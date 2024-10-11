Huge Adidas sale from $11 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get on sneakers, apparel and more

In the aftermath of Prime Big Deal Days, you might think there aren't any good deals happening at Amazon right now. But you'd be wrong — the retailer is holding a massive sale on Adidas sneakers, apparel and accessories from $11.

I have my eye on the Adidas Must Have 2.0 Belt Bag on sale from $25. I'm rarely seen without a crossbody bag, and this one is the perfect size to store essentials like your phone, wallet and keys. There are also zippered pockets inside to keep everything organised.

Prices vary by your choice of size and color, so check out all the different color options in your size to find the best deals. For more, see our Amazon promo codes guide, and stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live coverage for the best sales you can still get after Prime Day.

Best Adidas deals

Adidas Unisex Slides Sandals: was $30 now from $11 @ Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (3-Pack, Men's): was $16 now from $11 @ Amazon

Score a solid discount on a wardrobe staple. These Adidas socks reach just to the ankle, and are made of moisture-wicking yarn that will keep your feet comfortable and dry. What's more, they support your foot with arch compression and cushioning.

Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap (Women's): was $20 now from $15 @ Amazon

Great structure with an adjustable relaxed fit is what you'll get with this Adidas baseball cap for everyday style. While we've opted for hot pink, it comes in pretty much every color you could wish for. Throw it on for a classic look any day of the week.

Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts (Women's): was $25 now from $15 @ Amazon

With the iconic 3-stripe design, these women’s training shorts utilize Adidas’ Aeroready fabric to absorb sweat and keep you cool. While there’s a few different colors on sale on Amazon, this orange pair serves up a cool 35% saving.

Adidas Team Fold Beanie (Men's): was $20 now from $17 @ Amazon

Nothing keeps you cozy like a beanie. This Adidas Team Fold one has a simple, subtle style, meaning it goes with any outfit. It'll also help keep your hair under control.

Stretch Cotton Crew Neck Undershirts (2-Pack) (Men's): was $38 now $20 @ Amazon

These tagless undershirts provide comfort with a little extra stretch, thanks to spandex. Plus, the moisture management will do its best at keeping you cool and dry and while the colder weather starts to hit. This 2-pack of undershirts will wear perfectly under multiple layers.

Adidas Optime Stash Pocket High Waisted 7/8 Tights (Women's): was $55 now from $21 @ Amazon

These Optime leggings are a steal with a starting price of just $21. Not only are they stretchy and supportive, they wick sweat to keep you feeling comfortable during tough workouts. They also have Pockets to store your important stuff.

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top: was $55 now from $23 @ Amazon

Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)

Adidas Must Have 2.0 Belt Bag: was $30 now from $25 @ Amazon

Like the name suggests, this Adidas crossbody bag is a must have. There are multiple zippered pockets inside to keep your stuff organised, and a hidden zippered pocket for valuables. Adidas even thought to add storage for your earbuds and chargers.

Adidas All Szn Sweatshirt (Women's): was $55 now from $34 @ Amazon

This cozy sweatshirt is a seriously tempting purchase considering the cold weather we'll face in the latter half of the year. It comes in four subtle colors, with a comfortable loose fit.

Adidas Men's Swift Run Sneaker: was $90 now from $34 @ Amazon

A simple and affordable shoe, the Adidas Men's Swift Run is now on sale from $34. It features a lightweight EVA midsole and an OrthoLite sockliner. There's also Bounce cushioning for a springy feel underfoot and a breathable mesh upper.

Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt (Men's): was $45 now $30 @ Amazon

There are limited options of colorways for this Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, but the classic sports look in black offers comfort for easy everyday wear. Plus, it’ll keep you warm with ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure fit.

Essentials French Terry Cuffed 3-Stripes Pants (Men's): was $50 now $36 @ Amazon

These Adidas sweatpants boast a soft French terry cotton with a regular fit that’ll keep you cozy throughout the day. The drawcord on an elasticated waist also provides the ultimate comfy activewear and all at an almost 25% discount.

Adidas Duramo Women's SL Running Shoes: was $70 now $49 @ Amazon

An affordable, beginner running shoe, the Duramo SL is great for short- and mid-distance workouts. It features a breathable mesh upper constructed with recycled materials, and a lightweight cushioning midsole that promises to help stabilize the foot.