Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review

By Adam Ismail

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast of a phone with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a 108MP camera with super-long zoom and 5G standard, but a very big price tag.

Amazfit GTS review

Amazfit GTS review

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal

The Amazfit GTS looks great and is relatively cheap, but its fitness tracking could be better.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless review

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless review

By Alex Bracetti

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless looks great, sounds greater, and has lots of functionality (and bugs) attached to its steep price.

TCL 4 Series Roku TV review

TCL 4 Series Roku TV (55S425) review

By Brian Westover

The TCL 4 Series Roku TV 55S425 is a basic 4K TV, but the budget-friendly price will be enough for most people to overlook its flaws.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review

By Michael Andronico

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 delivers strong performance and USB-C but less battery life.

Samsung RU7100 review

Samsung RU7100 review

By Brian Westover

The Samsung RU7100 delivers a solid picture and sound — and plenty of smarts to go with it — at a great price.

Hisense H9F rreview

Hisense H9F review (65H9F)

By John R. Quain

The Hisense H9F is a solid 65-inch 4K TV with good picture quality, Android TV smarts and an aggressively low price.

Samsung Q60 QLED TV review

Samsung Q60 QLED TV review

By Brian Westover

The Samsung Q60 QLED is less expensive than most premium QLED TVs but it's more good than great

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) review

By Mark Spoonauer

Editor's Choice

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) delivers a great new keyboard, epic battery life and very impressive performance for a steep price.

Google Stadia review

Google Stadia review

By Marshall Honorof

Google Stadia is an impressive cloud gaming service but it's half-completed and full of inconveniences.

Samsung Galaxy Fold review

Samsung Galaxy Fold review

By Mark Spoonauer

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is an innovative and exciting foldable phone, but Samsung doesn’t justify the high price.

Nintendo Switch review

Nintendo Switch review

By Richard Priday

Editor's Choice

Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has grown significantly, gaining more battery life, an online subscription and a handheld-only "Lite" edition.

Motorola Razr review

Motorola Razr review (2020)

By Adam Ismail

The Motorola Razr offers a large display in a futuristic foldable design, but its many shortcomings mean it's not worth the $1,500 splurge.

Nest WiFi review

Nest WiFi review

By Brian Nadel

Editor's Choice

Google's Nest WiFi combines a great mesh system with a slick smart speaker to be the mesh Wi-Fi kit to beat

Wyze smart lock review

Wyze Smart Lock review

By Richard Baguley

The Wyze smart lock costs less than $100, but there's no Alexa or Google Assistant support at present.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite review (hands on)

By Caitlin McGarry

Not yet rated

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite delivers a big screen, triple cameras and the S Pen — with a few trade-offs.

iPhone 11 review

iPhone 11 review

By Mark Spoonauer

Editor's Choice

The iPhone 11 offers superb cameras, fast performance and excellent battery life for an affordable price

Google Pixel 4 XL review

Google Pixel 4 XL review

By Philip Michaels

The Google Pixel 4 XL has the same killer cameras as the Pixel 4, but with a bigger screen and larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 review

Samsung Galaxy S20 review (hands on)

By Mark Spoonauer

Not yet rated

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful flagship phone with a smooth 120Hz display, 5G and advanced cameras in a compact design.

Jabra Elite Active 75t review

Jabra Elite Active 75t review

By Alex Bracetti

Editor's Choice

The Jabra Elite Active 75t make the AirPods Pro break a sweat.

Samsung Galaxy S10e review

Samsung Galaxy S10e review

By Adam Ismail

The S10e packs everything that makes Samsung's pricier phones great into a compact package small-phone users are sure to love.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 review

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 review (hands on)

By Richard Priday

Not yet rated

There aren’t a huge number of changes made to the newest MateBook X Pro, but Huawei’s made some smart choices with a new 10th-gen Intel CPU and new software features.

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G review

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G review (hands on)

By Richard Priday

Not yet rated

A new attempt by Huawei at making a luxury tablet, the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G has all the tech you’ll need, but it’s the software that could stop it matching up to the iPad Pro.

Huawei Mate Xs review

Huawei Mate Xs review (hands on)

By Richard Priday

Not yet rated

The Huawei Mate Xs has been a long time coming, but it could be the first foldable that really ‘works’

TCL 8-Series review

TCL 8-Series QLED Roku TV review

By Brian Westover

TCL's first premium QLED TV, the TCL 8-Series, puts the competition on notice.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Review

By Adam Ismail, Mark Spoonauer

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a delightfully compact big-screen phone with new S Pen powers, but is that enough?

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

By Mark Spoonauer

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus boasts a huge 6.8-inch display, long battery life and new S Pen tricks in a gorgeous design.

Dell XPS 13 2020 review

Dell XPS 13 (2020) review: Hands-on

By Mark Spoonauer

Not yet rated

The new Dell XPS 13 delivers a larger display, better keyboard and 10th gen Core power in an even smaller design.

Bitdefender review

Bitdefender review 2020

By Brian Nadel

Bitdefender still offers the best bang for the buck when it comes to antivirus software

Apple Watch Series 5 review

Apple Watch Series 5 review

By Caitlin McGarry

Editor's Choice

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best smartwatch you can buy. But if you don’t want all the bells and whistles, the Series 3 is a worthy runner-up.