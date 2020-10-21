Saatva Classic mattress review (2020)

The flagship Saatva Classic mattress delivers a luxurious night’s sleep at a reasonable price point. The pillow top provides soft cushioning, while a double layer of coils underneath delivers sturdy lumbar support with a gentle bounce. Factor in the customizable depth and firmness sizing, and 180-night risk-free trial, and we think the Saatva Classic is an excellent option for most people who want to buy a quality mattress online.

The Saatva Classic is a popular innerspring mattress, and the flagship model from New York-based online-only company Saatva. One of the first mattress companies in the affordable luxury online mattress space, Saatva’s name has become synonymous with high-end mattresses at reasonable prices.

Saatva makes seven mattresses, in total. The Saatva Classic is its most affordable and best-selling option, with three firmness options to choose between, and a customizable depth: 11.5 or 14.5 inches.

Like all Saatva’s mattresses, the Saatva Classic also has ‘lumbar zone’ support technology - an active wire support in the center of the mattress - which Saatav says provides superior spinal support and pain-free slumber. It’s a bold claim, but the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations has awarded Saatva its seal of approval.

We tested the Saatva Classic (luxury firm version) for two weeks. The high-end materials, luxury comfort and affordable price resulted in this mattress easily slipping into our best mattress guide. But choosing a new mattress is a very personal choice, so is this mattress right for you? We’ll help you decide with the rest of our Saatva Classic mattress review.

What is the Saatva Classic mattress?

Luxury hybrid innerspring mattress

Three comfort levels: soft, medium firm, and firm

11.5 or 14.5 inches deep

White glove delivery as standard

The Saatva Classic is a hybrid innerspring mattress, made from eco-friendly foams and a durable dual steel coil support system. It’s the company’s most popular mattress, designed to offer optimal spine support, and reduce back and joint pain.

One area where the Saatva Classic mattress stands out immediately is the level of customization on offer. Available in a twin size, all the way up to split California king, it comes in two different depths - 11.5 inches and 14.5 inches - and a choice of three firmness levels: soft (Saatva calls it ‘plush soft’), medium (‘luxury firm’) and firm. For our Saatva Classic mattress review, we tested the 11.5 inch luxury firm version.

3 different comfort levels Saatva Classic plush soft: 3 out of 10 (soft). Best for: side sleepers, lighter weight people, people who prefer a soft mattress.



Saatva Classic luxury firm: 5-7 out of 10 (medium firm). Best for: most people; back pain; couples with different preferences



Saatva Classic firm: 8 out of 10 (firm). Best for: lower back or neck pain, stomach sleepers, bigger body types.

Another key area where Saatva stands out is that unlike many of its online-only rivals, the Saatva Classic mattress isn’t a bed in a box, so it won’t arrive rolled up in a package on your doorstep.

Instead, Saatva offers free white glove delivery as standard: a local shipping company will hand-deliver and set up your mattress in the room of your choice, and remove your old mattress if you choose.

That makes it more convenient - but it also means that Saatva can give the Classic more springs than bed-in-a-box mattresses, resulting in a bouncier, more traditional innerspring feel. (More on that later.)

Inside the Saatva Classic, there are five distinct layers. On top, a luxury Euro pillow top made from organic cotton provides more cushioning than a standard pillow top. This has an antimicrobial fabric treatment to help it stay fresh.

Next, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge coils is designed to contour to your body, providing tailored support and easing pressure points, while reducing motion transfer across the mattress.

Saatva Classic: specs Depth: 11.5 or 14.5 inches

Firmness: Soft Plush, Luxury Firm and Firm

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, Cal King and Split Cal King

Material: Foam and innersprings

Flip? No

Delivery fee: Free

Return fee: $99

Trial length: 180 nights

Warranty: 15 years

These sit on top of a strong, durable base of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils that have been oven heated and aim to prevent the mattress from sagging over time. Together, these two coil layers create a responsive, dual support system that help air flow through the mattress, keeping you cool at night.

In the centre of the Saatva Classic mattress, there are two back support enhancements to provide increased pressure relief. One delivers Saatva’s lumbar zone technology; the other - a memory foam layer - helps relieve tension from your lower back.

Finally, a foam encasement wraps around the mattress, offering edge support, preventing sagging, and helping stabilize the entire mattress.

All of Saatva’s mattresses come with a 180-night risk-free trial, so you have plenty of time to decide if the Classic is right for you. If you choose not to keep the mattress for any reason, Saatva will collect it, donate it to a Veteran’s shelter and refund your money - less a $99 transport fee. You can also exchange your mattress for a different firmness level or depth for the same $99 fee during your trial period.

Saatva ships its mattresses with a non-prorated 15-year warranty. Under this, if there’s a defect within the first two years, you’ll get a free replacement. In years three through 15, Saatva will repair or replace your mattress for the $99 transport fee.

Saatva Classic mattress sizing Sizes Dimensions Height Weight Price Twin 38 x 75 inches 11.5 or 14.5 inches 100 lbs $799 Twin XL 38 x 80 inches 11.5 or 14.5 inches 105 lbs $999 Full 54 x 75 inches 11.5 or 14.5 inches 110 lbs $1,299 Queen 60 x 80 inches 11.5 or 14.5 inches 120 lbs $1,399 King 76 x 80 inches 11.5 or 14.5 inches 145 lbs $1,799 California King 72 x 84 inches 11.5 or 14.5 inches 145 lbs $1,799 Split King 76 x 80 inches (2pcs) 11.5 or 14.5 inches 145 lbs $1,999 Split Cal King 72 x 84 inches (2pcs) 11.5 or 14.5 inches 145 lbs $1,999

Saatva Classic mattress: price

Cheaper than most luxury rivals

Regular discounts between $100-$200

The Saatva Classic mattress is officially priced between $1,049 (twin) and $1,799 (Cal king). It's the cheapest luxury Saatva mattress you can buy, and undercuts many of its rival luxury hybrid innerspring mattresses by up to a few hundred dollars.

For example, a queen size Saatva Classic mattress costs $1,300 at full price, compared to $1,500 for a Winkbed, $1,649 for a Layla Hybrid, and $1,649 for the Helix Luxe. Casper’s Nova Hybrid mattress, meanwhile, costs $1,995 for a queen.

Here's the official pricing for all sizes

Twin : $799

: $799 Twin XL : $999

: $999 Full : $1,299

: $1,299 Queen : $1,399

: $1,399 King : $1,799

: $1,799 Cal King : $1,799

: $1,799 Split Cal King: $1,999

However, frequent Saatva mattress sales make it often possible to save between $100-$200 on most sizes of the Saatva Classic mattress. Since the summer, for example, Saatva has been offering a $200 discount when you spend $1,000 or more - that means there's no discount on the twin sizes, but it applies from a twin XL size upwards.

Saatva Classic mattress: comfort

7 out of 10 on firmness scale

Buoyant, with a little bounce

Temperature neutral - neither hot nor cold

Saatva classifies the Saatva Classic luxury firm mattress as medium, and says it measures between 5-7 out of 10 on the firmness scale (with 10 being the firmest). Our reviewers found that the mattress clearly falls on the firm side of medium-firm, with one classing it as 7.5/10.

We slept on the Saatva Classic luxury firm mattress for over two weeks, and having been used to spring and coil system mattresses, it took no time to break in or adjust. It was extremely comfortable and supportive from the first night.

Our reviewers found that their lower spines and pressure points - including shoulders, hips and knees - felt cushioned and supported, with their weight distributed evenly. The soft pillow top cover was supple, without too much sink; while the dual-coil system provided buoyant, firm support, and a little bounce.

The trade-off to this bounce is that the Saatva Classic doesn’t isolate all movement. We found that there is a little motion transfer compared to, say, a memory foam mattress - but not enough to disturb us while we slept. We still think it’s a good choice for couples. However, if you have a particularly restless partner who’s prone to tossing and turning at night, you may want to consider a memory foam mattress instead.

In terms of edge support, the Saatva Classic mattress felt sturdy, and enabled us to sleep right up to the edge without it sagging or feeling like we would roll off. There’s no uncomfortable heat retention, either. We found the temperature remained neutral throughout the night, with the mattress not becoming too hot or too cool at any point.

Overall, our Saatva Classic mattress delivered a firm, supportive and comfortable sleep, with a little bounce. We gave it very high marks for side and back sleeping in particular.

Anything not so good to know about?

$99 return or exchange fee

We couldn’t find much to fault with the Saatva Classic mattress at all. If you’re coming from a memory foam mattress, it may take you a little time to adjust to the slight bounce of the springs, but otherwise you should find very little adjustment needed.

We really enjoyed sleeping on the luxury firm version. If you’re a stomach sleeper who prefers extra support, though, or weigh over 230 pounds, Saatva recommends choosing the firm version instead for better pressure relief. Alternatively, lighter weight people (under 130 pounds) may find better support from the soft Saatva Classic mattress.

If you do decide to try a different firmness level, it's very easy to arrange and a new 180-night trial will start once your exchanged mattress is delivered. However, it's worth noting that Saatva charges a $99 transportation cost for exchanges and returns - not all mattress companies do this.

Another aspect to watch out for is body indentations over time. These are a fact of life for most mattresses, and while the Saatva Classic's steel coils will do much to protect against this, the Euro pillow top (although denser than a standard pillow top) is likely to imprint eventually, when you're sleeping on it for six-eight hours each night.

The risk is a lot lower here than for a pure foam mattress, but we would recommend rotating your Saatva mattress regularly, especially for the first six months, and trying not to sleep in exactly the same spot each night.

Saatva Classic mattress: user reviews

Average score of 4.9/5 from over 17,000 user reviews

Some had to change firmness before finding the right one

Many say back pain has gone

Our reviewers loved the Saatva Classic mattress, but mattresses are subjective: your experience will depend on your body shape, size, weight, whether you sleep hot and what type of mattress you previously slept on. To build a more rounded review of what the Saatva Classic mattress is like to sleep on for most people, we researched thousands of customer comments and pulled out any recurring themes.

The vast majority of feedback is exceptionally positive, with the Saatva Classic mattress boasting an average score of 4.9 out of 5, from around 17,000 user views (October 2020) on independent sites including Google Reviews, Consumer Affairs, Reseller Ratings and TrustPilot.

Many reviewers mentioned alleviated back and joint pain due solely to the mattress. Some commented that they’ve had their mattress for over five years and say it’s still very comfortable. Saatva’s customer service, too, receives glowing praise throughout, with users praising the speed of response and willingness to help.

Of the few negative comments we found, many were due to the customer initially choosing a firmness level that wasn’t right for their preferences. Many of these followed up by saying that Saatva quickly swapped the mattress and they exchanged it without problem (for a $99 delivery fee).

Some customers have reported issues with body indentions appearing and sagging occurring over time, usually several years in. Many used their warranty for replacement and still raved about customer satisfaction. Other than these, there were few complaints about any other aspect of the mattress including pillow top, edge support, heat retention and comfort.

Should you buy the Saatva Classic mattress?

Our reviewers say it’s a resounding yes. If you’re looking for an extremely comfortable high-end hybrid that provides great support across the mattress and on the edges, doesn’t retain heat, has minimal motion transfer and gentle bounce, the Saatva Classic mattress is an excellent choice.

We like the customization options - and Saatva’s willingness to help customers find exactly the right version too. It’s also well priced, under-cutting the competition, and we love the convenience of the free white glove delivery, which leaves nothing for you to do but make the bed.

If you don’t like your mattress to have any bounce, we’d recommend choosing Saatva’s Loom and Leaf mattress ($849 - $2,379) instead - a premium memory foam model that comes in two versions: relaxed firm or firm. Or, for an even more durable option, try the all-natural Saatva Latex Hybrid ($899 - $$2,199). However, for comfort, design and all-round great value, we think the luxury Saatva Classic mattress is an excellent choice for most people.

