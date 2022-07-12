FAQs

What are Amazon promo codes? Amazon promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of everyday items sold on Amazon. When available, Amazon coupon codes are found on the product page itself and are usually located below the list price. These digital vouchers are easy to activate and only require that you click the radio button to apply the promo code to your purchase. The discount will then be applied/display during the final page of checkout.

Where can I find Amazon promo codes that work? Amazon promo codes can be found on any given day of the week. However, Amazon coupon codes tend to be hidden and usually aren't easy to find. That said, a good place to start is via the Amazon Coupons dashboard page (opens in new tab). This hidden page lists dozens of Amazon coupon codes on everything from food to home decor. To use a coupon, just click on the "clip coupon" button and the promo code will automatically be added to your purchase.

What is Amazon Prime? With over 200 million members worldwide, Amazon Prime is a subscription service that gives members access to a variety of Amazon perks. Benefits include fast shipping, free movie streaming, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to a host of other Amazon services. A year's membership costs $139, but monthly subscriptions are also available for $14.99/month.

What are the best Prime member perks? Prime members enjoy access to a wide variety of Prime members benefits. A few of those perks include:

Free 2-day shipping

Free same-day shipping (select cities)

Discounts at Whole Foods

Free movie streaming at Prime Video

Prime Day savings

Prime Try Before You Buy

Discounts via Amazon Pharmacy

Unlimited reading with Prime Reading

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour retail holiday offering sitewide discounts on all things sold by Amazon. The annual event is for Prime members only and typically occurs during the month of July (although it's taken place in October and June in the past). Prime Day deals are renown for offering steep discounts on Amazon hardware and services. We also tend to see an uptick in Amazon promo codes during the 2-day event.

Amazon hints and tips

In addition to Amazon coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Amazon.

How to use Amazon promo codes

There are various types of Amazon coupon codes. Some must be clicked on manually from the Amazon product page while others must be manually entered during checkout.

Amazon coupons found on the product page are easy to use. When available, simply click the radio box underneath the price tag and your promo code will automatically be added during the final checkout stage.

If you have a manual Amazon coupon code you want to use, you'll need to add the coupon during the final checkout page. In the "Payment method" section, you'll find a discount code box that says "Add a gift card or promotion code or voucher." Add your Amazon promo code there, click apply, and then code will be added and discounted from your total price.