, and that's finally happening with the Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition. After a few disappointing early attempts, the Insignia made us sit up and take notice with respectable performance for an inexpensive TV, offering good picture quality and sound, with color gamut and accuracy that beat that of other Amazon-powered TVs. This Sony Insignia is easily the best Fire Edition TV we've seen, and the only one to get our recommendation.

It's also packed with features for the Amazon faithful, with Alexa voice interaction built in, Amazon's huge selection of Fire TV apps, and a smart TV experience that puts Amazon Prime Video front and center. This is a solid sub-$500 smart TV and the best Amazon-based TV on the market.

Editors' Note: (Updated April 18, 2019) Amazon and Google have made up, and YouTube is coming to Amazon Fire TVs, fixing one of our biggest problems with the Amazon-powered smart TV.

Read our full Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition review.





The best outdoor TV

SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch (2019) The best outdoor TV SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size: 55 inches | Screen Type: LCD | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | HDMI ports: 3 | Size: 49.4 x 28.7 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 47 pounds Reasons to Buy Solid 4K picture with HDR support Rugged outdoor design Strong performance in picture and sound Reasons to Avoid No smart functions $1,999 View at Amazon

The average TV is no match for rain, snow, dust or heat. But the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch outdoor TV is made for those conditions, with a rugged design that can withstand the elements. Whether it's in a cold garage or out on an enclosed porch, the weather-sealed chassis fends of weather, dirt and bugs, and the screen is made to be viewed in shady conditions where even ambient sunlight would trip up a normal TV.



With HDR capability and strong overall performance, it's a any great TV for any outdoor setting. And thinks to some excellent built-in speakers, there's no need to get a soundbar. If you want the great outdoor TV, this is the one to get.



Read our full SunBriteTV Veranda Series 55-inch (2019) review.

How We Test TVs

Evaluating TVs is about more than just kicking back to watch a movie. We lab test every TV, measuring color gamut, color accuracy and brightness to objectively see which sets are the best for these key indicators. We also test for lag time using a Leo Bodnar HDMI input delay tester, which measures to the millisecond how long it takes for content to travel from the original source to the screen. We use these results to make numbers-based comparisons about color and display quality.

MORE: Who Makes the Smartest Smart TV? Here Are the Results

We spend time with each set to get more-subjective evaluation and see how our lab results translate into real-world performance. We compare sets side by side and view samples from the latest movies, specialized test patterns that highlight strengths and weaknesses of each display, and a range of content across several sources. With that information, we can tell you which TVs look best, sound best and offer the best viewing experience.

For details on our testing methodology, please see How Tom's Guide Tests and Reviews TVs.

We also evaluate the smart TV functions and apps for each TV, looking at everything from the remote control design to the voice interaction. Get a more detailed look at each smart TV operating system in our look at Who Makes the Smartest Smart TV?

What 4K TVs Cost

You can find smaller 4K TVs that sell for less than $500, which will spare you some cash for some of the best soundbars or streaming devices to go with your set. However, you'll want to pay more for features like HDR support and a decent number of HDMI ports. Generally speaking, you'll pay around $500 for a lower-price, 55-inch, 4K TV and at least $900 for a 65-inch model. Premium 4K TVs can sell for thousands of dollars, but we find that the sweet spot for superior performance and value is right around the $2,000 mark.

