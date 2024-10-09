Last chance before Black Friday! 7 amazing Apple Prime Day deals on Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads and more
Grab these Apple deals before they're gone
Prime Day is almost over, so now is the perfect time to snag the best Apple Prime Day deals that are still available. There's a ton of Apple products on sale for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 event, but these are the very best. And some of these prices have a very good chance of vanishing until Black Friday deals start kicking in.
Right now my favorite Apple October Prime Day deal is the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for just $169 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever for these earbuds and $81 off.
Another great sale right now is the MacBook Air M3 for just $849. That's $250 off and an amazingly low price for a powerful and lightweight laptop that can tap into Apple Intelligence features. Just make sure you check different colors as stock is selling out. All of these deals will disappear tonight so act fast!
Quick Links
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $168 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $181 @ Amazon
- iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month w/ Unlimited
- 10.2" iPad (A13 Bionic): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max: $549 now $394 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon [CHECK STOCK!]
- MacBook Pro 14" (M3): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
Best Apple Deals
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model includes a USB-C charging case.
Apple Watch SE 2nd gen (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $181 @ Amazon
The Apple Watch SE 2nd gen sports an S8 processor, Crash Detection capability and watchOS 11 support. In our Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Save 32% while you still can!
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $199 @ Target
Apple AirPods Max: $549 now $394 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. This Prime Day deal drops these headphones to their lowest ever price.
Price check: $499 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy
iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
MacBook Air 13 (M3/8GB RAM/256GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Amazon
CHECK STOCK! You can save $250 on the standard 13-inch M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. It's rare to see the latest MacBook Air dip below $900, so be sure to scoop up this deal while it lasts.
MacBook Pro 14" (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Amazon
If you're looking for more power without breaking the bank, the 14-inch MacBook Pro 14 offers a good balance of performance and value. This starting model has the base M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Though it's missing an extra USB-C port, this is an excellent all-arounder to buy.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.