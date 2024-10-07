11 Prime Day deals that are at least 50% off now
These are some of the biggest savings you can get for Prime Day
Prime Day is so close, you can almost taste it. It's one of the best times of the year to save on Amazon hardware (alongside July Prime Day and Black Friday.) You can also find great discounts on everything from headphones to apparel.
Right now there are a bunch awesome deals in Amazon's early sales that are 50% off or more. Case in point, you can get the Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $22 at Amazon. This is a 54% discount compared to its usual price. And as a bonus you get a TP-Link Smart Color Bulb with it for free.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Amazon deals with massive discounts. To stay up to date, follow our Prime Day deals live coverage and see our Amazon promo codes guide. It's also worth checking out the 27 best deals in Walmart's sale that's taking on Prime Day.
Prime Day deals with 50% off or more
Sharpie S-Note Pastel Highlighters: was $37 now $12 @ Amazon
Prime member deal: This set of Sharpie markers could be the most useful purchase you make this Prime Day. On sale for $12, this 24-pack of highlighters has a full rainbow of colors that are perfect to draw attention to important details in your lists, journals or study notes.
KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $15 @ Amazon
Prime member deal: Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.
Echo Pop w/ TP-Link Bulb: was $64 now $17 @ Amazon
This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells, and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more. Right now it comes with a free TP-Link smart color lightbulb.
Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for a 30 minutes once a day, you can remove up to 15 years of teeth stains.
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $74 now $22 @ Amazon
The 5th-Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features crisp, full sound with built-in Eero for better Wi-Fi coverage. There's also a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Right now it comes with a free TP-Link smart color lightbulb.
Echo Buds: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
Amazon's Echo Buds have dropped in price in this sale. These true wireless earbuds offer crisp audio, dual microphones, and an semi-in-design that helps reduce outside noise. These buds are rated for up to five hours battery, which can be boosted to 20 hours via the included charging case. They are also Alexa-compatible and sport customizable tap controls for quickly changing tracks or adjusting phone calls.
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Calvin Klein 7-Pack Boxer Brief (Men's): was $89 now from $44 @ Amazon
Prime member deal: Nothing beats a new comfortable pair of underwear, and these Calvin Klein cotton briefs have seen an epic price cut in this sale. Amazon Prime members can get these starting from $44, although note that prices vary by your choice of size and color.
Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $39 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.
JBL Tune Buds: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon
At a whopping 50% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 40 hours of battery life.
Oral-B Genius X Limited Rechargeable Electric Powered Toothbrush: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
Prime member deal: If you’re looking for a smart brush at an affordable price, this Genius X model is 50% off. It comes with six cleaning modes, and has impressive, advanced features. Notably, it’s Bluetooth enabled, and gives you real-time feedback about your daily brushing habits and how to improve via your smartphone. This top-of-the-range brush also comes with three replacement brush heads, and a travel case. And at such a great price, it probably won’t last very long!
