The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is at its lowest price ever for Prime Day

Sony TVs tend to be priced higher than their closest competitors, so it's always worth highlighting when one of these TVs falls to its lowest price ever. And, as we move deeper into the Prime Day sales event, that's exactly what has happened to the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 OLED, now just $1,698 at Amazon.



This impressive TV was originally priced as high as $2,499, so this discount is worth jumping on before it vanishes. Like many Prime Day deals, it's not guaranteed to be there tomorrow.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Amazon

This impressive OLED TV blends Sony's lauded engineering with the benefits of OLED display technology. It comes with Google TV baked right into the TV's software, as well as a solid list of gaming-related enhancements (like ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K/120Hz gaming). It's also never been this low in price.

Like many of the best TVs of the year, the Sony Bravia 8 harnesses OLED display technology. Each of the Bravia 8's millions of pixels are self-illuminating, allowing for perfect black levels and stunning contrast control. Due to the nature of OLED, TVs like the Bravia 8 offer ultra-wide viewing angles — perfect for entertaining a room full of friends and family.

We tested this TV for our full Sony Bravia 8 review and came away impressed. The Bravia 8 isn't quite as bright as some of its mid-range competitors, but it's bright enough for HDR shows and movies to pop, particularly in dim or dark rooms. Sony's sensational picture processing is on display, too; the Bravia 8 upscales sub-4K content very well, and its Professional picture mode will satisfy folks who yearn for an accurate picture right out of the box.

As far as gaming support goes, the Bravia 8 isn't a slouch, either. With ALLM, VRR, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz included, the Bravia 8 is ready to be a companion for all of your current-gen console gaming needs. Only two of its HDMI inputs are optimized for gaming, however, so you might want to check in with the LG C4 Prime Day sale if more gaming flexibility is on your wish list.

The 65-inch Bravia 8 OLED is a great pick for Sony fans who've been waiting for a great deal on one of their favorite brand's high-level TVs. Given the nature of Prime Day sales, however, I don't expect it to last.

