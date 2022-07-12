Amazon promo codes for July 2022
What are Amazon promo codes?
Amazon promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of everyday items sold on Amazon. When available, Amazon coupon codes are found on the product page itself and are usually located below the list price. These digital vouchers are easy to activate and only require that you click the radio button to apply the promo code to your purchase. The discount will then be applied/display during the final page of checkout.
Where can I find Amazon promo codes that work?
Amazon promo codes can be found on any given day of the week. However, Amazon coupon codes tend to be hidden and usually aren't easy to find. That said, a good place to start is via the Amazon Coupons dashboard page (opens in new tab). This hidden page lists dozens of Amazon coupon codes on everything from food to home decor. To use a coupon, just click on the "clip coupon" button and the promo code will automatically be added to your purchase.
What is Amazon Prime?
With over 200 million members worldwide, Amazon Prime is a subscription service that gives members access to a variety of Amazon perks. Benefits include fast shipping, free movie streaming, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to a host of other Amazon services. A year's membership costs $139, but monthly subscriptions are also available for $14.99/month.
What are the best Prime member perks?
Prime members enjoy access to a wide variety of Prime members benefits. A few of those perks include:
- Free 2-day shipping
- Free same-day shipping (select cities)
- Discounts at Whole Foods
- Free movie streaming at Prime Video
- Prime Day savings
- Prime Try Before You Buy
- Discounts via Amazon Pharmacy
- Unlimited reading with Prime Reading
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour retail holiday offering sitewide discounts on all things sold by Amazon. The annual event is for Prime members only and typically occurs during the month of July (although it's taken place in October and June in the past). Prime Day deals are renown for offering steep discounts on Amazon hardware and services. We also tend to see an uptick in Amazon promo codes during the 2-day event.
Amazon hints and tips
In addition to Amazon coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Amazon.
- Daily discounts: Amazon deals can be found everyday of the week. Amazon has a Today's Deals homepage (opens in new tab) that lists new sales every day.
- Prime member discounts: If you're a Prime member, Amazon has a special page that lists exclusive Prime member deals (opens in new tab). The Just for Prime members homepage (opens in new tab) lists deals on apparel, jewelry, tech, home, and more.
- Amazon freebies: Amazon loves to offer free trials and services for its Prime members. These can range from free music streaming to free photo storage. Make sure to check out our Amazon buying tricks guide for a rundown of perks every Prime member needs to know.
- Always price check: Like every retailer, Amazon can be guilty of exaggerating its deals. So we recommend that you always price check deals using a site called CamelCamelCamel (opens in new tab). The sites lets you track the price history of select items sold out Amazon. Read our guide on using CamelCamelCamel to save money on Amazon.
How to use Amazon promo codes
There are various types of Amazon coupon codes. Some must be clicked on manually from the Amazon product page while others must be manually entered during checkout.
Amazon coupons found on the product page are easy to use. When available, simply click the radio box underneath the price tag and your promo code will automatically be added during the final checkout stage.
If you have a manual Amazon coupon code you want to use, you'll need to add the coupon during the final checkout page. In the "Payment method" section, you'll find a discount code box that says "Add a gift card or promotion code or voucher." Add your Amazon promo code there, click apply, and then code will be added and discounted from your total price.
About Amazon
Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the country. From 4K TVs and laptops to food and digital music, Amazon is the ultimate one-stop retailer. Originally launched as an online bookstore in 1994, Amazon has since grown to become one of the world's biggest and most influential brands. In 2005, Amazon introduced Amazon Prime, a subscription service that offered free two-day shipping for an annual cost of $79. Since then, the service has ballooned with over 200 million subscribers worldwide. In addition to expedited shipping, Amazon Prime now includes a host of benefits, such as access to Prime Video, discounts on prescriptions, free grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh, discounts at Amazon-owned Whole Foods, and more. The retailer is also responsible for Amazon Prime Day, a 48-hour event exclusive to Prime members. The event is popular for offering sitewide deals with steep discounts on Amazon hardware, such as Fire TVs and Echo speakers.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.