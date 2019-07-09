Best Gaming Monitors 2019

Summer is here, which means more time for gaming. And if you're looking to make your PC games look and play their best, you'll need a great gaming monitor. The best gaming monitors will help you get fully immersed in the gorgeous worlds of games like Devil May Cry 5 and Rage 2, while providing enough responsiveness for the split-second timing of skill-based titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Mortal Kombat 11.

Of the monitors we've reviewed and tested, the Dell S2417DG is our overall favorite thanks to its great colors, fast response times and sleek, adjustable design. If you're on a budget, the LG 24MP59G-P offers impressive responsiveness and a ton of great features for less than $200.

After testing a variety of monitors from the top brands in the market, we've selected our top picks for every kind of gamer, whether you're looking for a 4K monitor, a smooth G-Sync display or a huge curved monitor for maximum immersion.

Best Overall Gaming Monitor

Dell 24 Gaming Monitor Best Overall Gaming Monitor SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size and Resolution: 24 inches, 2560 x 1440 | Maximum Refresh Rate: 165 Hz | Response Time: 1ms | G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible: G-Sync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: TN | Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI Reasons to Buy Vibrant quad-HD display Very responsive Useful game presets Highly adjustable Reasons to Avoid Stiff navigation buttons

If you want something better than 1080p but can't afford to go full 4K, the Dell S2417DG is a perfect middle ground. This sharp 2560 x 1440 display offers excellent color and brightness, and features useful game modes as well as Nvidia G-Sync support for keeping your games extra smooth. Dell's monitor looks unassuming enough for the office, but also offers tons of ergonomic adjustment to help you game comfortably.

Best Value

LG 24MP59G-P Best Value SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size and Resolution: 24 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Maximum Refresh Rate: 75 Hz | Response Time: 5ms GTG, 1ms MBR | G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible: FreeSync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: IPS | Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI Reasons to Buy IPS panel Great brightness Fast response times Reasons to Avoid So-so color quality

Best HDR Gaming Monitor

Samsung CHG70 Best HDR Gaming Monitor SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size and Resolution: 32 inches, 2560 x 1440 | Maximum Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Response Time: 1ms | G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible: FreeSync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: VA | Inputs: HDMI (2), DisplayPort, USB Reasons to Buy Sharp 1440p resolution Fantastic HDR support Impressive color and accuracy Reasons to Avoid Noticeable warping and color shifting No built-in speakers

The Samsung CHG70 packs a ton of great gaming features into a gorgeous and reasonably priced packaged. You get a stunning 32-inch curved 1440p display, FreeSync support for extra smoothness on AMD graphics cards, and a highly ergonomic stand that can easily adjust to any gaming setup. But the real kicker is the CHG70's excellent HDR performance, which really allows colors to pop in high-fidelity games.

Best 4K Gaming Monitor

Asus ROG Swift PG27A Best 4K Gaming Monitor SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size and Resolution: 27 inches, 3840 x 2160 | Maximum Refresh Rate: 60 Hz | Response Time: 4ms | G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible: G-Sync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: IPS | Inputs: HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, USB 3.0 (x2) Reasons to Buy Gorgeous 4K picture quality Intuitive interface G-Sync support Solid built-in speakers Reasons to Avoid Fairly pricey

If you're willing to pay a premium price, the Asus ROG Swift PG27A is one of the best 4K G-Sync options out there. Its crisp and colorful 3820 x 2160 display will bring out every tiny detail in your favorite games, while its Nvidia G-Sync support keeps everything running smoothly on Nvidia GPUs. The monitor's ergonomic design makes it easy to adjust it to your gaming setup, while its intuitive onscreen interface and handful of bonus features round out this high-end package nicely.

Best Curved Gaming Monitor

Acer Predator X34 Best Curved Gaming Monitor SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size and Resolution: 34 inches, 3440 x 1440 | Maximum Refresh Rate: 100 Hz | Response Time: 4 milliseconds | G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible: G-Sync | Aspect Ratio: 21:9 | Panel Type: IPS | Inputs: DisplayPort, HDMI Reasons to Buy Impressive design Gorgeous picture quality Strong G-Sync performance Low latency Solid built-in speakers Reasons to Avoid Pricey Navigating menus can be a pain

If you're looking to treat yourself, Acer's Predator X34 curved gaming monitor is one of the richest, most immersive displays we've ever played on. The Predator's 34-inch, 3440 x 1440-pixel display will fill your field of view with whatever virtual world you choose to get lost in, while its Nvidia G-Sync support ensures that your favorite games will run as smooth as possible. The Predator also just looks cool, with a sharp, angular design and customizable LED lights that will glow nicely over your mouse and keyboard.



Best FreeSync Monitor

ViewSonic XG2401 Best FreeSync Monitor SPECIFICATIONS Screen Size and Resolution: 24 inches, 1920 x 1080 | Maximum Refresh Rate: 144 Hz | Response Time: 1ms | G-Sync/FreeSync Compatible: FreeSync | Aspect Ratio: 16:9 | Panel Type: TN | Inputs: HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA Reasons to Buy Super-fast response times Fast 144Hz refresh rate at 1080p AMD FreeSync support Highly adjustable stand with headphone dock Reasons to Avoid A few extraneous features

If you game on an AMD graphics card and are looking for an affordable display that doesn't skimp on features, the ViewSonic XG2401 is an excellent option. This 144Hz monitor offers incredibly fast response times for playing competitive games with precision, and supports AMD FreeSync to reduce tears and stutters. It's also highly ergonomic, offers a handy headphone stand and has some impressively loud built-in speakers.

4K monitors vs. 1080p monitors

If you have a modestly powerful gaming PC or do most of your gaming on a console, a 1080p monitor will suit you just fine. The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X can both game in 4K (the Xbox One S just plays 4K video), so you'll need an ultra-HD display to get the most out of those systems. Likewise, if you have a high-end gaming PC that can play games at their highest settings, there are plenty of quad-HD and 4K monitors to suit your needs.

Refresh rate and response times are key: The former determines how many frames per second a monitor is capable of displaying, and the latter dictates how quickly it can react to input. If you're more concerned with playing games at high framerates, a 1080p or 1440p monitor is probably the way to go (depending on your graphics card). If you're willing to sacrifice smoothness for picture quality, go for 4K. For a more detailed breakdown on finding the best resolution for you, check out our full 1080p vs. 4K guide.

How We Test Gaming Monitors

As we do with TVs, we use our Klein K-10A colorimeter and SpectraCal CalMAN 5 software to extract a range of color, contrast and brightness data from each monitor's default display modes. Of the data we gather, we weigh brightness (white luminescence), color accuracy (Delta-E) and color gamut most heavily in our reviews.

We also use a Leo Bodnar Lag Tester to measure each display's latency, a key statistic for those looking for highly responsive monitors. For a deeper dive on our display testing methodology, check out How We Test TVs.

How Much Gaming Monitors Cost

A solid 1080p monitor will run you as little as $150, though features such as G-Sync and FreeSync can jack up the price significantly. Monitors with a 2560 x 1440p resolution — a good sweet spot for most gaming setups — typically cost between $300 and $500, depending on the features.

4K monitors can be found for as low as $400, but you'll be paying between $600 and $800 if you want a solid gaming model with G-Sync. Finally, there are curved monitors, which run the gamut from $300-$400 1080p models to insanely tricked out ultrawide sets that will run you well over $1,000.

Panel Types, G-Sync and HDR

There are two common panel types for gaming monitors: TN (twisted nematic) and IPS (in-plane switching). TN panels are the most common and offer solid response times and refresh rates for fairly low prices, but they can suffer from bad viewing angles and color reproduction issues. IPS panels typically offer better colors and contrast, but at the expense of worse response times and higher prices. TN panels tend to be better for competitive games, while IPS panels favor immersive experiences.

You'll want to check if a monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync, which are technologies that allow the screen to sync up with your graphics card for smoother performance. You'll also notice more and more monitors that feature High Dynamic Range (HDR), which allows for better color and brightness and is supported by the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, all PS4 models and select PC graphics cards.