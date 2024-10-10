Extended Prime Day sale — 15 Amazon device deals you can get from $10 now

October Prime Day is officially over. However, there are definitely still sales happening on Amazon. If you missed out yesterday, check out the deals you can still get on Amazon devices — there are still some great discounts up for grabs. Just hurry, as these deals could disappear any moment now that Prime Day is over.

There are lots of great deals up for grabs on Fire TVs. Right now you can get the Insignia 43-inch F30 4K TV for $139 at Amazon ($60 off.) It's one of the cheapest prices I've seen for a 4K TV. Plus, you can give your smart home security setup a boost with the Ring Indoor Cam for $29 at Amazon. This is an epic 50% discount.

Check out my favorite deals on Amazon hardware below. Make sure to get them before they're gone! Plus, check out the best Amazon promo codes and stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live coverage to see the sales you can still get.

Amazon device deals

Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini: was $19 now $10 @ Amazon

Named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, Kasa's compact smart plug plays nice with the two major smart home platforms Amazon Alexa and Google Home. This seamless integration provides routines, easy touch controls, and voice commands. You can use it to schedule your existing appliances like lamps, fans, or even your coffee maker to turn on at certain times or in response to other smart home devices.

Kasa 4-Pack of Smart Light Bulbs: was $39 now $21 @ Amazon

This pack of smart lights display more than 16 million colors and are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine. Like the rest of Kasa's products, you can monitor energy usage to discover trends and tighten up your schedule.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

Also named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus, you can monitor energy usage.

Fire 7 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This super-cheap Amazon Fire 7 Tablet just got even cheaper. Our Amazon Fire 7 review said it is a solid tablet for users who just want a basic device for surfing the web, watching videos and staying in touch with friends. It's super portable, and its battery life lasts up to 10 hours.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Ring's video doorbell is 40% off. It can be wired or run on battery power, works with your existing chime, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike the Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, though, it lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more. However, note that a new model is available.

Echo Dot Bundle Jack Skellington Shell preorder: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

You don't want to miss this limited edition Echo Dot that features a Jack Skellington shell from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi. Plus, the mouth on Jack Skellington's face lights up with the light ring from your Echo Dot. This spooky and festive item won't be available until October 8, but you can preorder it today and get 30% off!

Ring Wired Video Doorbell Plus: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

With the ability to control where in its 1080p video feed that motion sensors get set off, this Ring Doorbell is perfect to protect your front door. With Alexa integration and a dedicated app, it's easy to control and night vision keeps you on top of things whatever the time.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (16GB): was $204 now $184 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was $257 now $237 @ Amazon

This deal involves the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite bundled with the Agave Green fabric cover. You won't be bothered by ads on the lock screen (a pitfall of buying cheaper Kindles) and you also get a smart docking station that acts as a charger. The Paperwhite charges via USB-C and also has an adjustable warm backlight for easy-on-the-eyes nighttime reading.

Eero Pro 6E (four-pack): was $799 now $349 @ Amazon

The Eero Pro 6E is Amazon's Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh router system. The devices aren't small as the pint-sized Eero 6+ ones but they're still relatively small and can easily be tucked away on a bookshelf. This four pack supports over 100 connected devices and can cover up to 6,000 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal. The Eero Pro 6E is also ready for multi-gig internet with a 2.5 Gbps port at the back along with an additional gigabit Ethernet port. The addition of Wi-Fi 6E's faster 6 GHz band is the main selling point here as you can easily get speeds of over a gigabit via Wi-Fi when using it.

Fire TVs

Amazon 32" 2-Series Fire TV: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

Amazon 4-Series 55" Fire 4K TV: was $519 now $339 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.