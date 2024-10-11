Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — 19 early Black Friday deals I’d buy now

Now that Amazon Prime Day is officially over, we have an even bigger savings holiday to look forward to — Black Friday! And while we're still weeks away from the much-anticipated event, Best Buy is already flaunting unbeatable deals across every tech vertical.

For instance, Best Buy has 65-inch 4K TVs on sale with up to $1,500 in markdowns. The massive sale includes deals on OLED TVs, QLED TVs, and more. Not shopping for a new TV? Below I've included deals on our favorite laptops, headphones, tablets and more.

Black Friday will be here before we know it — but in the meantime, we recommend doing some early bird shopping at Best Buy and saving big ahead of the holidays. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to this week's top Best Buy coupon codes).

Best Buy Deals

Google Nest Cam (Battery): was $180 now $129 @ Best Buy

In our Google Nest Cam review, we really liked its ease of use, weatherproof design that be used both indoors or outside, and sharp 1080p video quality. If your Wi-Fi goes out it automatically records up to three hours of events so you can see what happened during the service lapse. It also delivers person, pet, and vehicle notifications, HDR-enhanced images, and Google smart home integrations, making it one of the most powerful options — especially for those already in the Google Home ecosystem.

Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster: was $289 now $159 @ Best Buy

This 11-in-1 toaster oven can make any type of meal your family desires. It can air fry, griddle, roast, bake, broil, and even toast your food. Its XL capacity means it can fit up to 6 chicken breasts simultaneously and yet it's was made so that you can flip it up when not in use. Non-members can snag this toaster on sale for $159.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic typically costs $100 more than the Galaxy Watch 6, but for that price, you get a physical rotating bezel that both enhances navigation and lends the effect of a traditional timepiece. You can score one now for just $299.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $429 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop , the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

iPad Mini 6 (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The iPad mini 6 sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro, making it low-key one of the cheapest tablets around. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancelation and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head-tracking to offer a surround sound experience. The AirPods Max also proves a doddle to pair with the best iPhones and the best iPads over Bluetooth.

PS5 Slim: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor and packs a larger 1TB SSD. The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games. If you haven't upgraded to the current generation of gaming now is the perfect opportunity thanks to this Best Buy deal.

Pixel 8: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.68) with 8x Super Res Zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 10.5MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Pixel 8 review, we said it's a good all-around flagship for your money and likely the best Android phone for most people. (To get this price, choose the option that says "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier").

Lenovo Legion Go: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy

Looking for some PC gaming action while on the go? Look no further than the incredibly agile Lenovo Legion Go handheld that features removable controls, 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Z1 Extreme Processor, and more to make the experience just as good as a desktop gaming PC.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16" 2K Touchscreen Laptop: was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy

Need a laptop that's flexible? The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing 4.63 lbs, and measuring 0.75-inches thin.

Breville The Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

This well-designed espresso machine consistently makes the perfect cup every time. There are four brew basket options and it's also excellent at frothing milk. In our Breville Barista Express review, we called it one of the best espresso makers around.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Hisense 85" A6 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

The Hisense A6 TV is a Best Buy exclusive. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-on Alexa/Google Assistant voice assistants, and three HDMI ports. The A6 uses Google TV as its operating systems and works with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay.

Samsung 75" Q60D QLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Football season is upon us and if you're looking for a big-screen TV — this is a solid bet. Samsung's QLED TV features HDR10+ support, built-in Alexa voice assistant, three HDMI ports, and Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant compatibility.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

$900 OFF! The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an enormous 57-inch monitor that's perfect for gaming and productivity. It boasts a fast 240Hz refresh rate, low 1ms response time, and a sharp 7,680 x 2,160 resolution. If you have the space for it, this is one of the best monitors you can buy.

HP Spectre 2-in-1: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Get $400 off this laptop offering a 2.8K resolution on a thin touchscreen laptop. With staggering specs to back it up, there's nothing quite like this HP Spectre. It has a huge 2TB SSD for storage, as well as 32GB of memory and a Core Ultra 7 under the hood.