Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast of a phone with a 6.9-inch 120Hz display, a 108MP camera with super-long zoom and 5G standard, but a very big price tag.
The Amazfit GTS looks great and is relatively cheap, but its fitness tracking could be better.
The Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless looks great, sounds greater, and has lots of functionality (and bugs) attached to its steep price.
The TCL 4 Series Roku TV 55S425 is a basic 4K TV, but the budget-friendly price will be enough for most people to overlook its flaws.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 delivers strong performance and USB-C but less battery life.
The Samsung RU7100 delivers a solid picture and sound — and plenty of smarts to go with it — at a great price.
The Hisense H9F is a solid 65-inch 4K TV with good picture quality, Android TV smarts and an aggressively low price.
The Samsung Q60 QLED is less expensive than most premium QLED TVs but it's more good than great
The 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) delivers a great new keyboard, epic battery life and very impressive performance for a steep price.
Google Stadia is an impressive cloud gaming service but it's half-completed and full of inconveniences.
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is an innovative and exciting foldable phone, but Samsung doesn’t justify the high price.
Since launch, the Nintendo Switch has grown significantly, gaining more battery life, an online subscription and a handheld-only "Lite" edition.
The Motorola Razr offers a large display in a futuristic foldable design, but its many shortcomings mean it's not worth the $1,500 splurge.
Google's Nest WiFi combines a great mesh system with a slick smart speaker to be the mesh Wi-Fi kit to beat
The Wyze smart lock costs less than $100, but there's no Alexa or Google Assistant support at present.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite delivers a big screen, triple cameras and the S Pen — with a few trade-offs.
The iPhone 11 offers superb cameras, fast performance and excellent battery life for an affordable price
The Google Pixel 4 XL has the same killer cameras as the Pixel 4, but with a bigger screen and larger battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful flagship phone with a smooth 120Hz display, 5G and advanced cameras in a compact design.
The Jabra Elite Active 75t make the AirPods Pro break a sweat.
The S10e packs everything that makes Samsung's pricier phones great into a compact package small-phone users are sure to love.
There aren’t a huge number of changes made to the newest MateBook X Pro, but Huawei’s made some smart choices with a new 10th-gen Intel CPU and new software features.
A new attempt by Huawei at making a luxury tablet, the Huawei MatePad Pro 5G has all the tech you’ll need, but it’s the software that could stop it matching up to the iPad Pro.
The Huawei Mate Xs has been a long time coming, but it could be the first foldable that really ‘works’
TCL's first premium QLED TV, the TCL 8-Series, puts the competition on notice.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a delightfully compact big-screen phone with new S Pen powers, but is that enough?
The Galaxy Note 10 Plus boasts a huge 6.8-inch display, long battery life and new S Pen tricks in a gorgeous design.
The new Dell XPS 13 delivers a larger display, better keyboard and 10th gen Core power in an even smaller design.
Bitdefender still offers the best bang for the buck when it comes to antivirus software
The Apple Watch Series 5 is the best smartwatch you can buy. But if you don’t want all the bells and whistles, the Series 3 is a worthy runner-up.
