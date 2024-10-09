Last chance before Black Friday! 7 amazing Apple Prime Day deals on Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads and more

Prime Day is almost over, so now is the perfect time to snag the best Apple Prime Day deals that are still available. There's a ton of Apple products on sale for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 event, but these are the very best. And some of these prices have a very good chance of vanishing until Black Friday deals start kicking in.

Right now my favorite Apple October Prime Day deal is the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for just $169 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for these earbuds and $81 off.

Another great sale right now is the MacBook Air M3 for just $849. That's $250 off and an amazingly low price for a powerful and lightweight laptop that can tap into Apple Intelligence features. Just make sure you check different colors as stock is selling out. All of these deals will disappear tonight so act fast!

Best Apple Deals

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model includes a USB-C charging case.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $199 @ Target

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

MacBook Air 13 (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon

CHECK STOCK! You can save $250 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $900, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.