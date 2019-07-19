Best Smart Plug Koogeek 2-in-1 Smart Plug View Site

Best Value iClever Smart Plug

Best Outdoor Plug TP-Link Kasa KP400

One of the easiest ways to make your home smart is by using a so-called smart plug, which lets you control various small appliances without needing to be in the room — or the country, for that matter. For example, connect a lamp to a smart plug, and you can then use your smartphone to turn the lamp on and off or create a schedule that will automatically turn the lamp on or off.

Because the best smart plugs are easy to use and very affordable, starting at less than $30 per switch, anyone with a smartphone can get in on the convenience (and, dare we say, fun) of smart home technology. At their most basic, smart plugs let you control otherwise "dumb" devices, such as floor lamps and coffee makers, using your smartphone.

After testing a dozen plugs, we think the best smart plugs are the Koogeek 2-in-1 Wi-Fi Smart Plug and the iClever Smart Plug. Koogeek's plug has not one, but two plugs, which you can control independently. It's also small enough so that you can fit two of them in an outlet—so you can make up to four devices "smart," and has a number of useful features. The iClever Smart Plug works with Alexa, IFTTT and Google Assistant, and comes with a variety of advanced features, and costs just $27 for a pack of two.

Koogeek's 2-in-1 smart plug is our favorite smart plug. It has not one, but two plugs, which you can control remotely and schedule independently, and at 3.7 x 1.5 x 1.3 inches, it's even small enough that it doesn't block you from plugging another device into your wall outlet. You can automate each plug to turn on and off based on environmental conditions and the actions of connected smart devices, and with a price tag of $23, you're paying just over $10 for each plug.

The iClever smart plug is not only small enough to leave an adjacent outlet open, but it's also a breeze to set up. You can create scenes, and automate your plug to turn on and off based on various conditions, including temperature, humidity, weather, pollution, sunrise and sunset. And with a two-pack at just $21, it's one of the cheapest smart plugs on the market.

TP-Link's Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug KP400 has two outlets, so you can control two devices independently. The plug is a substantial 4.9 x 2.4 x 2.3, but housed inside its thick plastic housing is a Wi-Fi radio that should connect to your router from up to 300 feet away. The KP400 is IP64-rated, so it can withstand dust and most rainfall, but you should ensure that the outlets are facing downward and covered when not in use.

Aside from the hardware, it's TP-Link's Kasa app that sets this device apart from other smart outlets. The app makes the setup process exceedingly simple; it works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and Stringify (no SmartThings, sorry), and it has pretty good scheduling options for letting you turn your lights on and off at certain times. The one feature it needs, though, is the ability to turn on at sunset, rather than at a set time. TP-Link's plug costs about $10 more than iHome's ISP100 plug, but it's worth it if you need to control more than one outdoor device.

Our favorite smart power strip is the Monoprice Wireless Smart Power Strip. With four outlets and two USB ports, it can't accommodate quite as many devices as some surge protectors can. But at only $32, it's less than half the price of some of its upscale competitors, such as the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip.



The Monoprice strip also offers more features than most of its more-expensive competitors. Using Monoprice's Stitch app, you can remotely monitor and control your appliances, and can control and schedule each outlet individually. You can set each outlet to turn on or off based on various environmental factors such as time, temperature, humidity, sunrise and sunset or the actions of other smart-home devices. And if you're not using a voice assistant, you can still create scenes using all of your Stitch products to easily set the mood in your home.

Other Smart Plugs Tested

Amazon's smart plug is simple, compact, and a great value purchase for a low price. It comes packed with all the features of Alexa, including compatibility with routines, schedules, timers, and other advanced automations. It also has a physical on/off button and an LED to indicate its status.

We'd love this plug even more if it were compatible with voice assistants besides Alexa, and if the setup process were a bit easier (the Alexa app crashed a couple times while we were trying to set it up).

If not for its limited outlets, Aluratek's Eco4Life power strip would be our favorite smart surge protector. With three outlets and two USB ports, it can "smarten" up to five lights, fans, coffee makers or any other home electronics. And at $39.99, it's a good deal cheaper than some of its larger competitors.

The Eco4Life app also offers a number of timing and automation features. You can set each outlet individually to timers and schedules. The app keeps track of your location's weather, temperature, humidity and air pressure, and allows you to automate your devices based on that. Uniquely, you can also limit automations to a certain period of time (for example, it can turn on your fan if the temperature rises above 70 degrees, but only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.).

Monoprice's Wireless Smart Plug Wall Outlet is a unique smart plug. It's a full wall outlet with two plugs and two USB ports, all of which can be controlled and scheduled individually. On the downside, it will block your entire outlet, so you won't be able to plug anything else in.

Monprice's Stitch app monitors your energy consumption, and allows you to set timers and create scenes. There's also a physical power button that turns the entire device off. And there's a built-in night light that turns on automatically when it gets dark (but you can control it manually as well).

Not only does this dual plug have one of the better designs among plugs we've tested, but its app is the most feature-packed, too. The rectangular device has three-prong sockets at both ends, so you can control two devices independently from a single outlet. This plug is narrow enough that it won't block the second wall outlet, in case you want to plug in something else, but the fit will be tight.

You manually control each plug via two LED-lit buttons on either end of the front of the switch, while a light in the middle lets you know if the plug is connected to your Wi-Fi network. The Kasa will work with devices of up to 15 amps, so you can plug in things such as coffee makers and portable heaters.

Like with TP-Link's single-plug device, you can easily create schedules, including setting up an Away mode, which will randomly turn the lights on and off to make it look like you're home; this is perhaps the plug's best feature. Kasa's app also lets you group other products from TP-Link, such as security cameras and lights, and control them with Alexa, Google Assistant or Cortana.

Xiaomi's Mi Smart Plug is one of the smallest smart plugs we've tested -- two should fit in any outlet with no problem. It comes with advanced scheduling features, is super easy to set up, and will automatically cut off its power supply if it gets too hot. The only real downside is that it's not compatible with Alexa -- Google Assistant only.

TP-Link's Kasa smart plug has a compact design, which makes it possible to add two to an outlet. We liked the Kasa app, which was easy to use and has a robust set of features, such as the ability to create schedules and an Away mode that turns your lights on and off at random intervals while you're out of your house.

While the iHome ISP6X smart plug doesn't have the Away feature we like so much in the TP-Link app, the iSP6X works with many more smart home systems, including Nest, Wink and Samsung SmartThings.



Aukey's plug is not only very compact, but it's very inexpensive, too: You get two for $24, about half that of most other plugs. While it only works with Alexa and Google Assistant, Aukey's app has a good number of automated features for the price.

The big thing the Plug-Me Smart has going for it is its size. At just 2.3 x 1.6 x 1.2 inches, it's quite compact, and won't block your second plug (in most outlets). It has as many features as any smart plug out there, and if it were a bit cheaper it would be our budget pick.

Geeni Surge lets you power up to eight devices—four using the regular plugs, and four via USB. But the plugs are too close together, and the app has some sections that aren't in English.

TP-Link's Smart Surge Protector is six smart plugs built into one (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant, or buttons on the device itself. That said, at $79, it's a bit pricey, and the Kasa app doesn't have nearly as many features as some other home-control systems.

The Wemo Mini is thin enough so that you can fit two of them per outlet. While it doesn't have energy monitoring like the Insight, the Mini does work with the same smart home systems, and has a helpful switch on the plug itself.

At this price, the Eufy Smart Plug Mini is a pretty good bargain, but there's still room for improvement. Despite the "mini" moniker, this plug is not as compact or attractive as TP-Link's single-outlet plug. Still, it's $7 less expensive, and I like that it also has an Away mode, which makes it look like you're home by randomly turning connected devices on and off.

The Eufy Home app (Android and iOS) also shows energy usage and lets you set schedules and timers. You can also control the Smart Plug Mini via Alexa and Google Assistant, which is a necessary feature. However, you can't link the plug with other Eufy products, such as smart bulbs or robot vacuums.

At $10, the Meross Smart Plug Mini is a great bargain, if you're not looking for a ton of features. The device is a bit larger than Aukey's Wi-Fi plugs, but still more compact than most, and narrow enough to squeeze into tight spots. It's easy to set up, and has a physical on/off button on its side.

The app is adequate, but nothing fancy. You can create scenes and set up and schedule routines, but you won't find more advanced features like geofencing or condition-based automation. The plug works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

The iDevices Switch has a number of advanced features, including scheduling, scenes, geofencing and other home automation (if you have an Apple TV or iPad), and energy monitoring. But it's a bit bigger than other plugs, and it took a while to set up in our testing.

The Leviton Mini is smaller than many of its competitors, and won't block an outlet. It doesn't have a wide selection of automation features, but you can set it to turn on at sunrise and/or sunset, and an Away mode makes the plug turn on and off at random to deter burglars.

Aukey's dual-socket smart plug costs $10 less than TP-Link's, but the value just isn't there in this plug. Both sockets are on the front of the device, separated by a single power button. However, this button controls both sockets, so you can't turn them on and off individually like you can with TP-Link's dual outlet. (At least you can control each socket separately in the Aukey app.) Also, the button and the sockets are close together, so the button might get covered up if you connect a lamp that has a bulbous plug.

Setting up the plug was fairly simple, but I didn't like that the app (Android and iOS) makes you type in your Wi-Fi password in the clear — which is unsafe if someone's watching. You can create schedules for both sockets to turn on and off and link them to Alexa and Google Assistant, but overall, the app is much less sophisticated than TP-Link's.

With rounded corners and a glossy finish, Koogeek's smart plug is very cute. Unfortunately, it's much bigger, and has fewer features, than a number of its competitors that are much cheaper. At 6.6 inches long and 4.8 inches high, it's very likely to block an adjacent outlet.



It was a bit of a hassle to get the Koogeek set up, as my phone had trouble finding it at first, and I had to reset it a few times. Once the plug was connected to the app, however, integrating it with the rest of my Homekit devices was a breeze. The app has a number of basic features, including customize-able scenes and timers. You can't set weather, temperature, or other outdoor conditions to trigger your device, but you can use your location, which is a neat feature that a number of apps don't have.





The MyTouch is a decent, functional plug, but it took several tries to set up, as the app had trouble finding it. The app only offers a basic scheduling feature, and there are a number of cheaper plugs with more advanced automation.

Sengled's smart plug is a functional smart plug that handily tracks your usage and energy consumption. However, it's quite large at 2.5 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches, requires a hub to work, and doesn't have nearly as many features as some much cheaper plugs.







How We Test Smart Home Plugs

Reviewing a smart plug isn't as simple as plugging it in. Well, it almost is. In addition to making sure the plug actually turns on the thing that's plugged into it, we also evaluate the plugs on several factors:

Design : Can you fit more than one plug into an outlet? Does it have a physical on/off switch or indicator lights?

: Can you fit more than one plug into an outlet? Does it have a physical on/off switch or indicator lights? Setup : How easy is it to connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network, and to its app?

: How easy is it to connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network, and to its app? Scheduling : How robust is the scheduling feature in the app?

: How robust is the scheduling feature in the app? Features: Are there any other features that distinguish the plug from others?



Are there any other features that distinguish the plug from others? Smart Home Connectivity: How many other smart home systems does the plug work with? Alexa and Google Assistant should be givens.

What To Look For When Buying a Smart Plug

There are tons of smart plugs available on Amazon and other online retailers, many of which cost less than $30, and work with Alexa. So how do you decide which is best? Here are some things to consider.

1. Will it block my other outlet? Some smart plugs are so big that if you plug them into a wall outlet, it will block the second outlet. That's a design fail. TP-Link's HS105, the iHome ISP6X, and the Belkin WeMo Mini are all plugs that are small enough to keep the other outlet free.

2. Will it work with more than Alexa? It's great to be able to say "Alexa, turn off my lights" and have the smart plug shut off your table lamp. But the better plugs will also work with Google Home, and some—such as iHome's—also work with Apple HomeKit.

3. Is the app any good? Many of the cheaper plugs have cheaper apps, which make it difficult to schedule when the plug should turn off and on. We've even found some that haven't been fully translated into English. While you'll need to download the plug's app before you purchase the plug, this step could save you a lot of frustration.

Smart Plugs vs. Smart Switches vs. Smart Lights

When does it make sense to get a smart plug versus a smart light switch or a smart light bulb? For one, most smart plugs can be used to control more than just lights. For example, you could plug a coffee maker or floor fan into a smart plug, and have it turn that device on at a given time.

If you're using a smart plug primarily for lighting, it's best for floor and table lamps because you can use less-expensive bulbs. However, if you want bulbs that can change color or color temperature, then a smart bulb may be a better way to go. If all your lights are controlled by a wall switch, then you'll want a smart switch.

