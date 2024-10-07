I test vacuums for a living — 5 Shark vacuum cleaner deals I’d buy for Prime Day

Rated for their incredible power, pet hair removal capabilities and versatile 2-in-1 design, it isn’t any wonder why Shark vacuums are some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. As a Homes Editor, I've been testing vacuums for years, and I also can attest that there’s no better time to pick up a bargain than on Amazon Prime Day. And while Prime Day doesn't officially start until October 8th, there are some great savings that you can pick up when you shop right now.

The retail giant is offering some great discounts on impressive models like the Shark Clean Lightweight Cordless Cleaner that I’ve recently tried-and-tested, rating it highly in our vacuum cleaner buying guide. Originally $399, it’s now $249 at Amazon , making it an unmissable bargain with a 38% discount.

And while we'll certainly see more fantastic Shark vacuum cleaner deals once Prime Day officially kicks off, I wouldn’t wait until then. So, if you want to upgrade your cleaning regime in style, here are the best early Prime Day Shark vacuum cleaner deals I’d sweep up now.

Prime Day Shark vacuum cleaner deals

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $199 @ Amazon

If you have pets and after incredible power, this is a great deal. Recommended for all floor types, it also has a low profile design to reach under low spaces. It comes with an XL dust cup to handle all your debris and handy LED headlights to make cleaning easier. It also promises 40-minute battery life. And with its 23% discount, this is a great price.

Shark POWERDETECT Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum: was $259 now $229 @ Amazon

If you're after a powerful corded stick vacuum, the Shark PowerDectect has incredible pick-up suction. It comes with DuoClean, a two-brushroll system with sensors that automatically reacts and adapts brushroll speed. In addition, it guards against bad odors, can reach underneath low furniture and can even stand upright on its own, unlike other cordless models.

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Cleaner: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

This Shark Clean & Empty cleaner is powerful yet 30% lighter than other models, to easily use around the house. With a battery run-time of up to 40 minutes, it can auto-adjust to all floor types, has LED headlights and comes with a self-emptying, charging dock. That way, you’ll bever have to get your hands dirty when emptying the dust bin. An offer not to be missed.

Shark IZ682H Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Amazon

This versatile cordless vacuum comes with a ‘flex wand’ that can instantly bend for under-furniture reach and awkward spots. Boasting powerful cleaning on all floor types, it also has a handy IQ display that gives you real-time information on your cleaning progres. It is also designed with a self-cleaning brushroll for powerful pet hair pickup, and promises 120-minute battery life. And with 40% off, it’s certainly a bargain!